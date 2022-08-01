Warren Gerds/Review: Warmth fills ‘The Little Mermaid’

www.wearegreenbay.com
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh troupe preparing ‘The Music Man’
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Jolly Jester Community Theater is returning to action next week with the musical “The Music Man.” Info here. Performances are at 7 p.m. Aug. 11-12; 2 and 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at Alberta Kimball Auditorium adjacent to Oshkosh West High School, 375 N. Eagle St. Tickets are available at the box office the day of the performance.
wearegreenbay.com
Mile of Music starts today in Appleton
(WFRV) – It’s Appleton’s largest original music festival with 700 live music sets, 40 venues, 1 mile of music. Local 5 Live was live in Appleton with a look at one of the most popular music festivals that attracts musicians from around the country. Mile of Music...
wearegreenbay.com
Mile of Music returns to Appleton with over 200 free shows
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s time to get jiggy with it, put on those blue suede shoes, and boogie all night as the Mile of Music festival began on Thursday in the City of Appleton. The event features a one-mile stretch of downtown Appleton with 200+ up-and-coming artists...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Anastasia: The Musical’ on tap for area youth program
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert College Music Theatre’s youth program, Next Stage, will present “Anastasia: The Musical” next week in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts on campus. Info here. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11-12; 2 and 7:30 p.m....
wearegreenbay.com
Kiddie Karnival underway in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay Summer Playground Program hosted its annual Kiddie Karnival at Leicht Memorial Park on Tuesday. Families filled the park that featured several different carnival games and activities for the children to participate in. From skeeball to minigolf, kids were able...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh’s newest restaurant started with pop-up dinners, now has physical location
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new place to try some new food? Well Parm WI is now open and ready to serve pizza ‘unlike anything in Oshkosh’. Parm WI had its grand opening on August 1 and with the support of the community business is going ‘well’. Officially, the restaurant opened on July 5.
wearegreenbay.com
Girls & Boys Clubs in Green Bay, Fox Valley receive STEM grants
(WFRV) – The Boys and Girls Clubs of Green Bay and the Fox Valley have received a grant that will provide educational opportunities and experiences to local youth. UScellular announced on Tuesday the investment of $60,000 between the two organizations, $30,000 to each. The company has invested to support K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) alongside academic enrichment programs.
wearegreenbay.com
Mission BBQ opens up in the Village of Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new barbeque in the Village of Ashwaubenon and it’s on a mission to satisfy the community. Mission BBQ officially opened its doors Tuesday on 2302 South Oneida Street serving up all kinds of brisket, pulled pork, and chicken. Started off by...
wearegreenbay.com
Early voting begins in the City of Green Bay with art-making event
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Conservation Voters, community groups, and local residents gathered in the City of Green Bay on Thursday for an art-making event on Green Bay’s CityDeck to celebrate the expansion of early voting hours. “We’re really thankful to the Green Bay City Council...
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
A strong storm in Darboy leaves one family temporarily displaced from their home
DARBOY (NBC 26) — A strong storm hit the Appleton area around 7:30 Wednesday morning leaving large amounts of damage around Darboy. The storm was not warned as severe, but residents said it looked like a tornado. “I saw branches swirling around and stuff so we quickly ran and...
wearegreenbay.com
Staffing shortages to close Resch Aquatic Center early, here’s when:
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those looking to enjoy a swim at the Resch Aquatic Center will need to do so soon as staffing shortages are causing it close early. The Green Bay Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department announced that the Resch Aquatic Center’s last day for 2022 will be August 5. Staffing shortages reportedly were the reason for the closure.
wearegreenbay.com
Menasha PD’s quick response finds and saves missing boy from falling off bridge
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menasha police officer helped to locate and save a missing child with autism from falling off of a bridge on Wednesday. The City of Menasha Police Department was made aware that a child with autism was missing around 8 a.m. on August 3. Authorities say that the child left his home in the 300 block of Winnebago Avenue.
WJFW-TV
Wood County community mourns the death of a young firefighter
GRAND RAPIDS - The Wood County community is mourning the passing of a firefighter. 20-year-old Volunteer Firefighter Riley Huiras passed away yesterday unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm. He was also a member of the Grand Rapids Auxiliary Police Department. Today the Grand Rapids Fire Department held a procession for Huiras.
seehafernews.com
WIAA Awards Of Excellence For Three Area Schools
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association is honoring 39 schools across the state including 3 in the lakeshore area as those that fulfilled the criteria to be named recipients of the Award of Excellence in 2021-’22. The local and area schools named are Manitowoc Lutheran, Sheboygan Falls, and Hilbert. According...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac Police Department receives donation for additional K-9 Unit
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department K-9 Unit received a large donation on Thursday from Michels Corporation to add another K-9 Officer to the force. According to a Facebook Post, the donation is in close alignment with Michels Core Values of safety and social responsibility. Kevin and Elizabeth Michels were present to hand over the check to the officers.
wearegreenbay.com
Teacher shortages face NE Wisconsin school districts
WFRV – Teacher shortages have been impacting school districts across the country, and the same can be said for schools in northeast Wisconsin. Luxemburg-Casco Superintendent Jo-Ellen Fairbanks said interest in the education career field is dwindling. Fairbanks added, “Overtime, more and more responsibilities have been placed upon teachers. It’s...
wearegreenbay.com
BB-Gun scare at Erb Park Pool in Appleton prompts police response
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A major scare at Erb Park Pool in the City of Appleton prompted several officers to respond on Thursday. According to a release, around 4:00 p.m., members of the Appleton Police Department were sent to Erb Park Pool when a worker observed a man carrying a gun.
wtaq.com
Plans Move Forward for 12-Story Condo Near Lambeau Field
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Plans for a 12-story condo project just east of Lambeau Field moved forward Tuesday. The Barsan Corporation is proposing the 81-unit complex for the northeast corner of Holmgren Way and Mike McCarthy Way, in front of The Bar. The Coachway Condos complex would feature 164...
