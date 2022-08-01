ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers News: 15-Year NBA Veteran Gives His Scouting Report on Bronny James

AllLakers
 3 days ago

NBA veteran Thaddeus Young provided his take on Bronny James' basketball game. It should give LeBron James a smile.

Lebron James is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all-time. He's exceeded the expectations the media pundits put on him by a mile and then some.

Even though we all know Lebron as the basketball icon, he is the father of three wonderful children. And the oldest of the bunch, Lebron James Jr. aka Bronny James , is trying to make a name for himself in the basketball universe.

Bronny has been under the microscope ever since he began playing basketball, especially when he started attending basketball power house Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, CA.

James Jr. will be entering his senior year and is currently ranked as the 39 th best player in his class out of 100 players according to ESPN.

NBA veteran Thaddeus Young took notice on Bronnys game and gave his own scouting report on the 17-year-old (quotes via The New York Times' Billy Witz and Adam Zagoria ).

“He’s solid as hell,. Obviously, probably not the elite of the elite. But he’s athletic, he’s strong, he plays defense, he can shoot the ball well, he can run the point guard position, he can play off ball. I love his game,"

Bronny is listed at 6’3 and weighs 180 pounds according to ESPN top 100. He’s not quite as tall as his dad but he seems to have the similar point guard skills.

The four-time MVP was in attendance for Bronny’s annual summer recruiting showcase, the Peach Jam, this past weekend. James Jr. will be eligible to enter the NBA Draft in 2024 and we all know how much James Sr. would love to get the chance to play with his son in the league.

Lebron is eligible to sign an extension with Los Angeles this upcoming Thursday, but that could be put on hold depending on where/if Bronny makes it into the Association.

