1. Enjoy live local music, food trucks, a beer garden, and more than 300 artists from 16 states at the Town of Cary’s 46th Annual Lazy Daze Arts & Crafts Festival! This popular two-day event has something for the whole family, so don’t miss it! Saturday, Aug. 27, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. & Sunday, Aug. 28, 12:30–5 p.m.; Downtown Cary. townofcary.org, search “Lazy Daze Arts & Crafts Festival.” Lazy Daze Festival, Cary.

CARY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO