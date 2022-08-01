ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Melissa (Stallbaumer) Browning

Melissa (Stallbaumer) Browning, age 42, of Paola, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Miami County Medical Center. Services are pending with Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. www.dengelmortuary.com.
PAOLA, KS
Hart waves her way to Mutton Bustin' title score of 99

PAOLA — Callie Hart dominated the Mutton Bustin’ competition in a muddy, rain-soaked arena to win the buckle for the 6-7-year-old division at the Miami County Fair. Hart, Paola, 7, came out of the gate waving her left arm from start to finish Thursday, July 27, getting an incredible score of 99 from the judges.
PAOLA, KS
Parade is highlight of Miami County Fair

PAOLA — A vibrant group of community members, businesses and clubs were showcased during the 74th annual Miami County Fair Parade. The parade, which is sponsored by the Paola Rotary Club, took place Wednesday, July 27, in downtown Paola. This year’s theme was “Imagine.”. Float winners were:
PAOLA, KS
Paola School of Dance wins eight national titles

TOPEKA — The Paola School of Dance competition team recently traveled to Topeka to participate in Prestige National Talent Competition’s Dance Competition. The team, under the direction of Alex Kaempfe, took 24 routines in total, including 14 solos, six small groups, two duos, and two full company routines to the competition held June 17-18.
PAOLA, KS
Barn fire on Moonlight Road remains under investigation

A large barn fire that spread to two outbuildings and touched off several grass fires July 23 in northern Miami County remains under investigation. Fire District No. 1 of Johnson County firefighters responding to a report of an explosion and outbuilding fire discovered a 60-foot by 70-foot barn, with several vehicles inside, was fully engulfed in flames in the 22900 block of Moonlight Road north of Hillsdale Lake.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
Metcalf 2.0 groundbreaking kicks off $5 million project

LOUISBURG — Water pooled on Metcalf Road as local officials drove to the Ron Weers Park shelter house for a groundbreaking ceremony on a recent rainy morning. Project Manager Matt Oehlert, with the county Road and Bridge Department, told the audience of about 35 people on Wednesday, July 27, the Metcalf 2.0 reconstruction project’s box drain system would redirect the rainwater underground where it is supposed to go — among many other improvements. The more than $5 million project is scheduled to begin construction this month.
LOUISBURG, KS
County's solar facility moratorium will not delay Osawatomie project

OSAWATOMIE — Miami County’s six-month moratorium on solar facility construction will not delay Osawatomie’s partnership with Evergy to build up to five megawatts of solar power — nearly double the originally proposed footprint — to serve the community, a city official said. Deputy City Manager...
OSAWATOMIE, KS

