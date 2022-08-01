Wisconsin PFAS Lawsuit Moves from State to Federal Court

(Terry Bell, WRN) There is now a state-level investigation into claims of voter fraud in Racine County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says it’s opened its case into the claim of a Racine-area man who says he applied online for absentee ballots using other people’s names. Harry Wait says he did it to prove his point about how easy it would be to commit voter fraud.

RACINE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO