2 men killed in separate shootings in Reading

Violent Night: 4 dead in Philly, police believe one shooting was case of self-defense
A violent night left at least four people dead. Philadelphia's gun violence crisis is on track to surpass last year's record homicide rate.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Would-be robber threatened to shoot employees
CUMRU TWP., Pa. — Police are on the hunt for the man who, they said, threatened to shoot two employees of a convenience store during an armed robbery in Berks County late Wednesday morning. The would-be robber approached the counter inside the Sunoco A-Plus at 1547 Lancaster Ave. in...
abc27.com
Man wanted for attempted homicide for “intentionally” hitting Harrisburg motorcyclist
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is searching for Francisco Rivera-Montanez after they say he allegedly struck a motorcyclist intentionally. On July 22, police responded to the 200 block of South 17th Street for an accident involving a motorcycle. Police found an adult man was riding a motorcycle northbound when a large SUV approached from behind and “intentionally struck the motorcycle.”
State police arrest Lehigh County man who allegedly fled on dirt bike
Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 29-year-old Allentown man Tuesday on charges of attempting to evade officers on a 2017 Suzuki motorbike in South Whitehall Township. The motorist is charged with attempting to flee from police, operating an expired vehicle, driving without eye protection and using an improper class of license, according to a statement released by state police.
WFMZ-TV Online
State police investigate deadly crash in Chester County
HONEY BROOK TWP., Pa. – First responders were on scene of a deadly crash Wednesday night in Chester County, not far from the Berks County line. Initial reports indicate at least one person has died. The crash happened in Honey Brook Township, in the area of Routes 10 and...
sauconsource.com
Woman Charged in Eastern Salisbury Homicide
A 40-year-old woman has been charged with killing a housemate in the home they shared in eastern Salisbury Township earlier this week. According to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney’s office, Terri Hodel of 715 E. Federal Street was the subject of a welfare check Salisbury Township Police made around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, after they received “a report of concern from a member of Hodel’s family.”
WFMZ-TV Online
Police ID 3 killed in July van crash in Carbon County
KIDDER TOWNSHIP, PA. - State police have released the identities of three people killed when a tractor-trailer and a passenger van collided on Interstate 80 in Carbon County on July 11. The three victims are the tractor-trailer driver, David Lee Byler, 34, from New Columbia Pa., and two women in...
2 Employees Injured After Explosion At Berks County Metal Plant
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Fire crews responded to an explosion at a metal plant in Berks County Wednesday afternoon. South Heidelberg Township Police Department Chief Leon Grim tells Eyewitness News two employees at the Reading Alloys Plant were mixing chemicals when they ignited and created an explosion just after 2 p.m. One worker suffered an injury to the elbow and both employees suffered smoke inhalation. Pennsylvania State Police, the South Heidelberg Township Police Department, and the West Berks Fire Department are investigating. No further information is available at this time.
Police: Prisoner from Johnstown drug bust assaults ‘snitch’
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man in jail for a drug bust that turned up over $31,000 worth of drugs is now facing additional charges for assaulting a fellow inmate he believed was a snitch. Blessen Sesay, 22, was arrested in June after an in-depth investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement […]
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: Dirt bikers run from police, one caught
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested a dirt biker after he ran from police. Troopers say on Tuesday night around 8 p.m. they ran into a group of bikers at the intersection of 15th Street and Highland Avenue in Allentown. The troopers say they were driving recklessly...
One Dead After Shooting in York
YORK, PA- On Monday afternoon, York City Police responded to the 300 block of Miller...
WFMZ-TV Online
"I thought we were friends and he started shooting me": Authorities file 1st-degree murder charge in Northampton County man's death
"I thought we were friends and he started shooting me" is what Gerard Carpinello reportedly told New Jersey police officers just after 3 a.m. on July 10. At the time, Carpinello of Portland, Northampton County, was lying in a pool of his own blood inside the Monmouth County home of 71-year-old David Bulk.
abc27.com
Human remains found in Steelton identified
STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Human remains found in Steelton Borough have been identified. According to Steelton Borough Police, the remains discovered on July 27 in the 800 block of North Front Street were identified as Mr. Goldie Smith. Police say Smith was listed as a missing person by the...
Injuries Reported In Fiery Explosion At Berks County Factory: Officials
Multiple people were injured after an explosion at a factory in Berks County, authorities said. Crews were on the scene at the Reading Alloys factory on West Penn Avenue in Robesonia in response to the heavy fire around 2 p.m., according to the Western Berks Fire Department. Further details about...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek tips in shootings that left 2 dead, 1 wounded
READING, Pa. — In a span of less than 24 hours, three people were wounded by gunfire in separate shootings in Reading. Two of the victims died; the third was last reported to be hospitalized in critical condition. Ralph Eckert lives just a few doors up from Locust and...
Police: Human remains found last week are those of missing Steelton man
Police in Steelton have identified the human remains found in the borough last week as those of a man who went missing last year. The skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area near the 800 block of North Front Street on July 27, according to Steelton Police. An investigation...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner rules on crash deaths of Whitehall girl, Reading man
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh County coroner has released new details about the 16-year-old girl and a man from Berks County who died following a crash in Whitehall Township on Sunday night. A motorcycle collided with a car at the intersection of MacArthur and Mechanicsville roads around 7...
Main Line Media News
Norristown teen accused in shooting wants case transferred to juvenile court
NORRISTOWN – A Norristown teenager charged as an adult in connection with his alleged role in the shooting and wounding of a teenage girl in the borough in August 2021 wants a judge to transfer his case to juvenile court. Muhammad Sabir, 16, most recently of the 400 block...
North Philadelphia homicide victim shot multiple times at close range: Police
At the scene, officers found a 32-year-old man lying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his back and leg.
