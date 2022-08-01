Miller’s Ale House Construction Plans Under Review for Sharpsburg

thecitymenus.com
thecitymenus.com
The Sewing Lady of Villa Rica
An embroidery business in Villa Rica started from humble beginnings but is now a thriving community staple. Carolene Cox, aka The Sewing Lady and owner of 2 Sew 4 U Embroidery, learned to sew during a time in which it was expected of a young girl to learn the craft. “My grandmother taught me to sew, and I hated it. But she insisted,” Cox said. Cox eventually honed in on that skill, and with a Husqvarna embroidery machine and a single needle attached, started embroidery work in her bedroom. Thanks to some connections at Best Net Car Sales, it didn’t take long for her to get her first order. From then it took only two weeks for Cox to need to upgrade to a six-needle machine. Then sure enough, because of more completed requests, only 12 weeks later she moved into her garage for the work and again needed to upgrade– this time to a 12-needle machine.
luxury-houses.net
This $2,650,000 Modern Masterpiece is an Tour de Force of High-end Materials and Impeccable Craftsmanship in Sandy Springs
The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home that coalesces a masterful mix of wood, stone, and brick in every voluminous great room for a lavish living now available for sale. This home located at 703 Bass Way, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 07 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,654 square feet of living spaces. Call David Bascoe – Compass (Phone: 678 699-2582) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
The Citizen Online
Fayetteville data center site sells for $153 million, including $75 million to development authority
Fayette County Development Authority becomes self-funded entity — It was recently announced that Quality Technology Services (QTS) purchased 600 acres on Fayetteville’s west side for the development of a data center campus. Perhaps as important is how the sale came about and what it means for the future of economic development for Fayette County.
thecitymenus.com
Healthier than Cookies, 100 percent raw cold press juice bar coming to McIntosh Plaza
Well folks it’s not cookies now coming to McIntosh Plaza but 100% raw cold press juice! It was reported almost a year ago that Great American Cookie Company had its sights set and confirmed a lease at Carrollton’s McIntosh Plaza. Also known as Landon’s Cookie Bar throughout the waiting period, the business never came to fruition. However, now Plant Wasted with a location at Adamson Square in downtown Carrollton will be opening later this year/fall at McIntosh Plaza.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Marietta (GA)
Marietta is a municipality of the State of Georgia located in Cobb County in the United States. It is the fourth largest city in the Atlanta region, with a population of nearly sixty-one thousand according to the 2020 census. There is no dull moment here with the bundle of attractions...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
CBD Vending Machine Arbor Place Mall 6700 Douglas Blvd Douglasville
CBD Vending Machine Arbor Place Mall 6700 Douglas Blvd Douglasville, GA 30135. located by the food court.
scoopotp.com
Copper Coin Closing in Woodstock
Direct from their Facebook Page, we are sad to report that Copper Coin in Woodstock is closing. BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Copper Coin will be closing its doors forever on September 3rd, 2022. We are heartbroken, but rising food costs and changing customer spending habits mean we simply cannot sign another five-year lease on this space. We have loved every minute of serving you, our customers and friends. Seeing your smiling faces, knowing you are getting work done, studying for tests, writing papers, meeting with friends and even enjoying first dates has made us feel like proud parents. Our home has been your home, and now it’s time to move over and welcome something new. Always hard! Before we go, please come by the shop, have another cup of coffee (or 100), a cinnamon roll (of course) and share with us what this place has meant to you. It would mean so much to our dedicated team.
Sinkhole opens up on busy road in front of Cobb elementary school
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — If you’re driving to work or the kids to school in west Cobb County, give yourself extra time Thursday morning. A large sinkhole opened up overnight on Austell Road near Windy Hill Road. The sinkhole is in front of the entrance to Milford Elementary...
