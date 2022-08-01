The PS5’s Accolades feature is being killed, because no one used it

www.polygon.com
Related
ComicBook
New PlayStation Controller Revealed
Backbone has revealed a new PlayStation controller. If you play purely PS4 or PS5, the new piece of hardware won't concern you, but if you play games on iPhone then you may want to check out the officially-licensed controller. Of course, not only can it be used to play games on the App Store that support controllers, but it can be used to play PS4 and PS5 games via Remote Play, with the iPhone serving as a charger for the controller.
dotesports.com
Sony plans to discontinue PS5 Accolades due to lack of player usage
The PlayStation 5 released a lot of new features when the console was first launched. Features like backward compatibility with older PlayStation games was a welcome addition from previous generations, but others like the Accolade system ended up falling flat. So flat that Sony has now decided to scrap its Accolade system altogether.
laptopmag.com
Sony doesn't seem too happy about Microsoft owning Call of Duty
Xbox's acquisition of Activision has not gone without pushback, as both the FTC and European Commission have been putting the deal under scrutiny to determine whether or not it should be allowed. One of the countries that has taken part in this investigation is Brazil, as the country's representatives asked third-party publishers how they felt about the acquisition, and Sony's answers stood out.
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polygon
Call of Duty: Vanguard side-eyed as Activision reports deep slide in player numbers
Activision Blizzard’s revenue performance continues to slide as Microsoft works through its $68.7 billion deal to bring the mega publisher aboard Xbox’s campus next year. But more concerning to both companies may be the decline in player engagement that Activision reported Monday. Monthly active users, which Activision and...
The Verge
Logitech announces a dedicated cloud gaming handheld that supports Xbox Cloud Gaming and more
Logitech G is working with Tencent Games to launch a dedicated cloud gaming handheld later this year. The new hardware will be designed for cloud gaming services, offering a dedicated device with controls instead of the typical cases you attach to phones. The cloud gaming handheld will support Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia’s GeForce Now service, and Logitech and Tencent are both working with Microsoft and Nvidia on the hardware.
God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses
God of War games have always been one of the biggest ones in the Playstation catalog. With the launch of God of War seeing Kratos and his son in the Norse mythology, the franchise was reborn. Bringing the franchise was certainly a good call as it was one of the best games of the year. Now the sequel is on its way and fans will want to know, what is the God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses?
All the 2023 games already confirmed for next year
Let's get real. We're all thinking about 2023 games already, even though there's plenty of this year left to go. Some of the biggest releases we'd been anticipating this year got edge guarded into the next and there are guaranteed to be more release date casualties before December rolls around. Even though there are a lot of great games left on this year's docket, it can't hurt to take a peek ahead. I'm not the only one who starts thinking about what I want for tomorrow's breakfast while I'm still cooking today's dinner, right?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
techeblog.com
God of War Remake in Unreal Engine 5 Showcases What the Game Could Look Like on Next-Gen Consoles
TeaserPlay is back at it again, and this time, with a God of War remake in Unreal Engine 5. The main objective of this remake was to humanize Kratos’ face as much as possible, similar to what you saw in the eighth-installment released on April 20, 2018 for the PS4 / PC, while also bringing the camera a bit closer to the character.
Polygon
New Mario Kart 8 DLC fixes Coconut Mall’s stalled Shy Guys
The second wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass downloadable content is here, bringing eight fresh tracks to the Nintendo Switch game, including one that’s (technically) brand-new: Sky-High Sundae. But Mario Kart 8 fans will be happy to hear about another change ushered in by Thursday’s DLC drop in the form of a tweak to Coconut Mall.
Axie Infinity CEO pulled out $3 million of crypto before $600 million hack was announced
While the gaming mainstream remains deeply distrustful of anything associated with crypto, one of the apparent successes was Axie Infinity: a Pokémon-style game built around pets called Axies that can be traded, battled and, of course, are claimed to have some sort of 'real' value. Axie Infinity's ecosystem was valued in the hundreds of millions. Then, on March 23, the company's 'sidechain' Ronin network was hacked, with the perpetrators stealing Ethereum and USDC stablecoins that were at the time valued in the region of $600 million.
Polygon
Konami’s new Bomberman tries to get creative with a classic formula
Konami unveiled a new take on Bomberman, the competitive blast-’em-up series that arguably peaked in 1997 with the dual release of Saturn Bomberman and Super Bomberman 64, that looks quite different from recent attempts to revive the franchise. Amazing Bomberman, as it’s called, retains the classic top-down gameplay of the best Bomberman games, but adds a musical twist.
After admitting their MMO 'sucks,' developer reworks the entire game
Survival MMO Lost Oasis replaces its mobile forts with static bases, and is now focused on PvE rather than PvP.
CNET
The PlayStation Plus Video Game Everyone Needs to Play
The PlayStation Plus subscription service has an incredible suite of games so picking just one can be daunting. Luckily, Sony is bringing over one of Sega's longest-running (and best) franchises to the service. Yakuza: Like A Dragon, a spinoff of the Yakuza series, is now available to all PS Plus...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2022 Available Now
The latest lineup of games joining PlayStation Plus for the month of August 2022 are now free to download for subscribers. Within the past few days, Sony unveiled the newest slate of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games that would be available for PS Plus Essential members throughout the coming weeks. And as a whole, August happens to be one of the strongest offerings that PS Plus has seen so far in 2022.
PC Magazine
GameStop Summer Sale: Save Up to 50% on PlayStation Titles
Just when you thought it was safe to step outside and let your PlayStation cool down for a bit, GameStop just announced a sale that should carry your gameplay through the end of summer (and probably beyond). Charge your controllers, fire up the A/C and get ready to hit “play,” because GameStop's Sony Summer Sale(Opens in a new window) is running now through Aug. 13. Thirty-three games are currently available for up to 50% off the normal retail price, including top-tier titles like:
MLB・
ComicBook
Far Cry 6 Going Free for Limited Time
Ubisoft is making Far Cry 6 completely free to play for a limited period of time across all platforms. The latest entry in the long-running Far Cry series hasn't even been out for a full year, but Ubisoft is already greatly lowering the barrier of entry needed to play the game. And in addition to being available for no cost, Far Cry 6 is also getting a steep discount to make this promotion even better.
Polygon
Watch the new Pokémon Presents showcase
A new Pokémon Presents showcase will stream on Wednesday, Aug. 3, and The Pokémon Company is promising new details on the franchise’s mobile apps and upcoming mainline games Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. The latest Pokémon Presents will kick off at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m....
Polygon
Fans have taken back Android: Netrunner, the popular card game discontinued in 2018
On Oct. 22, 2018, publisher Fantasy Flight Games stopped producing the cyberpunk card game Android: Netrunner. It was one of their most popular titles, and the competitive scene, a desirable feature for any game, analog or digital, was robust. Netrunner was alive and then, all of the sudden, it wasn’t. Now, four years after its termination, it’s suddenly thriving, all thanks to its dedicated community.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Legends Movie Surfaces Online
A new Mortal Kombat movie appears to have surfaced online. Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, if the box art is accurate, appears to be the third film in the ongoing Mortal Kombat Legends line of animated movies from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and produced by Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The previous two animated films, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge and Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, were home video releases both digitally and physically, and there's no reason to believe that Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind will be any different.
Comments / 0