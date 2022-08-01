ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I'll Never Sell!' Jerry Jones' Cowboys No. 1 in Sports Franchise Valuations

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZxXY_0h0UqjMC00

The return on the initial investment made by Jones - an investment that cost him every dollar he could access and an investment that brought on criticism from those who didn't understand his vision - is a phenomenon.

OXNARD, Calif. - "I will never sell the Dallas Cowboys,'' team owner Jerry Jones recently said . But if he did ...

Sportico has "America's Team'' valued at $7.64 billion, making it the most valuable franchise in all of sports, with the Cowboys just ahead (by $630 million) of the second-place New York Yankees.

Jones might dispute that number, by the way, as he's stated that if he ever really did put his franchise on the market, he's draw bids for “more than $10 billion.''

“But let me make this very clear,” added Jones, who will turn 80 in October. “I’ll say it definitively. I will never do it. I will never sell the Cowboys. Ever.”

Jones, of course, who bought the Cowboys for a measly $150 million in 1989, has been the driving force in the franchise's financial health - and really, a major financial force in the overall health of the league.

And someday, Jerry will pass his Cowboys legacy to his three children, Stephen Charlotte and Jerry Jr. All three are presently deeply involved in the operation of the franchise - and Jerry's children's children are increasingly involved as well.

The top-10 valued NFL franchises are ...

*The Cowboys ($7.64 billion)

*The Los Angeles Rams ($5.91 billion)

*The New England Patriots ($5.88 billion)

*The New York Giants ($5.73 billion)

*The San Francisco 49ers ($5.18 billion)

*The Chicago Bears ($5 billion)

*The New York Jets ($4.8 billion)

*The Washington Commanders ($4.78 billion)

*The Philadelphia Eagles ($4.7 billion)

*The Denver Broncos ($4.65 billion).

“Back then,” Jones told King, “Donald Trump said he felt sorry for the guy who bought the Dallas Cowboys. He called it ‘reckless crazy.’ ... Every day, my motivation was simply to survive. I danced with the devil ...''

And he's still dancing atop these lists, a dance the Jones family plans on continuing as an incredible success story - forever.

