Arizona football announces open practices for preseason camp

Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Rock of Oracle: Sue and Jerry's Trading Post helps lead community revivalJeff KronenfeldOracle, AZ
Arizona football training camp report: Day 2
In terms of returning experience, Arizona’s defense has an edge on the offense with a players who combined for 82 starts last season back for 2022. So what, new defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen thinks. “There’s no starters on our defense,” Nansen said Thursday after the Wildcats’ second preseason practice....
Former Arizona great Reyna Carranco joins Arkansas softball coaching staff
The coaching ranks around the country continue to swell with former Arizona softball greats. The latest is former second baseman and Pac-12 batting champion Reyna Carranco who was announced as the new volunteer assistant coach at Arkansas on Thursday. “We’re so excited about this addition to our staff,” Arkansas head...
WATCH: Arizona QB Jayden de Laura and head coach Jedd Fisch speak after opening day of training camp
Arizona's first preseason practice is in the books as it prepares for the Sept. 3 opener at San Diego State. After Wednesday's workout, quarterback Jayden de Laura spoke with reporters about his offseason weight program, his comfort with the system, and his love of spam and eggs. Head coach Jedd...
Arizona football’s rebuild begins anew with training camp set to open
During his opening statement at Pac-12 Football Media Day last week, Jedd Fisch referred to the 2022 season as the “first year” of Arizona’s rebuilding project. So does that mean 2021 was the teardown?. The Wildcats open training camp on Wednesday, the second under Fisch but the...
Familiarity with system, extra ‘body armor’ making Arizona QB Jayden de Laura more comfortable in pocket
Jayden de Laura has been penciled in as Arizona’s starting quarterback for 2022 pretty much from the moment he decided to transfer there from Washington State in January. Nothing about his play in spring practice changed that, even though the player himself wasn’t particularly impressed with the performance.
Eastern Progress
Their time is now: Confident, talented freshmen expected to play big roles for 2022 Wildcats
The Arizona Wildcats held a pre-camp media day for the local press corps Tuesday. Four of the nine offensive players on hand were true freshmen. The previous regime forbade freshman from speaking to the media, leading to awkward situations such as quarterback Grant Gunnell starting against UCLA in September 2019 — but not being allowed to talk about it until March 2020.
MaxPreps
High school girls basketball: Class of 2023 top 20 recruit Jada Williams changes committment to Arizona
Jada Williams of La Jolla Country Day (La Jolla, Calif.), the No. 5 guard in the Class of 2023 according to ESPN's Hoopgurlz, has switched her college commitment from UCLA to the University of Arizona. The move allows her to join fellow 2023 Torreys teammate Breya Cunningham in Tucson. Williams...
Sunshine, success, and school will bring Arizona softball commit Brooke Mannon west
Playing softball in the Midwest isn’t easy. Last year, righthanded pitcher Brooke Mannon’s high school team in West Jefferson, Ohio played just 20 games because of numerous rainouts. It’s one of many reasons she gave her verbal commitment to Caitlin Lowe and the Arizona Wildcats. “I’m locked...
Arizona women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes in the hospital
Arizona head coach Adia Barnes posted a short video to her Instagram and Facebook stories about 6 p.m. MST on Aug. 3. The Wildcats’ leader reported that she is currently in the hospital. “Yes, I am in the hospital,” Barnes said with a bit of a chuckle. “High fever....
KGUN 9
Adia Barnes hospitalized due to kidney infection
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcats women's basketball coach Adia Barnes is hospitalized due to a kidney infection. In a series of Instagram stories, Barnes said she did not have any warning signs of the condition other than a fever. "Even though I look like I'm dead, or dang...
WATCH: Post-practice interviews from defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, LBs Jerry Roberts, Malik Reed and Ammon Allen
The second day of Arizona’s preseason training camp is in the books, the last in which the Wildcats will go without pads. Friday’s workout will introduce shoulder shells, with full pads coming on Tuesday in the sixth practice of camp. Our full Day 2 camp report can be...
extrainningsoftball.com
Janelle Meono, Sharlize Palacios Transferring to UCLA
Former Arizona center fielder Janelle Meono and catcher Sharlize Palacios, as well as ex-Oregon Duck Rachel Cid, are transferring to UCLA, the school announced on Monday. Meono spent a significant portion of the 2022 season out with an injury; despite not playing from March 3 to April 23, she collected a .291 batting average in 117 at-bats and recorded 23 runs scored, four stolen bases, and a .661 OPS.
Arizona lands commitment from 3-star Oregon pass rusher Tristan Davis
On the eve of Arizona starting training camp in preparation for the 2022 season it has landed another piece for 2023 and beyond. The Wildcats have received a commitment from Tristan Davis, a 3-star edge rusher from Oregon. Davis, who will be playing his senior season at Lakerigde High School...
gilaherald.com
How will a recession affect Arizona’s housing market?
Arizona’s housing market has been particularly hot over the past two years. While property throughout the US has been in high demand, cities like Tucson and Phoenix have some of the hottest housing markets in the country. This has stayed true throughout all of the setbacks Americans have faced...
azbigmedia.com
RICK Engineering acquires Cypress Civil Development
RICK Engineering Company (RICK), a multidisciplinary planning, design and engineering firm serving the western United States with 10 offices, has acquired Cypress Civil Development, a 12-year-old civil engineering and survey firm with offices in Tucson and Phoenix. The acquisition of Cypress Civil, which has a staff of 26 engineering professionals,...
Southern Arizona Local Races
With many of the tightly contested statewide races still undecided hours after the polls have closed, local races are reporting their frontrunners.
arizona.edu
Next Generation of Physicians Celebrated at White Coat Ceremony
Members of the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson Class of 2026 took part in a White Coat Ceremony recognizing their entry into medicine with their first physician’s white coat, the garment of their future profession. “In tonight’s ceremony, you will don the doctor’s white coat...
Ciscomani, Engel declared primary winners in AZ Congressional District 6
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As projected winners in Tuesday’s primary, candidates Juan Ciscomani and Kirsten Engel are set to face off for Arizona’s only open seat in Congress, the new Congressional District 6. The seat is up for grabs this fall because Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick is not...
biztucson.com
OneAZ Credit Union Reveals Winner of Perfect Match Bronco Giveaway
OneAZ Credit Union has announced the winner of the Perfect Match Bronco Giveaway, which ran from Apr. 1through May 31. Joel P. of Tucson has been randomly selected as the winner of a brand new, 2022 Ford Bronco Sport. Joel was presented with the keys at OneAZ’s Tucson Alvernon Branch on July 18.
KGUN 9
Storm chances to increase slightly in and around Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATED 4:15 p.m. An Areal Flood Advisory has been issued in north central Cochise County and into south central Graham County, set to expire at 5:45 p.m. — Chances for Monsoon activity will increase slightly around Southern Arizona today. Isolated thunderstorms are most likely to impact...
