2022 U.S. Junior Nationals: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap
The final prelims session of the 2022 Commonwealth Games is upon us, and it’s a short one. This morning’s action features only prelims of the men’s 200 IM, women’s 400 free, and men’s 4×100 medley relay. One of the most exciting races in tonight’s...
Indiana Swim Club, California Aquatics Win Team Titles at 2022 US Nationals
Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time) Indiana Swim Club and California Aquatics were named the winners of the team awards at the 2022 US National Championships. Indiana Swim Club won both the overall team trophy and the women’s team trophy for having the highest points total in each category, while California Aquatics won the men’s team trophy.
Dynamo Shatters New 15-18 NAG Set by 2nd-Place Nitro at US Junior Nationals
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) Nitro Swimming appeared to have the boys 200 medley relay title secured with a 15-18 national age group (NAG) record out of the top-seeded heat, but Dynamo Swim Club came out of nowhere in a late heat to pull off the upset at US Junior Nationals on Monday.
2022 US Swimming National Championships: Full Results Report
Gretchen Walsh won the women's high point award at U.S Nationals. Check out the other award winners along with the table of medalists at the meet here. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS. Tuesday, July 26 – Saturday, July 30, 2022. William Woollett Aquatics Center,...
SwimSwam Breakdown: Chalmers Media Woes, Peaty Misses Podium, & Aussie Relay WR
We discuss Kyle Chalmers' reaction to Australian tabloid media, Adam Peaty missing a 100 breast podium, and the Aussie women's surprise world record Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Kyle Chalmers‘ reaction to Australian tabloid media, Adam Peaty missing a 100 breast...
Five Big Takeaways From 2022 U.S. Nationals — Men’s Edition
In this article, we break down our five main takeaways from the men's side of the 2022 U.S. National Championships meet that happened last week. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 PHILLIPS 66 US NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS. Tuesday, July 26 – Saturday, July 30, 2022. William Woollett Aquatics Center,...
Will Modglin Shatters Hunter Armstrong’s Junior Nats Meet Record in 100 BK – 54.41
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) World Junior Record: 52.53, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2018. Meet Record: 54.74, Hunter Armstrong (2019) 13-14 NAG: 56.62, Josh Zuchowski (2019) 15-16 NAG: 53.59, Daniel Diehl (2022) 17-18 NAG:...
Norvy Clontz Swims 3:50 in the 400 Free, Fastest American 15-Year Old Ever
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) 15-year old Norvy Clontz of SwimMAC Carolina is now the fastest swimmer ever at his age in the 400 meter freestyle. He swam 3:50.82 on Wednesday evening, which won the...
12-Year Old Audrey Derivaux Posts History 2:16 in 200 Fly at Juniors
12-year old Audrey Derivaux of the Jersey Wahoos came closer to Cassidy Bayer's all-time record in the 200 fly than anyone in history has. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS. August 1 to 5, 2022. William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Long Course Meters (50m)
Australian Olympic Silver Medalist Taylor McKeown Retires From Swimming
Having been one of the mainstays of the Australian team, McKeown was a two-time worlds medalist and 2016 Olympic silver medalist. Archive photo via Delly Carr. Taylor McKeown, a longtime veteran of Australian swimming, has announced her retirement from the sport. She concluded her career by competing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where she placed sixth in the finals of the 200 breast.
Duncan Scott Hits 1:56.88 Commonwealth Games Record For 200 IM Gold
Commonwealth Record: 1:55.28, Duncan Scott – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 1:57.67, Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 2018. 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Mitch Larkin (AUS), 1:57.67. Duncan Scott got the final session of the 2022 Commonwealth Games started with a bang. He blazed a 1:56.88 in the men’s 200 IM, winning gold and setting a new Games record. The old record was set at 1:57.67 in 2018 by Mitch Larkin, who finished ninth in prelims and missed the final. At the 2018 Games, Scott finished second behind Larkin.
Watch: Medley Relay NAGs, All ‘A’ Finals Race Videos from Days 1-2 of Junior Nats
In this post, you'll find the race videos of the 'A' finals from the first two days of the 2022 Summer Junior Nationals. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Long Course Meters (50m) Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be...
Kylie Masse Breaks 50 Back Commonwealth Games Record with 27.47 Semifinal Swim
Commonwealth Record: 27.16, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 27.56, Georgia Davies (WAL) – 2014. 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Emily Seebohm (AUS), 27.78. Finals Qualifiers:. Kylie Masse (CAN), 27.47 GR. Medi Harris (WAL), 27.64. Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 27.75. Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 27.76. Bronte Job (AUS), 27.79.
14-Year-Old Raya Mellott Rises to #10 All-Time 13-14 Girls LCM 200 BR – 2:30.23
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) World Junior Record: 2:19.64, Viktoria Gunes (RUS) – 2015. Meet Record: 2:26.35, Allie Szekely (2012) 13-14 NAG: 2:25.75, Amanda Beard (1996) 15-16 NAG: 2:25.35, Anita Richesson (1992) 17-18 NAG:...
12-Year-Old Audrey Derivaux Hits 4:56.70 400 IM, Now #3 11-12 Girl All-Time
Fresh off her historic performance in the 200 fly on Monday, Jersey Wahoos 12yo Audrey Derivaux had another stellar performance in Tuesday morning's prelims Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS. August 1 to 5, 2022. William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Long Course Meters (50m)
Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Matt King
In the month of July, King has lowered a personal best time eight times on the way to winning a pair of national titles in the men's 50 and 100 freestyle. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light...
Henry McFadden Blasts 1:48.27 200 Free, #2 All-Time U.S. 15-16; Heilman #16
He sits behind only National Age Group Record holder Luca Urlando, who holds that mark at 1:47.73. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Long Course Meters (50m) Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) BOYS 200 FREESTYLE...
Katie Grimes on Racing Katie Ledecky, Open Water, & Not Fully Tapering Until 2024
Grimes is looking toward the 2024 Olympic Games and winning gold in Paris, with such a laser focus that she has decided she won't fully taper until then Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming....
Kylie Masse Resets Her Own 50 BK Commonweath Games Record, Winning Gold in 27.31
Commonwealth Record: 27.16, Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 27.47, Kylie Masse (CAN) – 2022. 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Emily Seebohm (AUS), 27.78. For the second time in two days, Kylie Masse has set a Commonwealth Games record in the women’s 50 backstroke. This time, she did it on her way to gold in the event, touching the wall in 27.31 to win .16 seconds ahead of Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan.
Advait Page Aur Kushagra Rawat Ne 1500m Freestyle Final Me Kiya Enter
Page Ne 15:39.25s Heat 1 Me Aur Whin Par Rawat Ne Heat 2 Me 15:47.77s Ka Timing Score Kiya. Archive photo via Vijay Bharadwaj. Sajan Prakash And Srihari Nataraj Ke Sabhi Event Complete Hone Ke Baad Ab Jin 2 Swimmers Se India Ko Hope Hai Wo Dono Same Event Me Participate Kar Rhe Hai And Dono Hi Swimmers Ab Final Me Bhi Pahuch Chuke Hai, Indian Swimmer Advait Page Aur Kushagra Rawat Ne CWG Ke Men’s 1500m Frestyle Event Mei 4th Position Pr Finish Krte Huye Apni Jagah Pkka Kr Li Hai.
