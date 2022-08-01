Mariners' Gabriel Gonzalez: Bumped to Single-A

www.cbssports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Sports
Will Juan Soto sign MLB's first $500 million deal? Four reasons why new Padres star could hit milestone
Juan Soto, now of the San Diego Padres, is no longer the story of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. That is because the 2022 MLB trade deadline has passed. Soto, however, remains the story. He's the story in large measure because of what he means to the San Diego lineup and their postseason hopes. He's also the story on account of the very real possibility that he will eventually become baseball's first $500 million man.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Ejected Thursday
Yelich was ejected from Thursday's game against the Pirates for arguing balls and strikes, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Yelich went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts to begin Thursday's matchup but was tossed in the top of the seventh inning after being called out on strikes on a pitch that appeared to be outside the zone. Assuming Thursday's ejection doesn't result in further discipline, the 30-year-old should be available for Friday's series opener against the Reds.
MLB roundup: Angels hit 7 home runs, lose 8-7 to A’s
Ramon Laureano drove in four runs and the Oakland Athletics survived seven solo home runs by the Los Angeles Angels
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Jose Quintana: First start with new team on tap
Quintana is scheduled to start the Cardinals' series finale with the Cubs in St. Louis on Thursday. Quintana will be making his Cardinals debut Thursday after he was acquired from the Pirates on Monday along with reliever Chris Stratton in exchange for right-hander Johan Oviedo and first baseman Malcom Nunez. The Cardinals also added another starting pitcher in Jordan Montgomery prior to Tuesday's deadline, leaving Dakota Hudson most at risk of moving to the bullpen if St. Louis opts to maintain a five-man rotation. Quintana had been solid through his first 20 outings of the season with Pittsburgh, compiling a 3.50 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 103 innings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ken Giles: Solid in rehab appearance
Giles (shoulder) logged a hold for High-A Everett in a win over Hillsboro on Tuesday, firing a perfect sixth inning during which he recorded two strikeouts. Giles was encouragingly sharp while getting through his one frame on 12 pitches, nine which found the strike zone. The oft-injured veteran right-hander was impressive over his first five appearances since 2020 earlier in the season before going on the injured list July 9, and he'll likely log multiple appearances at a couple of different affiliates before being deemed ready for activation.
CBS Sports
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera uncertain whether he'll return for 2023 season as he deals with knee issues
Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera isn't yet certain whether he'll return for the 2023 MLB season. The 39-year-old Cabrera has shown signs of decline at the plate, and of late he's been dealing with knee issues that have limited his ability to play, even as the team's designated hitter. Via...
CBS Sports
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Plays catch Wednesday
Albies (foot) played catch Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Albies shed his walking boot last week and is taking part in light baseball activities. Assuming he feels good after playing catch, the 25-year-old is expected to ramp up his rehab process over the next few weeks. Albies will likely be in the mix to return from the injured list around mid-to-late August.
CBS Sports
Mets' Tomas Nido: Moves into timeshare
Nido is on the bench for Thursday's game against Atlanta. With the Mets activating James McCann (oblique) from the injured list Thursday and inserting into the lineup, Nido's reign as the team's No. 1 catcher will come to an end. Though McCann has operated as the Mets' top option behind the plate when healthy during his two seasons with the team, manager Buck Showalter said Wednesday that McCann and Nido are likely to be used in a near-50/50 timeshare at catcher in the short-term future, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Once McCann's oblique injury is further behind him, however, expect him to eventually get the lion's share of the starts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Rangers' Kole Calhoun: Retreats to bench
Calhoun isn't starting Wednesday against the Orioles. Although right-hander Kyle Bradish is starting for Baltimore on Wednesday, Calhoun will head to the bench after going 1-for-14 with seen strikeouts over his last four games. Josh Smith is shifting to left field while Charlie Culberson enters the lineup at second base.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Taylor Hearn: Throws two scoreless in return
Hearn allowed one walk and struck out one over two scoreless relief innings in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to Baltimore. Hearn was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock where he's been working on a transition from starter to multi-inning reliever. Despite the need to fill a rotation spot after Jon Gray (left oblique) was placed on the injured list, the Rangers will keep Hearn in his current role. The club feels he can be effective when not having to face lineups multiple times in a game. The lefty has a 1.35 ERA over 13.2 innings as a reliever in the bigs.
CBS Sports
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: On bench Thursday
Alfaro isn't starting Thursday against the Rockies, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Alfaro started the last three games and went 3-for-12 with three RBI, a run and five strikeouts. Austin Nola is taking over behind the dish and batting eighth.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Back on bench
Toro is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees. With Adam Frazier moving back to second base Wednesday after getting three straight starts in the outfield, Toro's time in the lineup will come to an end. Toro's opportunities are likely to get more scarce in the days to come when the likes of Ty France (wrist), Julio Rodriguez (wrist) and Mitch Haniger (ankle) return from injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Mets' James McCann: Will be in timeshare at catcher
Manager Buck Showalter said McCann (oblique) is on track to return from the 10-day injured list for Thursday's series opener against Atlanta and will likely be part of a near-even timeshare at catcher with Tomas Nido in the short term, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Showalter said he initially expects...
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Swipes seventh bag
Varsho went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Guardians. Varsho, who was a double-digit base stealer in the minors, hasn't run as much since coming to the majors, but Wednesday's theft was his career-high seventh (caught four times). He has 26 starts at catcher in 2022, which likely qualifies him for that position next season. A catcher-eligible player that runs is a valuable fantasy asset.
CBS Sports
Nationals' Josh Rogers: Designated for assignment
Rogers was designated for assignment Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. It has been a trying season for Rogers, and the Nationals ultimately wound up removing him from their 40-man roster. He could remain with the organization is he goes through waivers unclaimed.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Called up Wednesday
Marcano was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Marcano spent just under a month in the minors but will rejoin the active roster after Yoshi Tsutsugo was designated for assignment. Over 22 major-league games this year, Marcano has slashed .229/.280/.357 with two homers, nine runs, five RBI and a stolen base.
CBS Sports
Royals' Brent Rooker: Joins Royals
Rooker was traded from the Padres to the Royals in exchange for Cam Gallagher on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. The deal appears to accomplish little more than shifting some organizational depth pieces around. Rooker owns a career .690 OPS in 67 major-league games, just two of which have come this season.
CBS Sports
Reds' Aramis Garcia: Dealing with fracture in finger
Garcia is dealing with a fracture in his finger and doesn't have a timetable to return, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Garcia has been dealing with finger and elbow injuries over the last month, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action now that he's been diagnosed with a fracture in his finger. Michael Papierski and Mark Koloszvary should continue to serve as the Reds' top options behind the plate while Garcia remains sidelined.
CBS Sports
Mets' David Peterson: Rejoining rotation for doubleheader
Mets manager Buck Showalter said Peterson will be called up from Triple-A Syracuse to start one game of Saturday's doubleheader with Atlanta at Citi Field, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. New York is likely to designate Peterson as the 27th man for the twin bill, meaning that he's expected...
CBS Sports
Giants' Jason Vosler: Moves to minors
Vosler was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. The 28-year-old was called up by San Francisco on Friday and will head back to the minors with trade-acquisition J.D. Davis being added to the active roster. Vosler has appeared in 23 big-league games this year and has a .288/.351/.530 slash line in 74 plate appearances.
Comments / 0