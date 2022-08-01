ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Public Schools must redraw school board districts

By WFYI
Indianapolis Recorder
 3 days ago
indianapolisrecorder.com

WFYI

Indianapolis Urban League announces grants for Black quality of life initiative

Money for organizations engaged in quality of life improvements for Black people in Marion County has been awarded. In 2020 after a summer of social justice protests, The Indianapolis Urban League announced a $100 million gift to the Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative. It seeks to make significant investments in employment, health, education, business opportunity, and housing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Legislators Reach $200 Rebate Deal; Vote Expected Friday

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators appear to have a deal to send you a $200 tax rebate. The rebate is slimmed down slightly from the $225 Governor Holcomb and House Republicans had proposed. House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown says that’s because it’s been expanded to cover people who don’t file tax returns. That encompasses somewhere between 300,000 and 900,000 Hoosiers, who would have to file a return next year and claim the rebate as a credit.
WFYI

Three Indianapolis neighborhoods form new Fountain Fletcher District

Starting Thursday, the commercial areas in Fountain Square, Fletcher Place and North Square will be known collectively as the “Fountain Fletcher District.”. In 2018, the Indianapolis City-County Council approved an economic improvement district (EID) for Fountain Fletcher. Fountain Fletcher District Manager Laura Giffel said work has since been underway...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Immigrant-inspired school opens its doors for first time on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The charter school that’s inspired by the Latinx and immigrant experience finally has opened to students. A recent partnership with Indianapolis Public Schools helped make it happen. Francisco Valdiosera, the executive director of Monarca Academy, said, “Really, this has been a dream come true for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Fishers City Hall now closed

FISHERS, Ind. (The Hamilton County Reporter) — Fishers City Hall, 1 Municipal Drive, closed on Monday, Aug. 1 in preparation for the construction of the new arts center and city hall, set to open in spring 2024. The City Services Building, 3 Municipal Drive, will continue to serve as...
FISHERS, IN
WFYI

New development hub brings housing, entertainment

A new development project will transform a key part of downtown Indianapolis. The Cole Motor Redevelopment will go on the site of the old Marion County Jail II. Long before it was the jail, the property along the I-65/I-70 split in downtown Indianapolis housed an automaker. The new project is named after the early 20th century Cole Motor Car Company and will feature mixed use development.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Westfield councilman wants $6M loan for Grand Park repaid

A Westfield city councilman says a $6 million loan for Grand Park made in 2014 should be repaid to the city, calling the matter a “blatant disregard” by Mayor Andy Cook. City Councilman Troy Patton, who expressed frustration during an Aug. 2 city council finance committee meeting, said the $6 million shouldn’t have been used for projects along the way and that it should have been returned to taxpayers so they can have a voice regarding the money.
WESTFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield roundabout completed early . . . and under budget!

On Tuesday, Westfield city officials, construction company representatives, and the Westfield Chamber celebrated the opening of the 161st Street and Union Roundabout with a ribbon cutting. The roundabout was finished a month ahead of schedule and was under budget. Eighty percent of the funding for the project was provided by the federal government.
WESTFIELD, IN
The Associated Press

Avenue Development Announces First Ground Break with Randall Residence

GREENFIELD, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Senior Living developer, Avenue Development, in partnership with Randall Residence, announces the groundbreaking of Randall Residence at Gateway Park just outside Indianapolis, Indiana. This senior living campus will consist of independent living cottages and apartments as well as licensed assisted living and memory care apartments and services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005618/en/ Randall Residence at Gateway Park will consist of independent living cottages and apartments as well as licensed assisted living and memory care apartments and services. Residents will have access to onsite amenities such as multiple dining venues, theater, meeting and activity space, fitness equipment, a beauty salon and more. Strategic outdoor amenity spaces with an emphasis on keeping aging adults healthy will also be a focus of the community. (Photo: Business Wire)
GREENFIELD, IN
Fox 59

WAMMFest 2022 Returns to Craig Park in Greenwood

WAMMFest returns to Greenwood on Saturday, August 20th. The popular festival brings wine, art, music, and microbrews to Craig Park. Tickets are now on sale and the fun is all for a good cause. WAMMFest Spokesperson, Susan Decker and the owner of Teal Canary Art Studio, Amy Barile, share the...
GREENWOOD, IN
macaronikid.com

Johnson County Community Resources

A lot of families are struggling in today's economy. But, did you know several churches in Johnson County prepare and serve FREE meals weekly? There is also numerous food pantry available in Johnson County. Check out the food pantry's in the area:. Edinburgh Food Pantry may have food boxes, fruits,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN

