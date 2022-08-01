Alvarado Woman Cited Following 2 Vehicle Accident

trfradio.com
Related
trfradio.com
TRF Woman Cited For Careless Driving
A woman has been cited for careless driving following a motor vehicle accident Tuesday in Thief River Falls. Police say 69 year old Darlene Lorraine Abrahamson was transported by ambulance with unknown injuries following the accident at 8th and Main. According to the police report, Abrahamson ran into the rear of a 2002 Chevy that was stopped at the light.
trfradio.com
Another Theft Reported from Rural TRF
Another theft reported from north of the college in Thief River Falls. The caller told sheriff’s deputies a Bostitch air compressor on wheels was among the items taken. Police responded to the 17 thousand block of 190th street just before 12:30pm Tuesday.
KNOX News Radio
Officers in Cass County shooting identified
The Cass County Sheriff’s Department has identified the officers involved in a fatal shooting in Mapleton this week. Authorities say all were members of the Fargo Police Department. Sgt. Travis Moser is an 18-year member of the FPD…Detectives Josh Heller and Ryan Jasper have been with the department for...
valleynewslive.com
Toy drive underway in honor of two boys killed in crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Toys are being collected in honor of two young boys who tragically lost their lives in a crash on Interstate-29. The annual toy drive is organized by the family of Camden and Maxwell. Toys can be dropped off during business hours at any of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATING DEATH OF UNATTENDED MALE
On May 24, 2022, Grand Forks Police Department officers responded to a 911 call reporting an unresponsive male in a residence in the 1200 block of N. 39th Street in Grand Forks. Upon officers’ arrival, it was determined the male was deceased and that it appeared the death was not a result of a medical problem or natural causes. Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances related to this death. The name of the victim will not be released until family notifications can be made.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 3, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Daniel Clayton Skoy, 37, Twin Valley, for 5th-Degree Assault. Lisa Jean Ohlrogge, 34, of Lancaster, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession on a Public Housing Zone. Samantha Lea Dauphinais, 32, of Grand Forks, for DUI.
froggyweb.com
Moorhead police investigate ‘shot fired’ report
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead police are looking for information after officers responded to a call of a possible gunshot in the 1500 block of 11th St. N Tuesday night. Officers spoke with the person who made the report, but did not locate any victim of a crime and no one has come forward with additional information.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Pickup driver dies days after crash with Semi near Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A pickup driver has died from his injuries after a crash on I-94 near Fargo. Authorities say 71-year-old Reed Satrom crashed into the back of a tractor trailer Friday. His vehicle caught fire and he and he and his passenger were hospitalized. Satrom died Monday of his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsdakota.com
Mapleton Man Killed By Law Enforcement Identified
MAPLETON, N.D. (KFGO) – A Mapleton man was shot and killed after an hours-long negotiation with law enforcement on Monday, August 1st. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the deceased person, as 35-year-old Andrew James Martinez. The Cass County Sheriff received two 911 calls...
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND CROOKSTON POLICE, FIRE AND AMBULANCE RESPOND TO VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 2 & 75
On Saturday, July 30, at approximately 8:42 p.m., The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Crookston Police Department, Crookston Area Ambulance, and Crookston Fire Department responded to Highway 2 and Highway 75 in Crookston for a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles. When deputies arrived on the scene, two individuals were injured in one vehicle, one 54-year-old female driver and one 37-year-old male passenger. The driver in the other vehicle, a 46-year-old male, was un-injured. The injured were transported to Riverview Health in Crookston with non-life-threatening injuries. Both vehicles were totaled. Alcohol was not a contributing factor.
KNOX News Radio
ND & MN: Fatal crashes and injury accidents
A 75-year old Fargo man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle into a sunflower field southwest of Horace (ND) on Sunday. The North Dakota Patrol says the victim was heading east on County Road 17 when he drove into the ditch and into the field shortly before 4:00 p.m. The driver fell off the bike. A passerby noticed the motorcycle in the field and called 9-1-1. The victim was transported to Essentia Health where he later died of his injuries.
wdayradionow.com
Possible shots fired near Moorhead gas station
(Moorhead, MN) -- WDAY Radio is looking into reports of possible shots fired near the Holiday Gas Station off 11th street north in Moorhead late Tuesday night. Multiple people took to social media saying shots were fired in the area, just a few blocks from the County courthouse. We've reached...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Name revealed in fatal Cass County motorcycle crash
The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Cass County that led to the death of one man. The man has been identified as 75-year-old Charles Hiram Bekkerus from Fargo. Bekkerus was driving a motorcycle at about 3:52 p.m., July 31, when the accident occurred. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, […]
froggyweb.com
Detroit Lakes man dies after Fargo interstate crash
FARGO (KFGO) – A Detroit Lakes man has died of injuries suffered in a fiery pickup-semi collision Friday afternoon on I-94 in Fargo. A death notice says 71-year-old Reed Satrom died Monday, August 1. Satrom was driving the pickup that ran into the back of a semi which had slowed while approaching road construction on the interstate in Moorhead. Satrom’s passenger, 53-year-old Everett Northup also of Detroit Lakes, suffered serious injuries. Satrom was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital following the crash. The driver of the semi was not hurt.
Sheriff: Man fatally shot by officers in Cass County
MAPLETON, N.D. (AP) — Cass County sheriff’s officials say a Mapleton man was fatally shot by law enforcement after a hours-long standoff. According to authorities, two 911 calls were made from Mapleton about 10:30 a.m. Monday. One was a report of gunshots and the other was a report of an individual possibly suffering from a […]
valleynewslive.com
Lane closures on the way for I-94
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Beginning at around 8:30 P.M. on August 4, there will be a westbound lane closure on Interstate 94 in Moorhead for several hours overnight. Crews will be removing concrete barriers and barrels along the road between the Highway 75 and 34th St/ SE Main Ave. exits.
trfradio.com
Single Vehicle Accident Reported at TRF Bank
No injuries reported following a single vehicle accident Thursday at a bank in Thief River Falls. According to the police report, a 2008 Chevy driven by Harlan Halvorson, of Thief River Falls jumped the curb, and struck the building at 208 Main Avenue North. There was an unknown amount of damage to the Wells Fargo building.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON POLICE RESPOND TO ACCIDENT ON 3RD AVE SOUTH AND SOUTH MAIN STREET
The Crookston Police Department reported an accident on July 29, 2022, at 10:48 a.m. on 3rd Ave S/S Main St. Vehicle #1 – 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Ralph Montreuil, Crookston. Vehicle #2 – 2014 Nissan Rogue, driven by Emily Benson, Grand Forks, ND. There were no injuries...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested after stealing Bagley police car
BAGLEY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A 27-year-old man is facing several charges after breaking the side window of a Bagley police car, getting in and driving away with it. Shane Teigland, of Shevlin, Minn., is charged with felony theft of a firearm, first-degree DUI, fleeing a police officer and theft of a vehicle.
froggyweb.com
Fatal officer involved shooting in Mapleton west of Fargo
MAPLETON, N.D. (KFGO) – Law enforcement has shot and killed a man in Mapleton, west of Fargo. It followed lengthy negotiations between the man that included his brother and father. Cass County deputies responded to reports of a possibly suicidal man at a home at around 10 a.m. Monday and the shooting took place in the early afternoon. While negotiations were underway, law enforcement said they did not believe anyone else was in the house.
Comments / 0