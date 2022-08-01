ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, ME

Clothing is Optional at This Richmond, Maine, Getaway

By Brittany Rose
102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wblm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMTW

Where to find cooling stations in Maine as heat rises

Cooling stations are being opened across parts of Maine as heat is expected to rise above 95 to 100 degrees in some inland areas Thursday. Augusta Civic Center from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. China. Town Office portable building from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday. Eliot.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

The Oldest Running Mailboat is the Best Way to Cool Off This Hot Maine Summer

I found the best remedy for this hot sticky Maine summer. Sure you could crank the air conditioning, but I prefer nature's AC. It's been relentless these past few weeks. And whoever said it is right, it's not the heat - it's the humidity. But there IS the perfect way to cool off and it's under 20 bucks ($17 for adults cheaper for kids and seniors) and it's the best few hours you're gonna spend. Casco Bay Lines Mailboat Run!
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, ME
State
Maine State
City
Augusta, ME
City
Portland, ME
City
Newry, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
102.9 WBLM

Funtown Hints at the Return of the Haunted Mansion in 2023

In terms of amusement parks, the voice of the fans has never seemed more powerful than they do today. After Story Land rolled out their adults-only, 21+ nostalgia nights, fans of Funtown Splashtown USA in Saco, Maine, wondered out loud if the popular park would do something similar. After some logistics were worked out, Funtown listened and launched their first adults-only night this summer to great success. But there's another specific thing that fans of Funtown just haven't been able to let go of, and Funtown may just be listening.
SACO, ME
WMTW

Birds leaving big mess at popular South Portland park

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Neighbors in South Portland are watching their steps around Mill Creek Park. Local ducks and Canadian geese frequent the park’s pond and shady areas during the summer. However, the droppings they leave behind have created a mess for the humans who also enjoy Mill Creek.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Clothing#Bed And Breakfast#Optional#Getaway#The Monster Site#Frenchman#Richmond Corner Sauna#Swinger#The Richmond Sauna#Down East Magazine
NEWS CENTER Maine

Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.

BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
BELGRADE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Amazon eyes Scarborough as site for warehouse

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The town of Scarborough could possibly be the next home for a global retail and shipping giant. According to the executive director of the Scarborough Economic Development Corporation (SEDCO), Amazon has inquired about potentially building a warehouse in the town. "We have gotten some inquiries from...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
92 Moose

Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning

According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
AUGUSTA, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

75th Maine Lobster Festival offers free admission, schedule of events

ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival offering free admission every day is just one of the new changes coming to the Festival this year. The Festival will take place Aug. 3-7 at Harbor Park in Rockland. Enjoy fireworks over Rockland Harbor after the Maine Sea Goddess Coronation on Wednesday,...
ROCKLAND, ME
WMTW

High heat and humidity in full force on Thursday in Maine

WESTBROOK, Maine — We have had a little break from the high heat and humidity over the last couple of days in Maine, but it will all come raging back on Thursday. Heat advisories are posted for areas inland where the heat index could climb above 95 to 100 degrees. The advisory is from noon Thursday until 8 p.m. Thursday. Hot temperatures like that could cause heat illnesses.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Peppa Pig Live is Coming to Portland, Maine, This Fall

Peppa Pig has been a Nick Jr. staple since 2004. It follows the life and family of, you guessed it, Peppa Pig. Peppa is a young pig living, learning, and adventuring with her friends including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe. Peppa Pig is a British children's cartoon that...
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Saco, Maine Lets Its Artistic Flag Fly With Clever Murals and Crosswalks

Back in the November/December 2018 issue of Maine Boats, the magazine highlighted how new murals painted around various Maine towns were breathing new life into some older walls and landmarks around Vacationland. And while the murals highlighted in the article written and published by Maine Boats were all painted by professional artists in the area, there are some pieces of art scattered around Maine that aren't professional murals, but are still amazing.
SACO, ME
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy