‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19 About to Get Underway as Caterina Scorsone Says ‘Classic Cast’ Is ‘Ready and Revving’

Ellen Pompeo to Star in and Executive Produce Untitled, True-Life Limited Series at Hulu
Ellen Pompeo is taking on her first acting role outside of “Grey’s Anatomy” in nearly two decades. The actress will be starring in an untitled Hulu project inspired by a true story. The drama, which Pompeo is also executive producing under her Calamity Jane production banner, is...
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo Wants Show to Portray Social Issues ‘More Subtly and Over Time’
Throughout its near-two-decade tenure, the hit soapy ABC medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” has tackled numerous social issues including mental health, police brutality and intimate partner violence. However, star Ellen Pompeo said she wished the series was “less preachy” and more “consistent” with its commentary.
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC for Peacock
Legendary daytime show “Days of Our Lives” is leaving broadcast for streaming. The long-running soap will depart NBC for its streaming service Peacock starting Sept. 12, it was announced Wednesday. “This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our...
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Speaks Out Following Movie Being Axed
“Batgirl” headliner Leslie Grace has finally spoken out and issued a statement on the project being axed. “Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie ‘Batgirl,’ I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland,” Grace said in a statement posted on her Instagram. “I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, “my own damn hero!” Batgirl for life!”
‘Big Sky’ Season 3 Teaser Has Reba McEntire Suggesting You Might Never Leave Montana Murder Town (Video)
Reba McEntire is setting up the suspense coming to ABC’s “Big Sky” Season 3 in its brand new teaser trailer. The new season, which is being called “Big Sky: Deadly Trails,” also features Jensen Ackles, who made his debut in the Season 2 finale. He’s also featured in the new teaser, heading out on an investigation with series star Katheryn Winnick. Kylie Bunbury, who also stars in the show, appears to have made a discovery in another moment from the new footage.
‘Andor’ Creator Tony Gilroy Says Finale Will Walk ‘Directly Into’ Star Wars Prequel ‘Rogue One’
“Andor,” the “Star Wars” prequel series following the journey of Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor before he went on a mission to steal plans for the Death Star, will segue perfectly into “Rogue One.”. During a panel on Wednesday as part of the Disney+ presentation at...
‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Review: Paramount+ Revival Series Is Comedy Comfort Food
When we last left Beavis and Butt-Head, the animated teenage miscreants from Highland, Texas who dominated MTV for much of the ’90s, they were plunked down in 2022, thanks to the wormhole that powered the sci-fi plotting of June’s Paramount+ movie “Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.” “Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head,” a nominal follow-up to that movie and de facto ninth season of the TV show that inspired it, makes no specific mention of this — though based on some small technological details (and the streaming content they consume), the boys have indeed remained in our time. In the first two episodes of this new season, it doesn’t look much different from their time. Beavis and Butt-Head have a tendency to mold their environment in their image. Or are they just so timelessly American that surprisingly little adaptation is necessary? Are we in the same collective stasis as two incessantly snickering morons in the same old Metallica and AC/DC t-shirts?
‘Road House’ Remake With Jake Gyllenhaal From Director Doug Liman Lands at Amazon, Sets Full Cast
Jake Gyllenhaal will star in a remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze film “Road House” from director Doug Liman that’s set at Amazon, the studio announced Tuesday. The project was first announced last year at MGM and will now move to Prime Video, and Amazon has also now set the full cast for the film.
How to Watch ‘The Sandman': Where Is the Neil Gaiman Adaptation Streaming?
“The Sandman” series, adapted from Neil Gaiman’s 1989 comic series — co-created by Sam Keith and Mike Dringenberg — will creep into consciousness in the first week of August. The ten-episode series follows the story of The Dream King Morpheus, a powerful being aiming to correct past mistakes he made, both cosmically and more minutely.
Jason Katims Signs Overall Deal With Imagine Television￼
Imagine Entertainment announced that it has signed a multi-project deal for scripted television with Emmy-winning writer/producer Jason Katims and his True Jack Productions banner. Together, they have three projects in the works. The deal reunites Katism with Imagine, where he made the “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood” series. The announcement was made by presidents Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sets September Premiere Date at New Disney+ Home
Get your ballroom shoes ready: “Dancing With the Stars” will be back with Season 31 on Sept. 19, premiering at its new Disney+ home. The upcoming installment will be hosted by Tyra Banks, with co-host and former mirrorball champ Alfonso Ribeiro. The veteran competition series has notably seen...
‘Prey’ Team Says They Pitched the ‘Predator’ Prequel as an ‘R-Rated Disney Princess Tale’
“Prey” is the latest installment in the “Predator” franchise and it’s arguably the best since the original. This has been a film series that proven to be surprisingly elastic given the simplicity of the 1987 original film and its commandos-versus-extraterrestrial-warrior conceit. (It helps that the original was beautifully directed by John McTiernan and featured one of the best, most knowing performances in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s career.) As it turns out, a cool monster with high tech weapons facing off against the most elite predator on earth is a pretty malleable concept.
‘Batgirl’ Directors ‘Saddened and Shocked’ Over Project Being Shelved
“Batgirl” directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are “saddened and shocked” over the film being shelved by Warner Bros. Discovery. “We are saddened and shocked by the news,” the filmmaking duo said in a statement released on Instagram. “We still can’t believe it. As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves. Maybe one day they will insha’Allah.”
Hulu’s ‘Mike’ Creator Hopes Tyson, Who Previously Slammed Series, Will ‘Change Opinion’ if He Watches the Show
Hulu’s “Mike” takes yet another look at the life of embattled boxing champion Mike Tyson, and series creator Steven Rogers told television reporters on Thursday he hopes the athlete, who has criticized the show, may change his opinion if he gets a chance to see it. “I...
‘Stranger Things’ Continues Nielsen Streaming Dominance; ‘The Terminal List’ Holds No. 2 Slot
Fireworks and celebration are in order for “Stranger Things,” which continued its dominance of the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 during the week of July 4-10. The sensational Netflix series notched 4.8 billion viewing minutes, landing it once again on the all-time Top 10 list. Prime Video also wins...
The Bachelorettes on Hayden’s Instagram Mea Culpa: ‘A Public Apology, It Doesn’t Feel as Personal’
The dual Bachelorettes of Season 19 have responded to ousted contestant Hayden’s apology for his behavior on the show, saying that the Instagram mea culpa didn’t feel “personal.”. “It’s nice, of course, to hear an apology,” Bachelorette Gabby Windey told TheWrap. “But … I think he did...
‘Easter Sunday’ Film Review: Jo Koy’s Fractured Family Comedy Is All Cracks
Inside the corny chaos of the going-back-home lark “Easter Sunday,” starring comedian Jo Koy, is the point that families are messy. Of course, one doesn’t need to belong to a big Filipino clan like the movie’s onscreen Valencias to grasp that, and it’s almost quaint how that message is articulated for us at the end as some fresh bit of wisdom when, since scene one, relatives in various states of bickering aggravation (father-son, ex-ex, sister-sister, cousin-cousin) have been the comedy’s go-to note.
Kathy Bates and Liza Koshy Join Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King in Untitled Netflix Rom-Com
Oscar-winner Kathy Bates and “Work It” star Liza Koshy have joined the cast of a still-untitled romantic comedy in the works at Netflix that will star the previously announced Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King. Richard LaGravenese (“Behind the Candelabra”) is directing the film from a script...
