IHSBCA ROUNDUP: Small East, Small West close out All-Star Series with wins

siouxcityjournal.com
KIMT
North Iowa Fair kicks off, runs through the weekend
MASON CITY, Iowa - The North Iowa Fair kicked off Thursday and will run through the weekend at the North Iowa Events Center. Opening ceremonies for the event began at 11 a.m. KIMT's Sean Macaday stopped by, saw some livestock and checked out an ice cream shop. Check it out here:
Sioux City Journal
Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley said quarterback position is up for grabs
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Northern Iowa football team started fall camp with an ongoing battle at quarterback. UNI head coach Mark Farley spoke to the media for the first time since the conclusion of spring practices in April and said the QB1 decision remains up in the air at the start of August.
Cedar Falls Aquatic Center Closing Early for The Season
Summer doesn't end until September 22, and the school year doesn't begin for another few weeks, but the fun will soon be over for the season in Cedar Falls, for those who enjoy taking a dip at the Falls Aquatic Center. According to KWWL, the aquatic center is officially closing...
osceolaiowa.com
Stewart pledges to be CEO of Iowa
On his way to a parade in Hampton on July 12, Libertarian candidate for governor Rick Stewart made his way through Osceola with a stop at the newspaper office to discuss his campaign for governor of Iowa. Running history. This isn’t Stewart’s first time running for office in Iowa; it’s...
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter
Keep Industrial Solar Off Farm Land
My name is Joe McGrath. I live and farm southeast of Clear Lake in Cerro Gordo County, Iowa. I am the 5th generation on my family’s farm and have two children that I hope can have the opportunity to continue and grow the family legacy. This dream is being threatened in our area and put at risk with blinding dollars from solar developers to cover our precious farmland with Industrial Solar Farms. I want to be clear that I am not against the idea of solar energy or trying to better the planet, but I am against the careless decision to cover an asset like our farmland, that we cannot produce any more of, with solar panels.
superhits1027.com
Report: Ghost gun used in state park slayings of Cedar Falls couple, girl
MAQUOKETA — A published report now says the suspected gunman in the murders of a Cedar Falls couple and their six-year-old daughter last month used a so-called ghost gun. The Des Moines Register quotes the parents of the 23-year-old from Nebraska as saying he ordered the parts for the untraceable weapon online and built it himself at home. The Register says the parents wrote in a letter to the paper that their son wanted the gun as protection for his family from a rising threat of violent crime.
KGLO News
Report positive for boutique-style hotel to be placed in Surf District in Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE — A feasibility report shows positive things in placing a boutique-style hotel in the Surf District in Clear Lake. The City of Clear Lake had approved financing for the study in May by Patek Hospitality Consultants of Sussex Wisconsin about a hotel being part of a potential redevelopment project within the Surf District, with the study being part of the city’s application for a “Destination Iowa” grant from the Iowa Department of Economic Development.
voiceofalexandria.com
How will new ATV law affects Cerro Gordo County riders?
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that allows registered all-terrain and utility-terrain vehicles to operate in all 99 counties with certain restrictions. The new law took effect July 1, but several county entities, such as the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board and the sheriff's office, are still discussing the ramifications.
Unusual Gun Used in Maquoketa Caves State Park Shooting
Investigators are still slowly trying to piece together the details surrounding the shooting that left three members of a Cedar Falls family dead after being shot a the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. The Des Moines Register reports that as of last Friday, little new information in the case was being released. Officials say they hope to have autopsy reports done by later this week. But one detail that has come to light is the gun used in the crime.
KGLO News
Buffalo Center man receives suspended sentence for his part in Crystal Lake campground riot last summer
CRYSTAL LAKE — A Buffalo Center man accused with three others of causing what was termed as a riot at a Crystal Lake campground last summer has been given a suspended prison sentence. 50-year-old Troy Julius of Buffalo Center, 36-year-old Joshua Murra of Buffalo Center, 44-year-old Troy Fleener of...
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for Hancock County bar fight
GARNER, Iowa – A Mason City man accused of attacking four people during a bar fight pleads guilty. Jamie Lee Paulsen, 36, took a plea deal to one count of assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor, and has been sentenced to seven days in jail and fined $430.
KIMT
Women sentenced for dealing heroin/fentanyl mix in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – Two women have been sentenced for selling a heroin/fentanyl mix to a confidential informant. Kiesha Spring Dunigan, 32 of Des Moines, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Alyssa Chere Hudson, 34 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea to one count of the same crime.
KIMT
Mason City woman pleads not guilty to dealing meth
MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa woman will stand trial for dealing methamphetamine. Amanda Kay Butner, 31 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth, failure to use a drug tax stamp, and possession of marijuana-1st offense. Butner, also known at Amanda...
KGLO News
After a recommendation to deny rezoning, Clear Lake council to make final decision tonight on proposed RV campground
CLEAR LAKE — Investors from Webster City have withdrawn their intent to pursue a recreational vehicle campground in Clear Lake after the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission has recommended denying their rezoning application. The city last month received a petition from AKK Investment Properties LLC of Webster City...
KGLO News
State Auditor says it may be time to allow city, county notices to go online exclusively instead of having to be published in newspapers
MASON CITY — Iowa’s State Auditor says it might be time for the legislature to look into allowing cities and counties to publish more things online instead of requiring legal notices to be placed into newspapers. Rob Sand’s office earlier this week issued a procedures report for the...
Cresco Times
High-speed pursuit ends in arrest
HOWARD COUNTY - On Aug. 3, 2022 at approximately 6:40 p.m., the Howard County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a stolen vehicle from 19951 Robin Ave. Eventually, Steven Robert Wildman, age 34, of Cresco was arrested with multiple charges. The caller from the stolen vehicle indicated a black...
