Grantsville, WV

Townsend to hold book signing at Grantsville library

GRANTSVILLE — The Grantsville branch of the Ruth Enlow Library will host Daisy Beiler Townsend, former resident of Grantsville and author of the “Sarah’s Legacy” series, a work of historical Christian fiction set in Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania, on Monday, Aug. 22. The event will begin 4...
GRANTSVILLE, WV
Music at Penn Alps presents the Lau String Quartet on Aug. 6

GRANTSVILLE — Music at Penn Alps is pleased to present the Lau String Quartet at 7 p.m. on Aug. 6, in the Chapel at Spruce Forest in Grantsville. (The Chapel is handicapped-accessible.) To protect our audience and performers, we require everyone to wear a mask. Tickets are available for...
GRANTSVILLE, WV
Grantsville, WV
Ruth Enlow Library looking for new talent

OAKLAND — The Ruth Enlow Library is currently looking for qualified candidates for two positions, Public Relations Specialist (Main Library) and Library Associate (Grantsville). Public Relations Specialist — 25 hours per week at the Ruth Enlow Library in Oakland. Starting pay is $15.25/hr.
OAKLAND, CA
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Throughout the years, Bridgeport's Brock Vincent has occasiona…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Bridgeport falls behind early, drops regional opener, 12-0

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WV News) — The Bridgeport 10-12 All-Stars dropped their first game in the Little League Southeast Region tournament to Harris County (Ga.), 12-0, by mercy rule in four innings. Before Bridgeport even batted, they were in a giant hole.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

