Allegany County marks successful summer camp

AVILTON — The Garrett County Board of Commissioners held the summer traveling public meeting at the Avilton Community Center on Monday evening. “We want to thank you guys for allowing us to come down,” Chairman Paul Edwards said after calling the meeting to order. “We try to get out and about in the community as much as we can in the summertime when we don’t have to really worry about the weather and just be accessible to folks, whether they want to take advantage of it or not. So we do appreciate you opening the doors for us and allowing us to come in.”

GARRETT COUNTY, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO