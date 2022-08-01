Asmongold Cleaned His Room And Twitter Can't Get Enough

www.svg.com
Related
Twitter Is In Love With Pokemon's New Motorcycle Legendaries
The ninth generation of Pokemon is coming later this year with the release of "Pokemon Scarlet" and "Pokemon Violet" for the Nintendo Switch and it looks like the Legendaries are going to be wild. In the latest Pokemon Presents video, gamers got a look at the region of Paldea, the series' newest region. More excitingly, fans got a glimpse of the new Legendary Pokemon that will appear, and they're like nothing we've seen before.
Deltarune Chapter 3: When Will We Get The Sequel?
The reveal of "Deltarune Chapter 2" in September 2021 filled gamers with excitement after years clamoring for the return of the game's colorful cast of characters. Creator Toby Fox went on record about why the second chapter took so long. "I believe it's the biggest chapter in the entire game in many ways," Fox wrote on the "Deltarune" website. "The cutscene count is the largest, the story involves many characters, and there are many other aspects that made it a challenging chapter." He also expressed the desire for more talent to help him with later portions of the game.
Dr Disrespect's Game Reveal Has Fans Throwing Shade
Dr Disrespect is known for his quality production values and hilarious persona. Although the streamer was permanently banned on Twitch for an undisclosed reason in 2020, he has made a name for himself on YouTube, amassing over four million subscribers. But Dr Disrespect is more than just an entertainer. The...
MultiVersus Is Finally Fixing The Most Annoying Part Of The Game
The "MultiVersus" open beta is officially underway, and gamers are loving it. Although "MultiVersus" may look like a cheap "Super Smash Bros." knockoff at first glance, its unique perk system and addictive gameplay have set it apart from the Nintendo fighter. Additionally, because the game features characters plucked from a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Disguised Toast Gives Clickbait Channels An Ultimatum
Anyone who spends too much time online is familiar with clickbait, news stories and videos with catchy headlines designed to grab your attention and get you to click on the link. Clickbait is often designed to get views by stoking outrage or excitement, playing on people's emotions to keep them engaged. YouTube is no exception to the clickbait phenomenon, with entire channels devoted to posting clickbait videos. Now, Twitch streamer Disguised Toast is speaking out against clickbait channels and threatening to take action against those that run them.
Dr Disrespect's Game Snapshot Has Fans In An Uproar
Dr Disrespect's new game studio, Midnight Society, continues to sound alarm bells for fans who feel concerned about the studio's unconventional approach to game development. While fans were already in an uproar over the studio's use of NFTs in its inaugural game, "Project Moon," a new Snapshot build of the title has fans worried that they might not even be able to play the game they've been waiting for.
Women, We Want To Know The Most Annoying, Condescending, Or Downright Worst Thing A Man Has Ever Said To You In A Professional Setting
You know, you're such an "aggressive" woman that you need to "soften" your delivery...but if you were a man, you'd just be confident.
Blizzard Breaks Its Silence On $45 Overwatch Skin Controversy
Blizzard Entertainment has finally made a statement regarding "Overwatch 2" skin monetization. The controversy began when some account-holders received surveys from the publisher about the potential prices of skins in "Overwatch 2," which @Portergauge shared on Twitter. The survey asked about the likelihood of the player purchasing a Mythic skin for $45 or a Legendary skin for $25. In the original "Overwatch," skins are obtained via loot boxes and can't typically be purchased directly with actual money, although Blizzard occasionally sells OWL skins for real-world currency. Despite "Overwatch 2" struggling to get Twitch viewers during its second beta, the fervor around potential pricing seems to show that people are still interested in the game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fortnite: How To Unlock The Wolverine Zero Outfit
"Fortnite" is offering up the chance to snag another Marvel legend and this time it's a variant of a hero that might not come back to the shop. That hero is Wolverine, and "Fortnite" is offering players the chance to grab the Wolverine Zero outfit. Wolverine previously joined "Fortnite" as part of the Marvel season, where he was included with the battle pass. Wolverine joins the likes of John Cena, battling it out with other players to achieve a victory royale.
The Real Reason Destiny 2 Chat Was Shut Off
Exploits are an inevitability in gaming. No matter how hard a developer tries to stifle opportunistic gamers, it's highly unlikely that every unfair advantage will patched over. For the most part, exploits usually come down to banned game moves or a weird meta that players can use to their advantage. But every now and then, these exploits cross the line between cheesy and flat-out game breaking. Such is the case of a particularly nasty glitch that was recently discovered in Bungie's "Destiny 2."
