MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
Enjoy Horse Racing & Food Tastings at Gulfstream Park's Taste at the Track Themed Tasting SeriesCamille NatalieMiami, FL
Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $1 Billion To Tackle “Immediate” and “Urgent” Climate Crisis During Florida VisitToby HazlewoodFlorida State
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Swim Week in Miami: 12 swimwear from PrettyLittleThing to finish "hot girl summer"Carla St. Louis
Willson Contreras heads back home with Cubs to face Marlins
On July 26, Willson Contreras grew emotional when faced with the possibility of his last home game with the Chicago
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera uncertain whether he'll return for 2023 season as he deals with knee issues
Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera isn't yet certain whether he'll return for the 2023 MLB season. The 39-year-old Cabrera has shown signs of decline at the plate, and of late he's been dealing with knee issues that have limited his ability to play, even as the team's designated hitter. Via...
Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Likely headed for reserve role
Diaz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Miami reinstated Garrett Cooper (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, a transaction that could spell an end to Diaz's time as an everyday player. At the very least, the lefty-hitting Diaz will likely sit against left-handed pitching moving forward, and the Marlins won't be able to find a spot for him in the lineup against right-handed pitching unless they decide to steer away from the first base/designated-hitter timeshare between Cooper and Jesus Aguilar. Diaz didn't do much to help his case for playing over Cooper or Aguilar during his recent eight-game run as a starter, as he went just 6-for-28 (.214 average) with five walks against nine strikeouts during that stretch.
After weathering win over Nationals, Phils look to keep rolling
The Philadelphia Phillies never had to return for the bottom of the fifth inning on Thursday. They were ahead 5-4
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Designated for assignment
Tsutsugo was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Tsutsugo had inconsistent playing time for the Pirates over the last few weeks, and he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after hitting .171 with two home runs, 19 RBI and 11 runs over 50 major-league games to begin the year. It's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers, but Tucupita Marcano will take his place on the active roster.
Tom Brady escapes punishment in Dolphins scandal: Here's why the NFL won't penalize the QB for tampering
The NFL released its investigative report into the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday and although Tom Brady was a key figure in the report, he won't be facing any punishment for the role he played. The NFL. told multiple media outlets that Brady won't be facing any penalty. There had been...
Will Juan Soto sign MLB's first $500 million deal? Four reasons why new Padres star could hit milestone
Juan Soto, now of the San Diego Padres, is no longer the story of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. That is because the 2022 MLB trade deadline has passed. Soto, however, remains the story. He's the story in large measure because of what he means to the San Diego lineup and their postseason hopes. He's also the story on account of the very real possibility that he will eventually become baseball's first $500 million man.
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Ejected Thursday
Yelich was ejected from Thursday's game against the Pirates for arguing balls and strikes, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Yelich went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts to begin Thursday's matchup but was tossed in the top of the seventh inning after being called out on strikes on a pitch that appeared to be outside the zone. Assuming Thursday's ejection doesn't result in further discipline, the 30-year-old should be available for Friday's series opener against the Reds.
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Plays catch Wednesday
Albies (foot) played catch Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Albies shed his walking boot last week and is taking part in light baseball activities. Assuming he feels good after playing catch, the 25-year-old is expected to ramp up his rehab process over the next few weeks. Albies will likely be in the mix to return from the injured list around mid-to-late August.
Rangers' Kole Calhoun: Retreats to bench
Calhoun isn't starting Wednesday against the Orioles. Although right-hander Kyle Bradish is starting for Baltimore on Wednesday, Calhoun will head to the bench after going 1-for-14 with seen strikeouts over his last four games. Josh Smith is shifting to left field while Charlie Culberson enters the lineup at second base.
Rangers' Taylor Hearn: Throws two scoreless in return
Hearn allowed one walk and struck out one over two scoreless relief innings in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to Baltimore. Hearn was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock where he's been working on a transition from starter to multi-inning reliever. Despite the need to fill a rotation spot after Jon Gray (left oblique) was placed on the injured list, the Rangers will keep Hearn in his current role. The club feels he can be effective when not having to face lineups multiple times in a game. The lefty has a 1.35 ERA over 13.2 innings as a reliever in the bigs.
Mets' Tomas Nido: Moves into timeshare
Nido is on the bench for Thursday's game against Atlanta. With the Mets activating James McCann (oblique) from the injured list Thursday and inserting into the lineup, Nido's reign as the team's No. 1 catcher will come to an end. Though McCann has operated as the Mets' top option behind the plate when healthy during his two seasons with the team, manager Buck Showalter said Wednesday that McCann and Nido are likely to be used in a near-50/50 timeshare at catcher in the short-term future, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Once McCann's oblique injury is further behind him, however, expect him to eventually get the lion's share of the starts.
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: On bench Thursday
Alfaro isn't starting Thursday against the Rockies, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Alfaro started the last three games and went 3-for-12 with three RBI, a run and five strikeouts. Austin Nola is taking over behind the dish and batting eighth.
Mets' James McCann: Will be in timeshare at catcher
Manager Buck Showalter said McCann (oblique) is on track to return from the 10-day injured list for Thursday's series opener against Atlanta and will likely be part of a near-even timeshare at catcher with Tomas Nido in the short term, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Showalter said he initially expects...
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Riding pine Wednesday
Trevino isn't starting Wednesday against Seattle. Trevino is getting a breather after he went 4-for-8 with three home runs, a double and four RBI over the last two games. Kyle Higashioka will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Back on bench
Toro is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees. With Adam Frazier moving back to second base Wednesday after getting three straight starts in the outfield, Toro's time in the lineup will come to an end. Toro's opportunities are likely to get more scarce in the days to come when the likes of Ty France (wrist), Julio Rodriguez (wrist) and Mitch Haniger (ankle) return from injuries.
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Steps out of lineup
Bogaerts is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports. Bogaerts started the past 24 games and will receive Tuesday off after posting an .839 OPS across the first 11 games of the season's second half. Christian Arroyo will take over at shortstop while Yolmer Sanchez starts at the keystone.
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Exits practice early
Ertz was forced out of Thursday's practice with a calf injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Until the Cardinals provide an update on the severity of Ertz's calf issue, we'll consider him day-to-day. When healthy, the 31-year-old is the team's clear-cut top pass-catching option in a tight end corps that also includes Trey McBride, Maxx Williams (knee) and Stephen Anderson.
Nationals' Josh Rogers: Designated for assignment
Rogers was designated for assignment Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. It has been a trying season for Rogers, and the Nationals ultimately wound up removing him from their 40-man roster. He could remain with the organization is he goes through waivers unclaimed.
Mariners' Ken Giles: Solid in rehab appearance
Giles (shoulder) logged a hold for High-A Everett in a win over Hillsboro on Tuesday, firing a perfect sixth inning during which he recorded two strikeouts. Giles was encouragingly sharp while getting through his one frame on 12 pitches, nine which found the strike zone. The oft-injured veteran right-hander was impressive over his first five appearances since 2020 earlier in the season before going on the injured list July 9, and he'll likely log multiple appearances at a couple of different affiliates before being deemed ready for activation.
