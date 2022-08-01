www.superiortelegram.com
Daily Telegram
Douglas County Past: Superior native vies for 'Miss America'; poundmaster, citizen wrangle over cow
Otto Finnell, Lake Nebagamon tavern operator, was fined $300 and costs of $3 Tuesday afternoon on a charge of selling liquor to minors by Acting Municipal Judge John J. Fisher. Finnell pleaded guilty to the charge, in which District Attorney Andy Borg and Assistant District Attorney Douglas Moodie said the...
Daily Telegram
4 Corners Store, National Night Out connect Douglas County neighbors
TOWN OF SUPERIOR — A crowd gathered Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 4 Corners Store for food, fun and a chance to pet Odie, a 215-pound English mastiff who is the store’s official greeter. "Everyone knows Odie," said Jan Najjar, of the town of Oakland, who had treats in...
Daily Telegram
Superior council lends support to dragon boat festival
SUPERIOR — A pair of actions by the city council Tuesday, Aug. 2 will help the Rotary Club of Superior relaunch the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival this year. Councilors issued a temporary wine and beer license to the Rotary Club for the event and approved a $10,172 sponsorship to facilitate the festival. A portion of the grant will be paid through in-kind services provided by the city’s public works, parks and police departments.
Daily Telegram
Superior Schools initiate Handle With Care program
SUPERIOR — The Superior School District is partnering with the Superior Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to launch a new initiative this fall called Handle With Care to support students who have witnessed trauma. The program provides the school with a “heads up” when a...
Highway Road Work South Of Superior Starts August 8
A heavily-traveled section of Wisconsin Highway 53 is about to see some maintenance work. The end results should create a better driving experience on the route south of Superior, near Solon Springs. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is about to start a road construction project on Monday, August 8 on...
Daily Telegram
Operation K-9 returns to Superior
SUPERIOR — Where most Superior Police Officers store their stop strips, vests and fire extinguisher in the rear of the vehicle, Officer Tyler Rude stores toys. Lots of toys. Dog toys. On Monday, Aug. 1, the collection included rubber balls, tug toys, a heavy-duty Kong and two new yellow...
Daily Telegram
YMCA launches snack drive for schools
SUPERIOR — The Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA will be collecting donations of healthy snacks for local schools through September. As an added bonus, donors who bring in their receipt can get a day pass for every $10 they spent on snacks. “We're really hopeful we can get a good...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
cbs3duluth.com
Two hurt in downtown Duluth rollover crash
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Police say a rollover crash in downtown Duluth may have been caused by an intoxicated driver. According to DPD, it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in front on Tech Village on Superior Street near Lake Avenue. A 65-year-old woman was driving, crossed the center line, hit...
Daily Telegram
Timothy A. Carlson
Dec. 13, 1956 - July 26, 2022. DULUTH, Minn. - Timothy A. Carlson, 65, Superior, Wis., died Tuesday, July 26, in St Luke’s Hospital. Per Tim’s wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements by Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home.
redlakenationnews.com
Police ticketing in Duluth schools shows racial disparities
DULUTH - When students returned to Denfeld High School last fall after more than a year learning outside its halls, the number of disruptive fights and dangerous assaults was unlike anything principal Tom Tusken had seen in nearly three decades working in schools. "We faced some extraordinary circumstances this fall,"...
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth fire crews battling Lincoln Park house fire
DULUTH, MN-- Duluth fire crews are battling a house fire in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to our reporter on scene, it started around 3:30 p.m. near Piedmont Ave. and W. 1 St. Workers at Genes AutoBody said they saw the flames from across the street. It’s unclear...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Douglas; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Polk; Portage; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Vilas; Washburn; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DOUGLAS DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON LANGLADE LINCOLN MARATHON ONEIDA POLK PORTAGE PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR VILAS WASHBURN WOOD
Daily Telegram
Letter: Thank you from the Rotary Club of Superior
Our Superior Rotary club’s annual Craft Beer & Wine Tasting event was held April 29 along with our virtual auction that week. It was a great success, raising over $10,000 for our charitable partners! We recently presented checks to both Northwood Tech and NWSCA for their emergency assistance funds, all from the proceeds from this enjoyable event.
mprnews.org
Minnesota nurses vote 'no confidence' in health care execs
Unionized nurses at seven Minnesota hospitals are issuing votes of no confidence in their hospital leadership. No confidence votes were taken at several heath care providers including Fairview Health Services, Children’s Minnesota, North Memorial Health and St. Luke’s Duluth. Negotiators for the Minnesota Nurses Association are in contract...
Daily Telegram
Drone research vessels sailing Lake Superior
ASHLAND — The U.S. Coast Guard is asking boaters on Lake Superior to be aware of “uncrewed surface vehicles’’ called Saildrones cruising the big lake in coming weeks. Saildrone Inc. is providing the “autonomous research vessels” that look like solar-powered sailboards being used to study fish populations in western and central areas of the big lake.
Daily Telegram
St. Luke's nurses vote 'no confidence' toward CEOs
DULUTH — Twin Ports nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association have taken a vote of "no confidence" in St. Luke's co-presidents and CEOs Eric Lohn and Nick Van Deelen, the nurses announced at an MNA rally Tuesday afternoon at the St. Luke's campus. The vote was reached by “well...
Daily Telegram
Zach Ross, drummer in Superior band Crescent Moon, dead at 28
SUPERIOR — Zachary Ross, drummer in Superior band Crescent Moon, died on Friday after a single-car crash in the town of City Point, Wisconsin. According to Crescent Moon frontman Shane Nelson, Ross was on his way to a show when the fatal crash occurred. "My heart is broken, a...
Daily Telegram
Photos: Sneak a Peek night at the Head of the Lakes Fair
SUPERIOR — With temperatures that seemed more fitting for early October than early August, folks donned sweatshirts and pants as they visited the Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds in Superior for Sneak a Peek night on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Food, rides, games, livestock and car races were on display...
Daily Telegram
LTC Gary M. McKenzie
LTC Gary McKenzie, age 77, passed away at his home in San Antonio, TX, after a courageous battle fighting Glioblastoma. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Shirlyn McKenzie, sons, Dr. Scott (Belynda) and Shawn (Dora) McKenzie, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A celebration of his life will be held...
