With Vibrant Paint Colors, a Historic D.C. Home Enters the Future

www.architecturaldigest.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocityVienna, VA
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Related
popville.com
Missed connection – Saturday lunch at Le Diplomate
Enjoyed an impromptu lunch at the Le Dip bar on Saturday; chicken club with fries. Struck up a conversation with two guys from Alabama. One lives in Dupont and we talked about his love for mezcal espresso martinis and a good Barry’s workout. We both ordered aioli,. but he...
baltimorefishbowl.com
‘It’s bigger than us’: Black-owned vegan donut company Cloudy Donut seeks to lift up fellow Black entrepreneurs
When Derrick Faulcon acquired vegan donut company Donut Alliance in 2019, he renamed it Cloudy Donut because he believed eating the soft pastry felt “light and airy, like biting into a cloud.”. Like its predecessor, Cloudy Donut serves all-vegan recipes, which means using applesauce instead of eggs, no dairy,...
mymcmedia.org
Woodside Deli Closes Permanently After 75 Years
The Woodside Deli & Catering Company closed its doors for the final time after serving the Montgomery County community for 75 years. The original Woodside Deli in Silver Spring first opened its doors in 1947, before closing in Oct. 2019. The community staple moved to Rockville a short time later, officially opening in Dec. 2010. Popular items included the breakfast sandwich, the turkey club, and country fried chicken.
ffxnow.com
Springfield Town Center adds fashion store, with tacos and Legos coming
(Updated at 4:20 p.m. on 8/4/2022) An international accessory store has officially opened at Springfield Town Center — bringing an assortment of accessories near the grand court of the mall. The opening of Lovisa, a fashion accessories store — which follows the first location in Australia in 2010 —...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the patio/balcony
This rental is located at 250 K Street, NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,883 / 648ft2 – Patio/Balcony, Bike Racks, View. The Loree Grand at Union Place offers luxury studio, one and two apartment homes in Washington, D.C. Within walking distance of Union Station, Capitol Hill and the Smithsonian National Museum exploring your new neighborhood is just steps away. Close to I-395, the H Street Corridor, shopping, dining and entertainment, you’ll find conveniences to meet your everyday lifestyle. Our spacious floor plan options are sure to have the amenities you’re looking for. You will enjoy beautiful District views and natural lighting with large closets to keep you organized. Our well-appointed kitchens feature elegant cabinetry and counter tops, large kitchen islands for entertaining and Energy Star appliances. Some of our homes feature private patios or balconies with charming courtyard views. In addition to our apartment homes, our pet-friendly community offers our residents 24-hour Concierge services with package receiving, resident lounge with Java Bar, bike racks, on-site controlled access parking and Fitness Center including Transformation Fitness classes. Need some fresh air? Go for a run or stroll in the U.S. National Arboretum or the Metropolitan Branch Trail. Call, click or come by today and reserve your new home in Northeast D.C.
northernvirginiamag.com
Where to Find the Best Late Night Eats in Northern Virginia
If your weekends include late nights out with friends, make sure to plan a stop at these eateries before the end of the night. When the weekdays seem like a constant cycle of exhausting tasks and chores, there’s no doubt you might be hitting the hay before midnight. But as the weekend rolls around, the stress of life rolls away, making the nights perfect for going out, trying new foods, and meeting up with friends and family. Whether you’re craving some delicious food after a night out or find yourself in the mood for a late dinner, you can’t go wrong with grabbing a bite at any of these lively spots.
popville.com
The Sage coming to West End (in Westend Bistro space)
“The establishment will be a fine dining restaurant serving Spanish/Latin American fusion cuisine. Total Occupancy Load of 240 with seating for 120, to include a Sidewalk Café with 50 seats.”. looking toward M Street, NW. Stay tuned.
Washingtonian.com
Nina May Owners Will Open a Seafood-Centric Restaurant in Chevy Chase DC
Nina May owners Danilo Simic and chef Colin McClimans are ready to open a second restaurant: Opal, a coastal American spinoff of their popular, locavore Shaw eatery. The 80-seat spot is set to open in Chevy Chase DC space that’s turned over frequently in recent years (La Siesta, Capital Crab), but was also home to long-gone neighborhood fixture, Arucola. The team is aiming for a late September debut.
IN THIS ARTICLE
northernvirginiamag.com
These Bakeries Have the Best Fresh-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies in Northern Virginia
When you’re craving sweets, nothing beats a fresh, warm cookie straight out of the oven. August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. We rounded up five of the best bakeries in the area to grab the gooey, rich chocolatey goodness perfect for your next sweets craving. Bakeshop. Bakeshop...