Live A Live: Why You Shouldn't Flee From Fights
"Live A Live," the HD-2D remake of a Square Enix RPG from 1994, is now available on the Nintendo Switch. While the remake is true to the original, lesser-known RPG, the new version has overhauled graphics and sound, giving it a modern feel. "Live A Live" is an RPG, where players must progress through multiple different storylines, which take place in different parts of history. It's shorter than some modern RPGs, only taking about 20 hours, unless you are aiming for a full completion.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How Do Collectopaedia Cards Work?
One of the best Nintendo Switch games of 2017 finally got a new sequel with the release of "Xenoblade Chronicles 3" on July 29. It's getting plenty of love from critics and receiving praise for its combat and the sheer amount of things to do. The game is absolutely packed with places to explore, characters to meet, and quests to complete and it's likely to take well over 100 hours to beat.
TwitchCon's New Guidelines Are Causing An Uproar
Twitch has released its health and safety guidelines for its upcoming convention in San Diego, October 7 through 9, and people aren't happy. In the guidelines it reads, "...there will be no COVID-19 vaccination or testing requirements at TwitchCon San Diego. Although masks are encouraged, they are not currently required to attend TwitchCon." This was spotted by Zach Bussey, who shared the updated guidelines on Twitter, where it caught the attention of multiple content creators.
Everything We Learned From August's Pokemon Presents
There is no shortage of content when it comes to the "Pokémon" franchise. Throughout the media giant's history, fans have been treated to an assortment of content, ranging from television shows, to card collections, events, and of course video games. With such a broad range of news to share, the "Pokémon" franchise is worthy of its own big event akin to other events such as E3 or PlayStation's State of Play. This is achieved periodically with the "Pokémon Presents" stream, a one-stop shop for any and all important news regarding the future of the franchise.
Steam Deck Fans Just Got The Best Supply News Possible
While getting your hands on a current-gen console continues to be more difficult than it should be, due to supply issues plaguing the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Valve has made it even easier to get a Steam Deck. In an announcement on Steam, Valve revealed that some of the supply issues slowing production of the Steam Deck have begun to clear up, so Valve is ramping up production to get Steam Decks out to customers much faster.
The Real Reason Overwatch 2 Reversed Course On Moira
It's been a bit of a rocky road to release for "Overwatch 2," especially considering how popular "Overwatch" was. For starters, the game getting delayed was a big disappointment. On top of the development cycle getting extended long enough to test fans' patience, Twitch viewership imploded after a series of marketing missteps. Namely, the team behind "Overwatch 2" gave out codes during the first beta and saw a huge dropoff after the codes were gone, only to not offer any Twitch drops in the second beta.
Elden Ring's Malenia Was Almost Even Tougher
It's been months since FromSoftware released its masterpiece "Elden Ring," and for many, those five months provided more than enough time to get through the over 30 hours of content the game offers. But some gamers still can't get enough of "Elden Ring." For example, many data miners and modders have spent considerable time scouring the game's files to find deleted content. Some uncovered content includes removed horse mechanics and a lost colosseum.
MrBeast's $1 Million Gift To Ludwig Explained
What do you give the streamer who has everything? Ludwig, who blew up in 2021 after a massive sub-a-thon, doesn't need money or a platform to talk about his ideals, but gifting him a guaranteed hit video could just be the unique gift the streamer could enjoy for years to come. MrBeast recently gave his pal Ludwig a video that cost him approximately $1 million to produce, allowing the streamer to upload it to his channel. While the gift may sound unorthodox, it actually makes a good bit of sense.
Live A Live: How To Beat Bloodthirsty Samurai
"Live A Live," the remake of the popular RPG for the Nintendo Switch, has received solid reviews from critics and a positive response from fans. Part of this is due to the fact that the game is packed full of secrets to find and multiple endings to unlock across its seven chapters and end sequence. It will take you 20-30 hours to beat the game and find all the extras, but you can tackle the chapters in any order you choose. One chapter that may be giving gamers trouble is the challenging "Twilight of Edo Japan."
IShowSpeed Under Fire For Scaring Kid On Stream
IShowSpeed, the YouTuber and Twitch streamer, is already coming to be known for his shocking and controversial behavior. Though only seventeen, the gamer has already amassed a large following thanks, in part, to his reputation for pushing boundaries. The streamer has already gotten himself permanently banned from "Valorant" for launching...
SVG
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0