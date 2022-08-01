Acer Predator Helios 300 (2022) review

www.techradar.com
Related
Digital Trends
Cheap 2-in-1 laptop: Save $160 on the HP Pavilion x360 today
If you’re on the hunt for an affordable but reliable 2-in-1 laptop, take a look at HP’s offer for the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible. You only have to pay $470, as its original price of $630 was slashed with a $160 discount. It’s one of the best HP laptop deals that you can take advantage of right now, so we don’t expect it to last long. You’ll be glad if you grab onto it while you still can.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS laptops and desktops got HUGE discounts today
Few names are synonymous with PCs quite like Dell, which is why we always get pumped when we see desktop computer deals and laptop deals from this computer giant. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup or work-from-home station, or if you’re heading back to school and need a new laptop, Dell has got you covered. Right now, Dell XPS desktops and laptops are deeply discounted, so don’t miss your chance to get a new PC at a lower price.
This could be the most powerful SSD ever made, but your PC can't use it
Phison has partnered with Seagate to launch its most advanced SSD yet. The Phison X1 SSD boasts an impressive amount of performance while barely pulling any power. The U.3 Enterprise PCle Gen4x4 eTLC SSD is the most advanced SSD Phison has ever built, an advance made possible, because of the two performance and a power efficient ARM R5 CPU and dozens of small CPU co-processors.
Digital Trends
We can’t believe how cheap the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook is today
With Lenovo’s recent explosion into the laptop sphere, there are a lot of great Chromebook deals you can find on its site. For example, this Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is a great deal if you need something portable but powerful, and this deal from Lenovo discounting it down to $249 from $599 — a whopping $350 off — makes it a great deal overall.
YOGA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Lenovo’s cheap 2-in-1 laptop just dropped to $300
If a nice combination of versatility and affordability are what you’re looking for in a laptop, student laptop deals are starting to ramp up. Among them is one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals we’ve seen, which is taking place at Lenovo. Currently you can get the 11-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 for just $300, a savings of $80 from its regular price of $380. It even comes with free next-business-day shipping, so you can be up and running on your new IdeaPad in almost no time.
AMD Ryzen 7000 Demoed With Phison PCIe 5.0 SSD and Micron's 232-Layer NAND
Phison demoed its PCIe 5.0 SSD with an AMD Ryzen 7000 system, marking the first time the platform has been spotted outside of AMD's own presentation.
TechRadar
5 tips to boost your LG OLED TV’s picture quality
I recently reviewed LG’s A2 series OLED TV, an entry-level model in the company’s lineup and a good example of a value-oriented set that hits the important picture quality high points we expect from the best 4K TVs. Yes, you could easily spend more on the best OLED TV than the $1,297 / £1,149 / AU$3,176 LG asks for the 55-inch model I reviewed, but I think most people will be more than happy with what the A2 series delivers.
Digital Trends
Hurry — this HP laptop with Windows 11 is a bargain at $200
Laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to buy a Windows-based system for just $200. Normally that’s the price range for Chromebooks, but right now you can get an HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop for just $200 at Best Buy, saving you $40 off the usual price. While it might not be exactly speedy, it’s well suited if you need to occasionally work on the move or you’re looking to provide your child with a laptop when they head back to school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
Dell business laptops are over half off today
Just because it’s back-to-school season does’t mean that all of the laptop deals are meant for students. Many of us are working from home, which means business laptops need a refresh every now and then, too. Luckily for all of us, Dell has got some of its best business laptops on sale today for over half off, which translates to some pretty enticing savings when you consider the original price tags on these powerhouse machines. These Dell laptop deals are worth checking out before they’re gone for good, so keep reading to check out some of the highlights of today’s business laptop sale.
Digital Trends
Dell cuts workstation laptop and desktop prices in half
There are a lot of excellent desktop computers and laptops to pick from, but it’s often hard to argue against the immense range and versatility of Dell’s offerings, especially if you’re going for high-end work machines that can handle things like Maya or AutoCAD. That’s why we always look forward to Dell’s Precision workstation deals, like these two — one on a desktop and the other on a laptop — so let’s dive right in and see what’s available.