WGAL
From side hustle to an empire: Maryland business owner finds innovative way to expand the brand
For Ashlee Sarai, starting a business was uncharted territory. She was a full-time school bus driver for three years, with no business experience, but the most important thing she had was a dream — a dream to do something she loved, something that made her happy－ and that was her love of eyelashes.
visitfauquier.com
Enjoy a Gastronomic Getaway in Marshall, VA
Take a deep breath. In Fauquier County Virginia, this is our way – and it’s as relevant a motto as it is a beautiful one. Once you’ve exited I-66, you have officially entered the cozy village of Marshall, any small town lover's dream getaway where peace is paired with quiet, and invigoratingly fresh air comes right along with the big mountain views.
themunchonline.com
10101 Grosvenor Place #1410
Luxury 2BD/1BA Condo in TenTenOne - Just seconds to Grosvenor METRO & NIH/Walter Reed!! - Spectacular views on the 14th Floor Facing DC - see the Washington Cathedral on a clear day! Natural Light Floods into this spacious unit featuring custom kitchen, w/ Granite & Stainless Appliances. Hardwood in living room and dining room. Large master bedroom with good closet space. W/D in unit. Full Service Secure lobby building with concierge, outdoor pool, grilling area, fitness center, party room, business center and more. Rent includes 1 underground Garage Space. Seconds to Grosvenor METRO, Strathmore, Grosvenor Market, NIH/Walter Reed, I-270/I-495. Building has move in fees.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
Northern Va.’s MightyMeals wants to serve its healthy meals up and down the coast
Northern Virginia healthy meal food delivery company MightyMeals has purchased a much larger commercial production facility with intentions to grow its healthy meal delivery business to markets from Florida to Maine. MightyMeals, which was founded by two fitness professionals and a chef in 2015, has grown considerably since launching with...
WUSA
9 things to do this weekend to kickoff August in DC, Virginia and Maryland | Aug. 5-7
WASHINGTON — It's the first weekend of the month! Time to get out and explore something new - or stick with the classics you know and love. We don't judge. Here are a few fun ideas for how to get out and about as you look to make the most of these hot, mid-summery days.
WJLA
Views from 'The Six': Hyattsville breaks ground on 316-unit affordable housing project
Officials Thursday celebrated the groundbreaking of The Six, a 316-unit, 400,000-square-foot mixed-use development in the University Town Center area of Hyattsville, Md. Joined by the Mayor of the City of Hyattsville, Robert Croslin, officials shared their vision for The Six and honored it as the City of Hyattsville and Prince George’s County’s first multifamily development designed for National Green Building Standard Gold certification.
ffxnow.com
Proposed Inova office repurposing would add housing, park space in Merrifield
A developer that specializes in “live/work lofts” has set its sights on a pair of Merrifield office buildings being vacated by Inova Health System. The buildings at 8110 Gatehouse Road and 2990 Telestar Road will be renovated and repurposed, respectively, as live-work units and workforce housing under a rezoning proposal that Fairfax County received from Madison Highland Live Work Loft Services LLC on July 25.
Red Carpet Looks at Baltimore’s ‘Met Gala’
If you have ever seen photos from the over-the-top annual spectacle of fashion that is the Met Gala, you understand the extraordinary level of creativity and craftsmanship put into every annual themed affair. It has a legendary red carpet entrance, where celebrities model their chosen designer with theatrical flair, a performance in itself that captures a global attention and raises necessary funding for the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute.
Washington DC lightning strike outside White House leaves four people critical after bolt hit center of Lafayette Park
FOUR people were critically injured following a lightning strike near the White House on Thursday. The District of Columbia Fire and EMS Department confirmed they were “in the process of treating and transporting 4 patients, all in critical condition.”. "Update Lafayette Park lightning strike. #DCsBravest transported 2 adult males...
popville.com
What in the holy Helen of Troy is This?
My family had a friend stop by their place in Georgetown to check the mail and someone had dropped a dead fish through their mail slot? I…what? Has this happened to anyone else?”
WJLA
Father loses son's Crocs shoe during hike in Silver Spring, makes Twitter plea for return
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7NEWS) — Calling all good Samaritans! There is a tiny Crocs shoe left behind in Silver Spring, Md. that needs to be returned to its rightful owner. Jonah Furman posted a tweet on Wednesday in hopes the child's shoe might be returned to his son. The shoe was lost somewhere between Montgomery Hills Park and Getty Park, Furman tweeted.
Architectural Digest
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Architectural Digest is the international design authority, taking you inside the world's most beautiful homes.https://www.architecturaldigest.com/
Comments / 0