There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Lighthouse Louisiana to Host Annual Soiree de Lumiere
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Lighthouse Louisiana will host its annual fundraising event entitled Soiree de Lumiere on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Arnaud’s Restaurant in the French Quarter. One of the city’s most distinguished dining experiences will be a seated, five course dinner to celebrate the work of...
Mister Mao to Host Collaborative Chef Dinner to Benefit MINO
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Sunday, August 21, Mister Mao, the vibrant and lively restaurant from Chef Sophina Uong and husband/partner William “Wildcat” Greenwell, will host a collaborative charitable dinner benefiting Made in New Orleans Foundation (MINO). Amongst the guest chefs on the roster are Brock Seabrook of Daddy Hotbirds; Austin Lane of El Cucuy; Martha Wiggens ofCafé Reconcile; and Kaitlin Geurin of Lagniappe Baking.
Here are 5 Coolinary New Orleans picks you need to try this summer
Coolinary New Orleans, the yearly celebration of food in which select restaurants offer special discounts on prix fixe lunch and dinner menus, is back! This year, Coolinary New Orleans is running from Aug. 1 to 31 and over 80 restaurants are participating. In order to make things a little easier...
The Best of Magazines, TV Shows and New Books
I have been a dining columnist for St. Charles Avenue magazine since 2014. August 2022 brings a fresh look and new content for the 26-year-old magazine. I was honored when Andy Meyer, the magazine’s new editor of several months, asked me to tackle the 20-page feature that would re-launch Avenue. I put my life on hold and lived the subject of contemporary cocktail culture In New Orleans. I explored the city’s contemporary cocktail bars, interviewed legendary skills hosts, and got to know Neil Bodenheimer, the man behind Cure, Peychaud’s, and Cane and Table and author of the soon-to-be-released “Cure: New Orleans Drinks & How Mix ‘Em” (to be released October 25).
WYES Announces New Leah Chase Cooking Series Spring 2023
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – WYES will celebrate Leah Chase, “The Queen of Creole Cuisine,” in a new cooking series featuring the legendary chef’s family. THE DOOKY CHASE KITCHEN: LEAH’S LEGACY series began shooting this summer on location in the Dooky Chase kitchen with Leah’s grandson, Edgar “Dook” Chase IV, who now oversees the restaurant’s kitchen; her niece Cleo Robinson, who joined Leah in the kitchen in 1980; and the restaurant’s newest chef, Leah’s great-granddaughter Zoe Chase. Paired with some of the menus are specialty cocktails crafted by Leah’s granddaughter Eve Haydel, who has updated drink recipes from the restaurant’s earlier days.
COOLinary at The Roosevelt New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, will be a participant in this year’s “culinary extravaganza,” COOLinary New Orleans. During the month of August, The Roosevelt New Orleans will offer a three-course dinner special in its renowned Fountain Lounge every Tuesday through Thursday for only $45, not including beverage, tax or gratuity.
Taste New Orleans History at These Classic Creole Restaurants
New Orleans is arguably the only American city with its own singularly distinctive cuisine. Sure, there are iconic dishes in every food town, from Chicago deep dish (and tavern-style) pizza to Memphis barbecue, but New Orleans has its own special gastronomy that draws hungry diners from all points of the globe. Not to be confused with rustic Cajun cuisine eaten by French Acadians living among swamps, bayous, and prairies, Creole fare was favored by city dwellers in New Orleans. A European-centric history of the cuisine gives outsized credit to French and Spanish immigrants, but the culinary traditions of enslaved Africans and Choctaw Indians were central to the evolution of Creole cooking, and the prevalence of ingredients like mirliton, crawfish, and snapper.
WYES Hosts A Station for All Seasons Gala
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Your support makes all the difference at WYES. Hope to see at the gala on September 23. All proceeds from the gala and auction directly help produce local and engaging content. Without you, WYES simply couldn’t continue to bring you the highest caliber news, cooking, performance, science and children’s programming that you expect. Thank you for your support of public television.
Promo: Celebrate National Oyster Day
Friday, August 5 is National Oyster Day! Celebrate today, tomorrow and every Monday through Friday, with 50% off ALL oysters from 3pm-6pm at Felix's on the Lakefront or Mandeville. More about Oysters...back in the 1940’s, Felix’s put the New Orleans’ oyster bar on the map, creating a place where oyster-lovers...
