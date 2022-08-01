www.towntalkradio.com
Greg Walton
Gregory Clayton Walton, 54, joined our Heavenly Father on July 28, 2022. Greg was born on July 1, 1968, in Lamesa, TX to Ronald Sr and Patsy Walton. He was married to his wife Rhonda Walton for 10 wonderful years. Greg is survived by his wife Rhonda and their children,...
Daymond Brock
Graveside service for Daymond Clifton Brock, 89, of Brownfield will be held at 10 am Friday, August 5, 2022, at Terry County Memorial Cemetery with Bo Shero officiating, under the care of Brownfield Funeral Home. It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Daymond...
Walter Raymond Caviness
Walter Raymond Caviness, 87, of Levelland passed from this life on July 24, 2022. Funeral services were held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in the Krestridge Funeral Home Chapel. He was born November 16, 1934, to Troy “Pete” and Ruth Caviness in Loving, New Mexico.
TownTalk Show On-Demand: Kendra Sellers, MADD
Listen to this powerful and emotional edition of the TownTalk Show On-Demand as we visit with Kendra Sellers about Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). Sellers joined MADD after her son Case Clark sadly died on Thursday, March 11th when his motorcycle collided with a drunk driver going the wrong way on U.S. Highway 62/82 in Hockley County near Quail Road.
Garage Sale List for Aug. 3 – 6, 2022
Check out these Garage Sales happening this weekend. A LOT is Being SOLD!!. 1008 S Lons: Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday – 8 am -5 pm. 2008 North 6th, Brownfield: Thursday, Friday, & Saturday – Begins at 9:00 am. 514 Eden St: Thursday, Friday, & Saturday – Begins at...
