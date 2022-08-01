Updating Colts Position Battles To Watch At Training Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders gave coach Josh McDaniels a successful homecoming in his debut on their sideline. Josh Jacobs, rookie Zamir White and Austin Walter ran well on a rain-soaked field and the Raiders routed Jacksonville 27-11 in the Hall of Fame game Thursday night in Canton, Ohio, spoiling coach Doug Pederson’s first game with the Jaguars.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 18 MINUTES AGO