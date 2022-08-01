Lake Ouachita, Arkansas’s Largest Lake

onlyinark.com
magnoliareporter.com
Last weekend’s rain was helpful to Arkansas farmers, ranchers, but more rain would be welcome
The rain that fell during the last weekend of July was helpful, but more rain would go a long way to reviving pastures and helping soybeans fill pods and rice fill grain heads. EMERGENCY LOANS. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has made Arkansas farmers and ranchers in 20 counties...
fox16.com
Help guide future habitat work for Arkansas’s quail and turkey populations
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The break in triple-digit temperatures may inspire many outdoors enthusiasts to pick up their hiking, cycling and camping adventures, and many hunters’ minds already are centered around improvements they can make in their favorite hunting location or scouting a new piece of public land for fall. If you happen to scare up a covey of quail or see a turkey during your adventures, the AGFC wants to know.
KYTV
Drought disaster relief available for north Arkansas farmers
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - An additional 20 Arkansas counties have been designated as primary natural disaster areas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced this week. Hutchinson said that U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack had responded to his request for more drought assistance in Arkansas. As of Wednesday, counties designated primary natural...
talkbusiness.net
Smith ‘made it happen’ in Northwest Arkansas
In his heyday, Cameron Smith was among the world’s best professional fast-pitch softball pitchers. In the 1980s, he toured with the legendary Eddie Feigner and his barnstorming, four-person team known as the King and His Court. Sportswriters often described them as the Harlem Globetrotters of softball. “Cameron was an...
Arkansas sees big improvements in fire danger and county burn bans
The rain we got last weekend made a big difference for many Arkansans.
aymag.com
Motown! A Community Profile on Morrilton, Arkansas
There’s only one Morrilton in the whole country. Believe it or not, this Conway County community was very nearly named Moosetown! More about that later. Let’s begin with some tantalizing tidbits about the fascinating municipality: It serves as the proud gateway to Arkansas’s first state park. The town is the home of one of the state’s most truly unique manufacturing operations. A local business produces the official ham and bacon of the Arkansas Razorbacks. One of America’s preeminent historians was a graduate of Morrilton High School. And Morrilton’s past includes one of the most notable political dynasties in the South.
Augusta Free Press
Arkansas Poker – Compare the Best Real Money Poker Sites in AR
Although there are a few land-based casinos that allow Arkansas poker players to wager and win big, there’s no doubt that by playing at the best offshore casinos you’ll have so much more to look forward to in terms of bonuses, game variety and rewarding tournaments. In this...
The 6 Oldest Restaurants in Arkansas, Have You Been Any of Them?
We all love it when a new restaurant opens up but when you find a restaurant that has been open for a long time that tells you something. It will tell you that the food is great and locals love not just the food but they love the owner and staff too.
fox16.com
RAINFALL ROUNDUP: How much rain did Arkansas see last week?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Much-needed rain fell across Arkansas last week. Many areas saw several inches, however, there were a few spots that only received a few tenths of an inch. All of Arkansas was in need of rainfall. The current drought monitor that came out last Thursday shows...
Topgolf announces official location for Little Rock venue
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Months after Topgolf was announced to be heading to Little Rock, we finally know exactly where we'll have to go to get some swings in!. Officials announced on Tuesday that Little Rock's Topgolf location will be found north of the I-430 and Colonel Glenn Road intersection, residing within the the Village at Brodie Creek.
Ark. man found with illegal Chinese giant salamanders
MEMPHIS, Tenn — An Arkansas man has been sentenced for importing and possessing illegal reptiles according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Jackson Roe, 27, of Conway was sentenced Monday for illegally selling and transporting a variety of reptiles in and out of the United States after U.S. Fish and […]
USDA adds 20 additional Arkansas counties to drought disaster declaration
Additional Arkansas counties are now able to apply for federal aid due to drought, including one in southwest Arkansas.
Report: Arkansas among most dangerous states for motorcyclists
According to a recent study by QuoteWizard.com, America's roads have never been more deadly for motorcycle riders.
Arkansas gas prices continue to drop, now 4th lowest in US
Drivers in Arkansas are continuing to find relief at the pump following record-shattering spikes in gas prices earlier in the summer.
Is This The Worst Tourist Attraction in Arkansas? What About Texas?
I love to travel and see new places and famous attractions. There are wonderful things to see in every state and then there are the not-so-great tourist attractions or they are so crowded that you think why did I come here?. I found a list of the worst tourist attractions...
Sales Tax Holiday in Arkansas for Aug. 6 and 7: What to know
Arkansas Sales Tax Holiday is this weekend; here's what to know.
Arkansas state elections board denies ballot initiative to block Pope Co. casino
A state election board on Wednesday blocked an effort to put a new measure in front of Arkansas voters that would stop development of a casino in Pope County.
Report: Arkansas named 5th-worst state for healthcare
With the average American spending more than $12,500 per year on personal health care, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best and Worst States for Health Care.
onlyinark.com
Jacksonville Museum of Military History
Arkansas has an incredible military history, much of which is unknown by many. The Jacksonville Museum of Military History exists to educate the public through various military history exhibits and is an incredible treasure. We’ve driven through Jacksonville hundreds of times over the years. We’ve been to the splash zone,...
Push to put recreational marijuana in Arkansas on November ballot hits roadblock
A decision Wednesday by Arkansas election officials has put a halt on plans to put a bill allowing the recreational use of marijuana on the November ballot.
