emporiaindependentmessenger.com

VFW State Commander visits Emporia

This past weekend, the Emporia-Greensville area received a rare visit from the Virginia Veterans of Foreign Wars. This was part of a weekend-long recruiting trip, or “round-up”, led by state VFW Commander Geoffrey Lyster, which took place Friday and Saturday and criss-crossed several counties across Southside Virginia. This...
EMPORIA, VA
lakegastongazette-observer.com

Weekend of events scheduled in Littleton

The Greater Littleton Development Partnership, Inc., will hold its First Friday concert event near the Downtown Littleton stage, Friday, August 5 from 6-9 p.m. Brake Tyme Band out of Henderson will perform live on-stage a variety of music from beach, soul, and rock & roll. Food vendors will be 10-33...
LITTLETON, NC
lakegastongazette-observer.com

ECU Health North Hospital awards $88,750 in grants to Halifax County and surrounding area organizations

ECU Health North Hospital recently awarded thirteen grants totaling $88,750.00 for health-related projects to organizations in Halifax County and surrounding communities. This year’s awards mark the third year of hospital’s Community Benefits Grants Program. The program has now distributed more than $280,000 throughout Halifax County and surrounding areas in support of 41 programs.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
theprincegeorgejournal.com

PGCPS Board Members Vote to rename new elementary school

At its meeting held on Tuesday, July 18, PGCPS Board members discussed whether the new elementary school’s name should remain the same, William A. Walton Elementary, or Middle Road Elementary, which is also the location of the new elementary school. Vice Chairman, Cecil Smith stated that out of 119...
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Mildred Celestine Miles Lewis

Mildred Celestine Miles Lewis, daughter of the late Toussant Miles and Nevada Cooke Miles, was born on September 23, 1931 in Greensville County, Virginia. Mildred departed this earthly life on Wednesday, July 27, 2022; while in the care of Bon Secours Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center, Emporia Virginia. Cherished memories...
EMPORIA, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia Business Spotlight: Down to Earth Boutique

It was out with the old, in with the new for Down to Earth Boutique. The plus-sized clothing shop, owned and operated by Evette Wyche-Bailey, officially re-opened on Friday afternoon at its new location at 508 Main Street — right next to Roses Express in the Emporia Shopping Center.
EMPORIA, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Virginia chase ends in Gates County

EURE – Deputies with the Gates County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a fugitive on the run out of the state of Virginia on Wednesday afternoon. According to Gates County Sheriff Ray Campbell, at approximately 5:10 p.m. Gates County Communications received information that officers with the Suffolk (Virginia) Police Department were in pursuit of a wanted suspect that was heading towards Gates County.
GATES COUNTY, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville County graduate Stephens signs with Norfolk State

Greensville County standout athlete Isaiah Stephens did it all for the Eagles. He played vital roles on offense, defense, and the kicking game for the Tri-Rivers District championship football team. He excelled in track and field, qualifying for state meets. Stephens was a force in the paint for a state semifinalist GCHS basketball team.
NORFOLK, VA
southhillenterprise.com

Fire Crews respond to Park View HS on Monday

On Monday, August 1 at 4:35 PM, the South Hill VFD, La Crosse VFD, Buckhorn VFD, Southside Rescue and Mecklenburg County Sheriffs Office were dispatched to Park View High School for a reported Structure Fire. Fire Chief Michael Vaughn arrived on scene to find smoke showing from the delta side...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia Police Department investigating homicide

The Emporia Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the 500 block of Park Ave located in the City of Emporia. At 11:58 pm Tuesday, officers of the Emporia Police Department responded to the 500 block of Park Avenue to investigate a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a 19- year-old male victim Tavon Johnnie Harris Jr. of Emporia located in a front yard with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers performed life saving aid until Greensville County Rescue Squad arrived and transported him to Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
EMPORIA, VA

