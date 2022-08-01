ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heber City, UT

The Wasatch All-Road is back with new venue, distances

 3 days ago
HEBER CITY, Utah — The Wasatch All-Road Race returns for its second year on August 27 but now will be held at Midway’s Soldier Hollow Nordic Center . When the opportunity came up for a permanent spot at Soldier Hollow, race director Jeff Louder was all for it.

One hundred miles and 10,000 vertical feet on a bike is the Wasatch All-Road Bicycle Race’s ‘Full Yeti’ course. Considered Utah’s ‘toughest gravel race,’ the competitors have to climb what’s known as the “Wasatch Wall,” a 12-mile ascent up to 10,000 feet, not for the faint of heart. The winners from both the men’s and women’s categories are awarded $5,000.

“It’s in a great location, and the facility is world class which makes it a perfect complement to the vision we have for the Wasatch All-Road,” Louder said, “With their summertime road and trail network, it also allows us to incorporate a finish circuit at Soldier Hollow to allow participants to complete their race on dirt.”

Athletes now have three distances to choose from 100, 75, or 20-mile courses. Photo: Venny Alub.

For those who aren’t quite ready for a 100-mile race, athletes now have three distances they can register for: the Full Yeti (100 miles), the Mid Yeti (75 miles), and the Mini Yeti (20 miles). Louder designed the courses to cater to a variety of cyclists who are new to the sport up to the pros.

“Both The Full Yeti and Mid Yeti will tackle the infamous Wasatch Wall leading into the high Uintas and all they have to offer as a gravel riding paradise. The new Mini Yeti course will stay within the grounds of Soldier Hollow, and I see it as a great introduction to gravel for those just getting their feet wet in the discipline,” Louder said. “I am particularly excited about the Mini as I see it as a great opportunity for friends and family to ride together without the bigger commitment of the two longer courses.”

Last August, Jonathan Baker won the men’s category at 6 hours and 13 minutes. Moriah Wilson finished the race in 6 hours and 48 minutes, for the women’s champion title. The bike world then mourned the tragic loss of Wilson this past spring.

Wasatch All-Road Bicycle Race registration is open and closes on August 24. Coming to watch? The event is open to the public and will be fully equipped with food trucks, a vendor expo, and a beer garden. For those interested in volunteering, more information is available on their website .


TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

