A Romantic, Modern Excelsior Wedding With the Prettiest Details

These 4 Values Define The Amish Community in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
3 Delicious Brunch Spots in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Charming Small Towns in Lancaster, PA Worth a Visit This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Stuck Inside on Rainy Days? Here's 3 Fun Places to Visit With Kids in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Philly Native and FBF Body Founder Zakia Blain on What It’s Like Being in Biz for 10 Years
Blain shares the journey of her body-positive athleisure and shapewear brand. Plus, info on a special event she's hosting next weekend. Get wellness tips, workout trends, healthy eating, and more delivered right to your inbox with our Be Well newsletter. Ten years ago, Chester native and current Delco resident Zakia...
This Beautiful Botanic Bathroom in PA Is One of The All-Time BEST in the U.S.
Did you know there was an award for "America's Best Bathroom"? Neither did I. That is, until I saw this article online earlier today on NBC 10 Philadelphia that Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek in Dagsboro, DE just made the list of the Top 10 finalists for the title of "America's Best Bathroom 2022."
abc27.com
Hershey’s Chocolate World attraction closing next month
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A beloved film and a Chocolate World staple is closing on Labor Day to make room for a new experience for the attraction’s 50th anniversary. According to a release, the 4D Chocolate Movie will be closing on Labor Day to make room for a bigger experience in 2023. There is no word on whether this will be a new movie, or something entirely different.
What books are Central Pennsylvanians reading this summer?
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. From time to time on Smart Talk, we form a panel to recommend...
Bringing the Taste of Greece to Phoenixville, Eatery Offers Mouthwatering Menu Inspired by Sisters’ Home Country
Avlós, the local eatery run by sisters Nikoleta and Katerina Skartsilas, is bringing the delicious tastes of Greece to Phoenixville, writes Ed Williams for Main Line Today. The sisters are offering a mouthwatering menu inspired by the Greek Isles at the space that previously housed Andrew Deery’s Majolica.
Phillymag.com
Bowling Alleys in Philly: The Ultimate Guide
From old-school lanes that seem frozen in the 1960s to new-school, retro-chic spots with food and cocktails, here’s where to knock down 10 pins around town. Whether you’re looking for a family outing or a playful date night, there’s nothing quite like the nostalgic fun of bowling. You have a lot of choices around Philly: From old-school lanes that seem frozen in the 1960s to new-school, retro-chic spots with food and cocktails, here are 10 spots to go to when you want to knock down 10 pins.
Stoudt's beer returns with the help of Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Company
ADAMSTOWN, Pa. — Stoudt's Brewing Co. beers are returning to bars with the help of a new partnership. The Lancaster County brewery closed its doors in 2020 following the retirement of brewmaster Carol Stoudt, who had founded the brewery in 1987 along with her husband. "Though the beer had...
aroundambler.com
The Brady Bunch’s Barry Williams dined at Fireside in Ambler
Barry Williams, who played Greg Brady in The Brady Bunch, had dinner at Fireside Bar & Grille on August 1st. We looked up his schedule and he was in the area to appear at the Kayden’s Korner Golf Gala at LuLu Country Club in Glenside.
bctv.org
West Reading Sidewalk Sale Saturday Offers Sales, Celebrities, Music
The West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation (WRCRF) and the independent merchants of West Reading will host a Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, August 6th, 2022. West Reading is a vibrant regional shopping destination and hub known for specialty shops. As you stroll the dozens of participating boutiques, shops, and galleries, you will find sale items both inside and outside.
berkscountyliving.com
Berkshire Family Restaurant: Pleasure for all Palates
Conveniently located on State Hill Road near Starbucks and the Berkshire Mall is the Berkshire Family Restaurant, owned by Manny Vlastos. This dining destination won “Best Kids’ Menu” honors for 2021, as voted by Berks County Living readers — and one look at that section of the menu will surely bring a smile; it’s so creatively written. The award brought a tremendous distinction for this recently reopened business, to be sure. But their welcoming locale attracts a much broader clientele than kids, parents and grandparents!
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
Stuck Inside on Rainy Days? Here's 3 Fun Places to Visit With Kids in Lancaster, PA
It is looking like we'll get a little bit of rain in the coming days, all of which I welcome after the latest heatwave. I've found three fun places in Lancaster County worth visiting with toddlers as well as bored school kids. One of them is brand-new! These places are ideal when you just need to get out of the house for a couple of hours.
Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire perform this weekend in Hershey: Here’s how to get tickets
The Miraculous Supernatural 2022 tour is coming to Hershey, and living legends of the music industry are coming with it. Performing in the show are guitarist Carlos Santana and his band, including Santana’s wife Cindy Blackman Santana. The concert will feature music from Santana’s Supernatural and Woodstock eras, as well as new music from his 2019 album “Africa Speaks.”
Inspirational Sister of Saint Joseph — Former Teacher and Newspaper Editor — Passes in Flourtown
Sister Kathleen Leary passed earlier this summer at St. Joseph Villa, a Catholic senior living community in Flourtown. Catholic Philly chronicled her life. Sister Kathleen was 88 but left her mark throughout the Phila. region. She taught both elementary and high school before joining the staff of The Catholic Standard...
realtree.com
Pennsylvania Record Buck Hid in Garage for 60 Years
The days of monster bucks going unnoticed are almost gone. With the advent of hunting magazines, digital outlets and social media, folks talk about big whitetails often — almost always. According to Bob D’Angelo, the Pennsylvania Big Game Scoring Program coordinator, and official Boone & Crockett Club scorer, few...
sanatogapost.com
Historic Rock Band Performers Play Casino Sept. 9
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – An ensemble of rock-‘n-roll performers from historic bands like the Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan, Boston, The Wailers, and The J. Geils Band are scheduled to perform as “The American Vinyl All-Star Band” for an exclusive, one-night-only concert Sept. 9 (2022; Friday) beginning at 7 p.m. in the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave.
Humane Society of Harrisburg Area facing surge of strays
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg area is struggling to keep up with a surge in stray animals. It is taking in far more animals than it is adopting out, and it is asking for help. “These past few months have been extremely difficult.” executive director Amy Kaunas said. Dealing with […]
moderncampground.com
New Horizons RV Showcasing Two 2023 Coaches at Hershey RV Show
The chance for RV enthusiasts to get a sneak peek of what’s new this year is fast approaching, as America’s biggest RV show is set to happen from September 14 through 18 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. New Horizons RV will bring two of its best 2023 coaches to the show.
Town in Lancaster County is finalist for dog park contest
EPHRATA, Pa. — A local borough in Lancaster County is hoping to win a contest that would help them build a new dog park, and you can help!. Voting is now open for PetSafe's "Bark For Your Park" contest. It's a nationwide contest with 30 finalists, including Ephrata. As...
chronicle-express.com
Potter early settler's grave rediscovered in Pennsylvania
Arnold Potter died in 1810 at McAllister's Inn, in Harrisburg, Pa., while on a trip to Philadelphia with a drove of cattle. It took many years to discover what cemetery he was buried in, but with a bit of assistance from the Dauphin Co. Historical Society, they found a record of his burial down to the lot and stone number. It has since fallen down and we nearly gave up, but finally found it in the grass and in a lot above where it was supposed to be.
