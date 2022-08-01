Grant funding will help cardiac arrest patients on way to hospital

www.cbs19news.com
Vouchers to dispose of tires to be available
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Orange County residents who have unwanted tires may soon pick up vouchers to do so without the normal tipping fee. The Orange County Landfill and Orange County Litter Control Committee are getting ready to distribute free vouchers for a Tire Amnesty Recycling event. According...
Mulch available at the Ivy Material Utilization Center
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Freshly ground mulch from local trees and vegetation is now available at the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority's Ivy Material Utilization Center. The business is located at 4576 Dick Woods Road. The cost is $30 a ton. For more information, click here.
CASPCA dogs visit Center at Belvedere
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some furry friends stopped by the Center at Belvedere on Tuesday evening. The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA often sends some of its dogs out to local spots because it’s good for the animals to get out of the shelter for a while. It’s also been...
ACPS announced Community Lab interim principal, human resources appointment
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Public Schools has announced that it has appointed Tim Driver as the interim principal for the Community Lab School for the 2022-2023 school year. He succeeds Chad Ratliff, who is taking on the role of Talent Acquisition Program Manager in the division's...
National Night Out held at Shops at Stonefield
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department celebrated National Night Out on Tuesday evening. It's a national event to promote police relationships with communities. "It’s really important for police to build relationships with the residents and citizens of Albemarle County," said Kate Kaminski, the executive director...
Addressing the digital divide and older adults
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Jefferson Area Board of Aging wants to hear from community members about seniors and technology. JABA has recently launched an online survey asking about the digital divide for older adults. The organization says it is working on building out its supports and services for...
Charlottesville prepares ahead of Unite the Right rally anniversary
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Next week, the city of Charlottesville will be marking five years since the violent Unite the Right rally that occurred in the downtown area. The city says while there are no specific, credible threats that have been identified regarding the anniversary, it is still announcing...
Three Fluvanna deputies rescue elderly woman trapped in burning home
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Neighbors are calling them heroes. Early Tuesday morning, three Fluvanna County Sheriff's deputies rescued an elderly woman from her burning home. Usually, first responders won't run into a burning building without any gear, but the deputies had to this time in order to rescue...
Virginia ABC announces grants to help fight underage, high-risk drinking
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Region 10 Community Service Board is one of 10 organizations across Virginia selected to get grant funding to help fight underage and high-risk drinking. According to a release, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority recently awarded more than $83,000 in Education and Prevention grants.
Online survey seeks public input on desired traits for new police chief
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Members of the Charlottesville community are invited to share their views on the kind of person they want to be the next chief of the Charlottesville Police Department. The city has launched an online survey seeking public input on the character traits they would like...
Piedmont Virginia Community College will hold retreat meeting
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Piedmont Virginia Community College Board will hold a retreat to conduct business on Aug. 11 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The retreat will be held at the PVCC main campus in the V. Earl Dickinson, room D334. The session will bring together...
Rio Road Corridor Plan endorsed by Albemarle supervisors
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors heard about potential traffic improvements along the busy Rio Corridor on Wednesday. The corner of Rio Road and Hillsdale Drive could potentially look a lot different if a roundabout is put in to replace the two, closely-spaced traffic lights.
High-Speed fiber broadband will be more accessible to 13 counties
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Making high-speed fiber broadband more accessible - that is the focus of the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission. A new project is set to connect thousands of people with high-speed internet in our area. The project is set to start later this month. The technology...
Charlottesville man cited after loaded firearm found in carry-on
WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Charlottesville has been cited for having a loaded handgun in a carry-on bag. According to the Transportation Security Administration, officers at a checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport found the gun Wednesday. The .40 caliber gun was loaded with five bullets and...
VDOT completes bridge work, reopens Crozet-area road
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Work on an Albemarle County bridge has wrapped up and the road has reopened to drivers. The Virginia Department of Transportation reports crews finished replacing the superstructure and repairing the substructure of the bridge on Blackwells Hollow Road/Browns Gap Turnpike. The bridge crosses the...
Louisa supervisors approve solar power generation ordinance amendments
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Regulations concerning solar power generation facilities have changed in Louisa County. On Monday, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors approved amendments to these regulations. There was a public hearing during which the amendments were discussed and adopted. According to a release, they are designed...
Exhibit reflects on 2017 torch march and rally
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new exhibit is marking the fifth anniversary of the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. The Virginia Holocaust Museum says the There's Just Us exhibit is now on display through the end of the year. Alec R. Hosterman, a photographer and associated professor...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Augusta County crash
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police have identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a weekend crash in Augusta County. According to police, 53-year-old Mark Braley of Amissville died at the scene of the Saturday morning crash on Scenic Highway. The crash occurred when Braley’s Harley-Davidson...
State charges against mass shooting plot suspects dropped
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- State charges connected to an alleged mass shooting plot at a Virginia Fourth of July event are being dropped. According to WRIC, the Commonwealth filed a motion Wednesday to drop state charges against two suspects in the case because the case is being taken over by federal prosecutors.