For $2.9M, a posh pool, new kitchen and easy-living luxe interior beckon on New Orleans' Versailles Blvd.
One of the city's stately boulevards, Versailles, is home to a family residence with expansive living spaces both indoor and out, all in an eye-catching style. The $2,950,000 home at 17 Versailles Blvd., in the Broadmoor area, underwent extensive renovations in 2015, with the enclosure of a three-car garage to expand the space for entertaining. That means it offers more than 6,400 square feet.
After Lakeview restaurant Elle-J’s closes, owners of Velvet Cactus, Wrong Iron step in
The Lakeview Italian restaurant Elle-J’s has served its last supper, and permanently closed after service on July 29. However, the wheels are already turning on a plan for a new restaurant to take its place. The owners of the nearby restaurant Velvet Cactus and the Mid-City bar Wrong Iron...
The Big Easy Is So Difficult Right Now
Most days, I find it impossible to contemplate leaving New Orleans ever again. I spent a decade in the Midwest, where every winter, my head would sweat under my wool hat and then my sweaty hair would freeze and my ears felt like if you touched them they might snap off. Where you couldn’t get a Bloody Mary at breakfast and they looked at you all judgey if you even tried. Where I told what I thought were funny stories about my dysfunctional family only to be met with blank stares and basically every time I opened my mouth I was saying or doing something that turned out to be inappropriate.
24-hour po-boys, daiquiris, rooftop patio headed to Mid-City as Melba‘s expands
For the past decade, Melba’s has held down the busy corner of Elysian Fields and North Claiborne avenues with 24-hour po-boys, hot plates and daiquiris. Now work is underway to open a second Melba’s on Tulane Avenue in Mid-City. The new restaurant will be modeled closely on the...
New Orleans Jazz Museum Announces Annual Improvisations Gala
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Jazz Museum will host the 5th annual Improvisations Gala throughout the historic complex at 400 Esplanade Ave. on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 8 to 11 p.m. preceded by a Patron Party from 7-8 p.m. Tickets are now available at ImprovisationsGala2022.eventbrite.com, with...
NOBA Offers Tuition-Free Youth Dance Classes
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA)’s Center for Dance (CFD), in partnership with the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission (NORD), opens registration beginning August 15 for the fall 2022 semester of tuition-free, after-school dance classes for youth ages 4-18. The NOBA Center for Dance’s nationally award-winning, tuition-free Early Childhood Program (ages 4-5), Preparatory Program (ages 6-11), and Teen Program (ages 12-18) provide sequentially based technique classes in ballet, modern, jazz, hip hop, and West African dance. Classes will be held at seven NORD Rec Centers and registration for any child with a demonstrated interest will be filled on a first come, first served basis beginning August 15 online on NOBA’s website at www.nobadance.com/youth-classes, as well as the week of August 22 during in-person registration at each class location. Classes are held in-person during the fall starting the week of September 12 and will culminate in December with a costumed performance as part of NOBA’s Neighborhood Concert Series. A $15 registration fee is due at the time of registration per type of class and center. Registration fees are payable with a credit/debit card if applying online, or with cash only during in-person registration.
Louisiana Fisherman Catches Shark in Lake Pontchartrain
It is not uncommon to find sharks in Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans. Sharks can swim into the lake from the Gulf of Mexico but one fisherman is warning of the dangers of sharks.
Jensen Killen and Katie Logan Leblanc
Jensen Killen and Katie Logan Leblanc come from different professional backgrounds, but the longtime friends have managed to meld their interior design work together seamlessly. The duo formed Logan Killen after realizing their different paths had converged over time. Katie studied graphic design, furniture design, and interior design at LSU...
10 Incredibly Scenic Amtrak Routes Around the Country
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. There...
Market at the Marina this Saturday, August 6 Location Change
Terrebonne General Health System along with the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, August 6, from 8 am – 12 pm (rain or shine). Due to inclement weather, this market will take place under the Twin Span Bridge across from Terrebonne General. The...
Fisherman reels in nearly 6-foot shark from Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans
Lake Pontchartrain is known for having sharks because they swim in from the Gulf of Mexico, but last night a fisherman caught a large bull shark and wants to bring awareness to the dangers that exist on Lake Pontchartrain.
