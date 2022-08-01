Molecular basis of high nitrogen use efficiency of wheat cultivar

The ash that remains after burning wood has almost mystical properties — truly, like a phoenix. When conditions are right, wood ash can be added to soil, and from the pile of gray powder where embers once glowed, new life springs forth in the form of healthy blooms and bountiful, edible harvests. But will any wood ash suffice or, if not, where can this magical dust be found? According to Dian Farmer, it's important to choose ash only from natural wood burnings that haven't mingled with industrial chemicals either while growing as a tree or during its life in commercial applications.