Prey's final cut includes an odd quirk for the Predator franchise
Prey director Dan Trachtenberg believes the Predator film's final runtime was always destined to be 97 minutes long. Speaking exclusively to TechRadar at Prey's UK junket, Trachtenberg surprisingly revealed that the sci-fi action movie's runtime was "meant to be". How so? Because every single cut of the upcoming Hulu movie, no matter who edited it, always clocked in at the 97-minute mark.
More crypto wallets are being hacked and drained
The summer of 2022 is continuing to be a bit of a nightmare for cryptocurrency users after yet another hack resulted in the theft of at least $4 million worth of tokens. This time around, it’s not a blockchain bridge that’s been compromised, but rather the Solana ecosystem. Solana is a blockchain similar to Ethereum and has been often described as the Ethereum killer. However someone started draining the tokens from thousands of wallets - with more than 8,000 wallets now thought to be affected.
TechRadar
How I dominated Call of Duty thanks to the OnePlus 10T
Although I’m a big fan of console games, even the best mobile games have had too many sticking points for me – until now. Today I picked up the OnePlus 10T, a review unit from OnePlus, and dedicated myself to Call of Duty. I’ve played tons of shooters,...
Billboard
Back-to-School Laptop Deals: MacBook, HP, Lenovo & More
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Whether you’re heading back to the office, or back to school, it’s a great time to...
Digital Trends
Dell just slashed $700 off the XPS 15 price
The Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop can be yours for $1,600, after a $700 discount to its original price of $2,300, in one of the best laptop deals that you can currently avail from Dell. If you need a powerful and reliable laptop for work or school, you can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS 15 — however, you’ll have to hurry if you want to buy it for this special price, because we’re not sure how long this clearance sale from Dell will last.
ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition Review: Shooting For The Stars
Pros Sturdy and premium build Vibrant HDR OLED display Tactile keyboard Trackpad doubles as numpad Solid performance Super-fast charging Thunderbolt 4 connectivity Cons Bad color accuracy Poor keyboard backlighting Bad at gaming No RAM expansion option Mediocre battery life. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. ASUS...
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are back to a terrific low price on Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live normally sell for $150 but an offer on Amazon right now drops the price to just under $100 (opens in new tab). That’s a great deal for these earbuds – a set that we called “a true jump forward ” in our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review.
Samsung’s 2022 QLED TVs just became an even better pick for gamers
The Samsung TV Gaming Hub just got an upgrade; with the Amazon Luna game streaming service finally launching on the platform. Previously the only way to play Amazon Luna games on a TV was with a Fire TV device, such as the Fire TV Stick (2020), Fire TV Stick 4K, or Fire TV Cube. Now, anyone who owns a 2022 Samsung TV with the Samsung Gaming Hub can access Luna’s games (opens in new tab) (assuming you’re also subscribed to the service).
AMD Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 CPU Emerges with DDR5-6400 RAM
The DDR5 clocks are much less important than the HWBot stalwart source sharing evidence of an AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU in testing.
notebookcheck.net
Valid Intel Core i9-13900K Geekbench run leaves Raptor Lake possibly facing Zen 4 extinction event
A few weeks ago, the Intel Core i9-13900K took a trip to Geekbench, where it was clocked at up to 5.5 GHz but in a test run that was classified as invalid. Now the upcoming Raptor Lake processor has returned to the same benchmark site and managed a valid run that actually produced quite similar results. The single-core score was 2,147 points and the multi-core score was 23,982 points, with the i9-13900K once again hitting around 5.5 GHz. The Raptor Lake chip was part of an Asus system that utilized an Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Apex motherboard. In addition, 32 GB DDR5 RAM at 3299 MHz was recorded as part of the test result, which is a little faster than the previous entry (3200 MHz).
Comments / 0