Listen to this powerful and emotional edition of the TownTalk Show On-Demand as we visit with Kendra Sellers about Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). Sellers joined MADD after her son Case Clark sadly died on Thursday, March 11th when his motorcycle collided with a drunk driver going the wrong way on U.S. Highway 62/82 in Hockley County near Quail Road.

HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO