Boeing Shares Surge As It Nears 787 Delivery Resumption

Executives at Zalando, one of Europe's largest online fashion retailers, outlined plans to bring the platform back to growth after second-quarter revenues fell 4 percent to 2.62 billion euros. The company said it expected to return to growth in the second half of the year and outlined a number of strategies to achieve this. But one move that will not be on that list is Zalando's expansion into the U.S., mooted in the German media earlier this month.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO