The Wyoming Bikers Hand Gesture Guide

Bad campers damage Wyoming forest site
The Jackson Ranger District recently happened upon one of the more egregious examples of a public land user disregarding the regulations and damaging the resources in the Hoback area. A campsite was discovered consisting of couches, outdoor grills, and other items and trash. The campers had also damaged the surrounding...
Incredible Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park
Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
A Massive “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho, And It Looks Straight Out Of A Movie
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
Famous Teton grizzly bear killed
One of famed grizzly bear 399’s four offspring was euthanized Tuesday as the result of behavior problems. According to US Fish and Wildlife Service Spokesman Joe Szuszwalak, the action follows more than thirteen documented conflicts involving bear #1057 since May. He says this increasingly dangerous behavior included an interaction where a resident attempted to haze the bear from their front porch with warning shots, but the bear remained on the porch and showed no reaction.
Wyoming shootouts leave man dead
A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
Utah Bull Elk Front Flips Over Fence Chasing A Cow During The Rut
Eye on the prize, don’t lose focus, buddy. This lad certainly knew what he wanted, it just so happened that paying attention might have helped get him to her faster. Wildlife is pretty cool to watch, especially when it comes to the rut. They just act so different, and much more aggressive with only one thing on their minds. Just like a frat boy at the bars, they’re looking to meet women, and willing to even fight over them.
The day the orange curtain fell on Colorado
The Valley Curtain hangs in Rifle, Colo.Wolfgang Volz/Copyright Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (Denver, Colo.) Sometimes memories about quirky things remain the most vivid. Certainly, the people who witnessed a huge orange curtain hanging across a mountain range 50 years ago,now the subject of a new seminar in Vail, haven’t forgotten it.
Oblivious Guy Lays Passed Out In The Grass While Two Moose Wander Around Him In Breckenridge, Colorado
Imagine chilling on the lawn, soaking up the sun, and you end up dozing off for a few minutes…. And you’re awakened by a massive moose stomping on your head. That’s just something you don’t see here in South Carolina. Ever. Or the southeast in general…. However,...
2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup
Two children are among the six people who died in a Montana pileup after a Friday evening dust storm caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90, a major route in both Montana and the Western U.S. Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said investigators so far have found no other factors...
‘Yellowstone’: New Season 5 Filming Location Revealed
“Yellowstone” is really ramping up filming for season 5. It’s reported that the show will move filming to a new location in Western Montana. The series is introducing a new location in Ravalli County, Montana. Notably, Ravalli County contains the town of Darby, where Chief Joseph Ranch is located.
Search continues for missing Idaho girl
A 16-year-old Boise, Idaho girl who was last seen on June 8th may have recently been spotted in Jackson, Wyoming. The Teton County Sheriff’s Office says Lele Anthony has been the subject of an intensive search by Boise Police, who consider her an endangered run-away. Lele is described as 5 feet 2 inches and 150 pounds. She had pink hair the last time she was seen.
Idaho sees another drowning: Utah man gets sucked into main chute at Pillar Falls
A Utah man drowned Saturday after being pulled under the water at Pillar Falls, police said. Corey Grant Collard, 30, of Payson, Utah, was walking in the water with friends at about 1:30 p.m. when he got sucked into the main chute of the falls, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lori Stewart said Monday.
Only In Alaska… Does A Man Make A Moose Antler Skateboard
This lad seems like the type that would be fun to knock a few back with. I mean, if you’re the type of fella that comes up with absolutely ridiculous ideas like this, yet they actually work, I definitely want to have a few and see what comes out of it. You can be certain there will be a good time involved.
Famed Grizzly Bear 399 Offspring Killed in Wyoming
On Tuesday, Wyoming Game and Officials killed one of grizzly bear 399’s four cubs. According to Dan Thompson, carnivore supervisor for Wyoming Game and Fish, a young grizzly, known as 1057, was captured and killed by officials due to behaving “highly human food conditioned.” He also revealed that it was because of “continued bold behavior around residences.”
Some Bozo At Glacier National Park Tries His Hardest To Get Railroaded By A Bighorn Sheep
The straight up stupidity of some people is truly unbelievable. You would think that the three bison attacks in one week at Yellowstone National Park would be enough for people to finally think to themselves:. “Hmm, I probably should keep my distance from these creatures like the park says to.”
Social Media Unleashes on Yellowstone Tourists Filmed Getting Within Inches of Massive Elk
At this point, it’s hard to have sympathy for these Yellowstone tourists that insist on ignoring all park signs (and common sense) and approaching wild animals anyway. There are hundreds of examples online of what not to do around Yellowstone’s mammals, like bison, pronghorns, bears and elk. Each one starts the same. Someone with a phone decides they need to risk their safety and the animals’ for a photo and promptly find out that these creatures prefer some personal space – at least 25 feet of personal space.
Wyoming Hunter Wins Coveted Bison Tag, Says She’ll Donate it to a Disabled Veteran
For the third year in a row, Governor Mark Gordon has helped raise money for wildlife conservation by raffling off a bison hunting tag to one lucky Wyoming resident. The winner of the 2022 Wild Bison Raffle was Norma Winder, but the 71-year-old woman made a surprising announcement when her name was called on June 23. She said she would give it away to a female disabled veteran, the Cowboy State Daily reports.
Yes, You Really Can Sleep in a Tipi Near Wyoming’s Devil’s Tower
If you want to get away and experience one of the most iconic Wyoming things possible, I found one worth considering. It's a group of tipis that have the Devil's Tower National Monument off in the distance. I found this ultra-unique place hosted by Juliana on Airbnb. It's located very...
PhotoFest! National High School Finals Rodeo
The National High School Finals Rodeo is in the books and the Wyoming contingent did quite well. The Wyoming girls team finished 2nd in the nation with Wheatland's Rayne Grant winning the national title in the pole bending. She also placed 1st in the all-around. The Wyoming boys team took...
