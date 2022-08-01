ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma DL Jalen Redmond Named to Bednarik Award Watch List

By Ryan Chapman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CXDMf_0h0Uq1nb00

The talented defensive lineman is looking to become the second OU player to win the award for the best defensive player in college football.

Oklahoma defensive tackle Jalen Redmond was named to the watch list for the Bednarik Award on Monday.

Awarded to the best defensive player in college football, the award named for Chuck Bednarik has been handed out since 1995.

Though he’s battled injuries throughout his Oklahoma career, Redmond has been productive when he’s been on the field.

In 24 appearances, Redmond has logged 48 total tackles, including 21.5 tackles for los and 10 quarterback sacks.

Redmond was especially productive as a redshirt freshman in 2019, where he racked up 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 13 games despite only making four starts.

The Midwest City product then opted out of the 2020 season, and had a strong return to the lineup last year.

Despite missing five games due to a knee injury, Redmond still registered eight tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, as well as a key scoop-and-score fumble recovery against Iowa State in November.

Redmond is looking to become the second Sooner ever to win the Bednarik Award.

Previously Teddy Lehman took home the trophy in 2003.

247Sports

Jeff Lebby addresses Sooners' offense as camp opens

NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are all set to open up camp this Thursday. It's the much anticipated first one for new head coach Brent Venables. “Yeah, we're probably 99% healthy," Venables said in his press conference. "Nothing that we're really concerned about with that other 1%. Hopefully, within the first couple of weeks we'll have everybody ready to go. But I feel great about the health of our team, you know, the gains that we've made in the weight room, our strength, our size. A bunch of guys that have PR-d through the course of the summer and have trimmed up, lost body fat, gained muscle, mission accomplished. So, I think our guys are in a really good, confident, strong position going into camp.”
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

OU fans nearly double previous giving record with $109 million

NORMAN, Okla. — University of Oklahoma fans have nearly doubled their previous giving record. It seems the Sooner faithful have lots of faith and excitement surrounding their teams. $109 million was raised for OU athletics. OU said this is the first time they’ve topped the $100 million mark for...
NORMAN, OK
