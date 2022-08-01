Boeing Shares Surge As It Nears 787 Delivery Resumption

www.ibtimes.com
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: eBay shares up, Clorox down, Nasdaq leads rally, Ford shares soar
Twinkie maker Hostess Brands is handing out bonuses of up to $1,000 to each of its nearly 2,000 bakery and warehouse employees. The ‘thank you’ awards are the second bonuses this year and recognize the hard work and dedication of Hostess employees over the past several months. Hostess...
Benzinga
Looking At Boeing's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Boeing BA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Boeing, Nio, Check Point Software and more
Boeing (BA) – Boeing defense workers will vote on a new proposed labor agreement on Wednesday, averting – for now – a strike that could have begun today. Separately, sources tell CNBC the Federal Aviation Administration has approved inspection protocol revisions that should allow the jet maker to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner. Boeing shares jumped 5.4% in the premarket.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: PerkinElmer, Boeing, Global Payments, Bumble and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. Boeing — Shares of the plane maker rallied more than 7% after CNBC reported the Federal Aviation Administration has approved inspection protocol revisions that should allow the jet maker to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner. Separately, Boeing defense workers will vote on a new proposed labor agreement on Wednesday, aiming to avert a strike.
Nasdaq ends at three-month high as PayPal fuels optimism
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday, with strong profit forecasts from PayPal and CVS Health Corp lifting sentiment and helping elevate the Nasdaq to its highest level since early May.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Jobless claims rise, Clorox tumbles, oil below $90
Jobless claims tick higher ahead of Friday's big report. Carvana sees continual improvement in cutting costs. Carvana is higher in after hours trading. The online used car retailer expects sequential improvement in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) per retail unit sold in the third and fourth quarters. The company...
Stocks Waver After Rebound, Walmart Layoffs, Lucid and Tesla - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Thursday, August 4:. 1. -- Stock Futures Waver After Two-Day Rebound Ahead of Key Jobs Data. U.S. stock-index futures were flat on Thursday after the major averages snapped a two-day slide as investors weighed positive earnings reports and U.S. economic news against the prospect of continued tensions surrounding Asia and Taiwan.
Marketmind: Paying particular heed to payrolls
U.S. payrolls data day is dawning shortly and set to tell us whether markets should be more worried about inflation or a recession. As Rabobank notes -- Will a weak print provide more ‘pivot-fuel’ for a market already so drunk on it that it won’t heed the Fed saying “WRONG!” over and over – as they just did yet again yesterday? Conversely, will a strong payrolls number sober the market up?
Shares in Brazil's Embraer rise as it reaffirms 2022 forecasts
SAO PAULO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) on Thursday stuck with its financial and delivery outlooks for 2022, driving its shares higher as it reported a second-quarter adjusted net profit down 9.6% from a year earlier.
US News and World Report
Satellite Maker SES's Shares Slump on Merger Speculation
(Reuters) -Satellite company SES's Paris-listed shares slumped as much as 10% on Thursday after the Financial Times reported it was in talks with U.S. rival Intelsat about a possible merger. The Luxembourg-based group, which also posted half-year earnings that beat expectations on Thursday, declined to comment on the market speculation.
APA Corp, Marathon Oil and Ovintiv boost returns as oil prices surge
Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer APA Corp (APA.O) reported a second-quarter profit that nearly tripled on Wednesday, bolstered by surging crude prices. Houston, Texas based APA is the latest oil and gas producer to post sharply higher profits, benefiting from surging oil prices after demand rebounded to pre-pandemic levels and sanctions on major energy producer Russia dented global supply.
biztoc.com
Nikola's revenue tops expectations on delivery of 48 electric trucks
Nikola's second-quarter revenue and loss were both better than Wall Street expected. The company built 50 trucks in the quarter, 48 of which were shipped to dealers before quarter-end. Nikola confirmed that it's still on track to hit its 2022 deliveries guidance as production ramps. Nikola built 50 trucks during...
Lucid shares plunge as it cuts production target in half
Shares of luxury electric car maker Lucid plunged more than 10% Thursday after the company disclosed it will make roughly half the cars this year it had planned to build.
Zalando Charts Return to Growth, Denies U.S. Expansion
Click here to read the full article. Executives at Zalando, one of Europe’s largest online fashion retailers, outlined plans to bring the platform back to growth after second-quarter revenues fell 4 percent to 2.62 billion euros. The company said it expected to return to growth in the second half of the year and outlined a number of strategies to achieve this. But one move that will not be on that list is Zalando’s expansion into the U.S., mooted in the German media earlier this month.More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail...
China Evergrande to get $818 mn for scrapping stadium deal
Embattled Chinese property giant Evergrande has cancelled a contract to build a football stadium in a southern city in return for 5.52 billion yuan ($818 million), it said in a filing. Evergrande had started construction, including the building of the Guangzhou Evergrande Football Stadium, which was set to have at least 80,000 seats, it said.
Embraer Brazilian Aviation Co (ERJ) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ERJ earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
GM prepaying Livent $198 million for guaranteed lithium supply
Aug 2 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) is prepaying Livent Corp (LTHM.N) $198 million for a guaranteed six-year supply of lithium, a deal that reflects the auto industry's rising worry about a tightening market for the electric vehicle battery metal.
