VFW State Commander visits Emporia
This past weekend, the Emporia-Greensville area received a rare visit from the Virginia Veterans of Foreign Wars. This was part of a weekend-long recruiting trip, or “round-up”, led by state VFW Commander Geoffrey Lyster, which took place Friday and Saturday and criss-crossed several counties across Southside Virginia. This...
Richmond Public Schools holding backpack, school supply drive
The fifth annual Ultimate Backpack Drive will take place Thursday, August 11 at the Arthur Ashe Jr. Athletic Center located at 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond.
Weekend of events scheduled in Littleton
The Greater Littleton Development Partnership, Inc., will hold its First Friday concert event near the Downtown Littleton stage, Friday, August 5 from 6-9 p.m. Brake Tyme Band out of Henderson will perform live on-stage a variety of music from beach, soul, and rock & roll. Food vendors will be 10-33...
Youngkin expected to name Mecklenburg as a ‘lab school,’ more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Democrat Josh Throneburg challenges Rep. Bob Good, R-Campbell County, to debate. — WDBJ-TV. Town of Hurt officials ask public for help in identifying who distribute white supremacist fliers. — WSLS-TV. Economy:. Foresight Health...
ECU Health North Hospital awards $88,750 in grants to Halifax County and surrounding area organizations
ECU Health North Hospital recently awarded thirteen grants totaling $88,750.00 for health-related projects to organizations in Halifax County and surrounding communities. This year’s awards mark the third year of hospital’s Community Benefits Grants Program. The program has now distributed more than $280,000 throughout Halifax County and surrounding areas in support of 41 programs.
Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board hosting on-site hiring event
Posts HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board is hosting an on-site hiring event. The hiring event is set for August 6 from 10 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board, located at 300 Medical Drive in Hampton behind Sentara CarePlex Hospital. Officials say they are looking to […]
PGCPS Board Members Vote to rename new elementary school
At its meeting held on Tuesday, July 18, PGCPS Board members discussed whether the new elementary school’s name should remain the same, William A. Walton Elementary, or Middle Road Elementary, which is also the location of the new elementary school. Vice Chairman, Cecil Smith stated that out of 119...
Help is available for families in need of school supplies
A new survey released suggests that about 19% of respondents feel like they cannot afford school supplies, while about 40% feel like they can, but it will cause budgeting concerns.
Mildred Celestine Miles Lewis
Mildred Celestine Miles Lewis, daughter of the late Toussant Miles and Nevada Cooke Miles, was born on September 23, 1931 in Greensville County, Virginia. Mildred departed this earthly life on Wednesday, July 27, 2022; while in the care of Bon Secours Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center, Emporia Virginia. Cherished memories...
NNPD gearing up for National Night Out
For some cities, this is the first time they'll hold several community-wide events since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Emporia Business Spotlight: Down to Earth Boutique
It was out with the old, in with the new for Down to Earth Boutique. The plus-sized clothing shop, owned and operated by Evette Wyche-Bailey, officially re-opened on Friday afternoon at its new location at 508 Main Street — right next to Roses Express in the Emporia Shopping Center.
Newport News woman wins over $150,000 with Virginia Lottery
Kimberly McKay won after playing the Cash 5 with EZ Match. She bought her ticket online at valottery.com.
VEC letter tells Hampton Roads resident she was overpaid in 2020...and needs to pay it back
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Lisa Austin and her husband are now happy in their Newport News home, after they both lost their jobs in the Spring of 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Austin worked for St. Leo's University at Langley's Air Base for about five years,...
Bolt scoots out of Richmond
Bolt Mobility, the first licensed scooter company to roll into the Richmond area in 2019, informed the city on June 7 that it was ceasing local operations.
Richmond announces gun buyback event with gift card incentive
Richmond residents will get a chance to exchange their firearms for cash this month, as the city prepares for a gun buyback program aimed at reducing gun violence.
Why the water in this town is leaving residents feeling unsafe
A Waverly woman reached out to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers after her water turned brown, one of several water problems that have plagued the small town for decades.
Virginia chase ends in Gates County
EURE – Deputies with the Gates County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a fugitive on the run out of the state of Virginia on Wednesday afternoon. According to Gates County Sheriff Ray Campbell, at approximately 5:10 p.m. Gates County Communications received information that officers with the Suffolk (Virginia) Police Department were in pursuit of a wanted suspect that was heading towards Gates County.
Greensville County graduate Stephens signs with Norfolk State
Greensville County standout athlete Isaiah Stephens did it all for the Eagles. He played vital roles on offense, defense, and the kicking game for the Tri-Rivers District championship football team. He excelled in track and field, qualifying for state meets. Stephens was a force in the paint for a state semifinalist GCHS basketball team.
Fire Crews respond to Park View HS on Monday
On Monday, August 1 at 4:35 PM, the South Hill VFD, La Crosse VFD, Buckhorn VFD, Southside Rescue and Mecklenburg County Sheriffs Office were dispatched to Park View High School for a reported Structure Fire. Fire Chief Michael Vaughn arrived on scene to find smoke showing from the delta side...
Emporia Police Department investigating homicide
The Emporia Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the 500 block of Park Ave located in the City of Emporia. At 11:58 pm Tuesday, officers of the Emporia Police Department responded to the 500 block of Park Avenue to investigate a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a 19- year-old male victim Tavon Johnnie Harris Jr. of Emporia located in a front yard with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers performed life saving aid until Greensville County Rescue Squad arrived and transported him to Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
