2022 U.S. Junior Nationals: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

Having been one of the mainstays of the Australian team, McKeown was a two-time worlds medalist and 2016 Olympic silver medalist. Archive photo via Delly Carr. Taylor McKeown, a longtime veteran of Australian swimming, has announced her retirement from the sport. She concluded her career by competing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where she placed sixth in the finals of the 200 breast.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 17 HOURS AGO