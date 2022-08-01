ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex Legends Season 14 brings a big upgrade to one underused weapon

By Ben Barrett Georgina Young
 3 days ago

APEX Legends Season 14 learns a lesson from Season 13 by buffing the EVA-8 making it more usable.

What may have been one of the game’s worst guns is getting a huge buff in the upcoming patch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LPfd2_0h0V0Lc600
The adjustments might help EVA-8 get back in the game. Credit: Respawn Entertainment / EA

This will make sure it has an effective range where it isn’t outclassed.

Season 14 has also improved its equippable upgrades.

This includes the ability to equip stocks.

Stocks will help with handling and reload speeds, as well as enable double tap for two shots at once.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R7TZ2_0h0V0Lc600https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RLD09_0h0V0Lc600

We are hoping the improvements will turn it into one of the best burst weapons in the game.

Players who like to get up-close and personal will definitely be able to get a lot of use out of it.

Its new power might even compete with the mighty Peacekeeper.

Fans are concerned that this could once again relegate the Mozambique to the bottom of the barrel.

However, we will have to wait until players get deep into the meta to find out.

The change will mean we expect to see a lot more folks running right at you with the EVA-8 than we’re used to.

Let’s hope we’re quick on those pings and triggers.

But the changes will help to bring some much needed balance to the game.

Season 14 introduces ammo changes to help balance popular weapons.

Two guns will also return, and a new upgrade will replace one of the current ones.

A huge number of changes are coming in Apex Legends Season 14 and in future content.

You can find out all the balance changes by taking a look at our hub page.

Written by Ben Barrett on behalf of GLHF.

