www.wvnews.com
Related
WVNews
Townsend to hold book signing at Grantsville library
GRANTSVILLE — The Grantsville branch of the Ruth Enlow Library will host Daisy Beiler Townsend, former resident of Grantsville and author of the “Sarah’s Legacy” series, a work of historical Christian fiction set in Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania, on Monday, Aug. 22. The event will begin 4...
WVNews
Music at Penn Alps presents the Lau String Quartet on Aug. 6
GRANTSVILLE — Music at Penn Alps is pleased to present the Lau String Quartet at 7 p.m. on Aug. 6, in the Chapel at Spruce Forest in Grantsville. (The Chapel is handicapped-accessible.) To protect our audience and performers, we require everyone to wear a mask. Tickets are available for...
WVNews
West Virginia author — born in Mon County — to hold event in Charleston for book launch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Humanities Council will host a free in-person event at 6 p.m. next Wednesday with Monongalia County-born author William Brewer at Taylor Books in Charleston (226 Capitol Street). Brewer’s appearance coincides with the release of his novel, "The Red Arrow," from publisher...
WVNews
Maryland man gets 2-15 in West Virginia prison for Harrison County caper
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Maryland man who broke into three cellphone company kiosks at Meadowbrook Mall during morning walking hours, stole items from two, then fled recklessly from police, is headed to West Virginia prison. Antonio Garrard Brock, 28, was sentenced to 2-15 years, fined $1,000 and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Ruth Enlow Library looking for new talent
OAKLAND — The Ruth Enlow Library is currently looking for qualified candidates for two positions, Public Relations Specialist (Main Library) and Library Associate (Grantsville). Public Relations Specialist — 25 hours per week at the Ruth Enlow Library in Oakland. Starting pay is $15.25/hr.
WVNews
IMG_5654.jpg
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Throughout the years, Bridgeport's Brock Vincent has occasiona…
WVNews
Vincent anchors experienced Bridgeport offensive line
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Throughout the years, Bridgeport’s Brock Vincent has occasionally played offensive guard, defensive tackle and nose guard. But center has been his primary position.
WVNews
Bridgeport falls behind early, drops regional opener, 12-0
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WV News) — The Bridgeport 10-12 All-Stars dropped their first game in the Little League Southeast Region tournament to Harris County (Ga.), 12-0, by mercy rule in four innings. Before Bridgeport even batted, they were in a giant hole.
Comments / 0