Returning guns in Apex Legends Season 14

By Ben Barrett Georgina Young
 3 days ago

RETURNING weapons will be included in Apex Legends Season 14, bringing some fan favourites back into the roster.

There are two weapons coming back to the game and they are some of the most powerful the game has ever had to offer.

Weapons making a comeback in Season 14. Credit: Respawn Entertainment

The two weapons and upgrades which are making a comeback are the Volt and G7 Scout.

On top of those, a fan-favourite attachment is coming back.

Skullpiercer Rifling is back, upgrading headshot damage on two weapons, the Wingman and Longbow, to 2.25x and 2.5x respectively.

However, it also comes with one new benefit.

It will now also work with the 30-30 Repeater, bringing joy to headpoppers everywhere.

The G7 Scout is a marksmen rifle which is a popular weapon with all sharpshooters.

Volt is also back. This super-charged SMG will give any legend a huge boost of power.

Players can find both of these in the floor loot pool.

Both have had a few seasons off, so we’re really pleased to see them back.

They’re trading out with the Bocek Compound Bow and the Rampage, which will be available in care packages from now on.

As higher-tier loot they will have some extra buffs to make them worth pulling out.

We’re not sure of all the specifics yet, but we are sure more will be revealed as players dive deeper into the game.

Apex Legends Season 14 has a lot of big changes for the meta game.

Some weapons have new ammo to help balance player's favourites.

A new attachment will also replace the Barrell Stabliser.

One of the game's worst weapons is also receiving significant buffs.

Respawn has also outlined a number of changes coming in future content.

You can find a list of all of them here on our hub page.

Written by Ben Barrett on behalf of GLHF.

#Guns#Video Game#The G7 Scout#Smg#The Barrell Stabliser
