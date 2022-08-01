ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suns Guard Chris Paul Shows Love to Bill Russell

By Donnie Druin
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NWLNg_0h0Up2e700

Suns guard Chris Paul took to social media to spread the love and admiration for the late Bill Russell.

You can count Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul as one of the many people who didn't take for granted what Bill Russell did for the game of basketball.

Paul was just one of the many athletes to react to the news of Russell's passing over the weekend. Fellow Suns guard Devin Booker took to his Instagram page to pay his respects:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CnYXV_0h0Up2e700

The Suns and the Phoenix Mercury also released a joint statement:

"The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury join the entire basketball community in mourning the loss of the legendary Bill Russell. The greatest winner in the history of basketball and a trailblazer as the NBA’s first Black head coach, his impact on society extended far beyond the court. He used his platform to fight injustice and advocate for civil rights, creating a legacy that is imprinted on our league and carried on by players today.

Our entire organization will always be grateful for the time he so graciously gave to us over the years. He was kind and generous, and today our thoughts and condolences are with his family and many friends, including our own Ann Meyers Drysdale."

