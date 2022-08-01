Allegany County marks successful summer camp

www.wvnews.com
Related
WVNews
Potomac District Scouts to host Bike Hike and Scout Show
CUMBERLAND — Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, and adult leaders from the Potomac District will be holding a Bike Hike and Scout Show at Canal Place on Saturday, Aug. 20. The event is designed to highlight the opportunities to participate in a Scouting unit within the local community.
WVNews
Commissioners meeting held in Avilton
AVILTON — The Garrett County Board of Commissioners held the summer traveling public meeting at the Avilton Community Center on Monday evening. “We want to thank you guys for allowing us to come down,” Chairman Paul Edwards said after calling the meeting to order. “We try to get out and about in the community as much as we can in the summertime when we don’t have to really worry about the weather and just be accessible to folks, whether they want to take advantage of it or not. So we do appreciate you opening the doors for us and allowing us to come in.”
WVNews
Community Calendar
— The Preston County Antique Tractor & Machinery Association is having its 17th annual show on Aug. 6-7 at the Reedsville (W.Va.) Fire Department. The cost for admission is just $1, and it is free for anyone ages 12 and under. This will feature all types of antique farm equipment, a thrashing demonstration, peddle tractor pulls for all ages, a tractor barrow race, a children’s coin search, a tractor parade, and much more. Vendors can call to reserve or just show up. Everyone is welcome to bring anything old or farm related, and there is no registration fee. Call Paul at 304-864-3574, or Shane at 1-304-238-8224.
WVNews
Aurora/Eglon News
The Union Ambulance Service recently mailed out subscription application forms to households in Union District. A paid subscription entitles the holder to emergency transportation to Preston Memorial, or Garrett Memorial Regional Hospital when needed. Additional donations help with training and equipment. Please support your local squad. The Aurora Area Historical...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
First United sponsors 34th Annual Charity Golf Tournament
OAKLAND — First United Bank & Trust sponsored the 34th annual Charity Golf Tournament at the Oakland Golf Club on Friday, July 8, and this was the 24th year that First United organized the event. The tournament has become a tradition over these 34 years and has raised over...
WVNews
What's Happening
Book Sale: The Friends of the Fort Ashby Public Library will be having a book sale at the Fort Ashby Public Library starting Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and running through Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. Prices are $1 for hardback and trade paperback books and 25 cents for mass market paperbacks. Or fill a plastic grocery bag for $5. DVDs are priced as marked. All proceeds go to benefit the Fort Ashby Public Library.
WVNews
First week of fall practice showing signs of progress
KINGWOOD — It has been a productive opening week of the fall sports practice period at Preston High School. Athletes for boys/girls cross country, boys/girls soccer, football and golf (practicing on the course) were putting in productive time in preparation for the fast-approaching regular season. (Volleyball begins its tryout period on Monday).
Comments / 0