Guitar-shaped house for sale in Fayetteville, Georgia
Dick Clark had his Flintstone's house. John Travolta owns a home along a runway. Why don't you move into a guitar?What's happening: A five-bedroom, four-bath house in Fayetteville that's shaped like a guitar is on the market for $800,000.Built over 17 years, the house was designed by Elvis Carden, a country singer whose hits include… "Living in an Old Guitar."Of note: The quirky house — last week it made an appearance on the popular Zillow Gone Wild Instagram account — needs appliances in the kitchen and decks. Other than that, the listing says the 1.5-acre property has plenty of options for apartments, in-law suites or a single-family home. Photo: Courtesy of Evgenia Piven/EXP Realty
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan to consider rescinding GFL bid award
The Newnan City Council will consider rescinding its bid award with GFL Environmental at its meeting Tuesday. The bid award concerns solid waste service starting in 2023. The city council will consider rescinding the bid in the aftermath of service interruptions that have occurred since June, which has angered Newnan customers and frustrated city officials.
thecitymenus.com
Two new restaurants coming to LaGrange Mall
Earlier in July we reported on our Facebook page that construction was underway for an outparcel building in the same area as Chicken Salad Chick. Last week it was confirmed to The City Menus that Chipotle intends to open at the LaGrange Mall. Framing started going up last week, and the restaurant is now fully under construction and should open in the next few months.
The Citizen Online
Peachtree City plans to raise tax revenue 17%, invites public to 3 public hearings on tax rate
The Peachtree City Mayor and Council today announces today its intention to raise property taxes by not rolling back the impact of assessment increases of property values. The city millage rate for Maintenance & Operation (M & O) is scheduled to remain the same at 6.043 mills, while the City Bond millage rate is scheduled to remain at 0.000 mills.
Talking With Tami
The Country Club Of The South, My Experience
Hey guys wanted to share my experience yesterday that was super fun. Yesterday afternoon I was invited out to lunch with a friend where he plays golf. I’ve been in Atlanta since 2005 and with my line of work, I’ve been to lots of golfing charity events on magnificent golf courses and to many country clubs but I have never been to The Country Club of the South located in Johns Creek.
Eater
Goldbergs Fine Foods Closes at Avalon in Alpharetta
The Alpharetta location of Goldbergs Fine Foods closed Sunday, July 31, after eight years at Avalon, Tomorrow’s News Today first reported. Further reporting by the AJC indicates that the decision to close this particular location was “strategic” and based on “business demands.”. Goldbergs includes six other...
thecitymenus.com
UWG theatre alum stars in Oprah-produced ‘The Color Purple’West Georgia Tech Celebrates Summer Commencement
West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) celebrated summer commencement exercises August 2, awarding over 150 associate degrees and technical diplomas to graduates across West Georgia. Georgia Power Area Manager Patrick Harris delivered the keynote address, encouraging graduates to keep learning and working hard even after graduation. “Don’t let this be the end,” Harris said. “Even though today’s graduation represents your last stop on this educational journey, don’t let it be your last stop in learning. The key to your success is being willing to put in the hard work and have the mindset to go above and beyond.” Harris earned a B.S. in Mathematics from Fort Valley State University and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He obtained a M.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and he is currently pursuing his MBA from the University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign. In addition to his role as Area Manager, Harris is the statewide second Vice President of the Citizens of Georgia Power volunteer organization. He has served as Georgia Power’s chair for the American Heart Association Heart Walk and the Relay for life events. Currently, Harris serves on the chamber board for the Carroll, Haralson and Polk County Chambers of Commerce, and as a co-chair of the Kappa Youth Leadership League. WGTC President Dr. Julie Post closed the ceremony by asking the graduates to take a moment to celebrate their families and friends in the audience. “Before we dismiss for this evening, I want you to give a round of applause to your supporters – your children, your parents, your grandparents, your friends – in this room for helping you on this journey,” Post said. “Without their support, this night may not have been possible.” The ceremony was held at the Conference Center on WGTC’s Murphy Campus in Waco to accommodate students and families from all seven counties of WGTC’s service area. For those who were unable to attend in person, a recording of the ceremony can be viewed on the West Georgia Tech YouTube page, here: https://youtu.be/bxRWf5kEBXk.
fox5atlanta.com
Rising COVID-19 case numbers bring Atlanta into 'Red Zone'
ATLANTA - Rising number of COVID-19 cases have put the city of Atlanta back in the "Red Zone" of infection. In the Atlanta's recovery plan, the city put in place four different zones designed to see the severity of the pandemic. According to the system, for the city to be...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,047,232 which is 1,178% higher than the state average of $316,705.
Eater
These 11 Atlanta Restaurants Are Simply Beautiful
There’s no shortage of stylish restaurants giving off serious see-and-be-seen vibes in Atlanta. Designers these days have even taken to curating corners in dining rooms for people seeking an instant Instagram moment to snap a photo. But there are just some Atlanta restaurants where style and substance merge into undeniably beautiful design and decor, making dining as much about the surroundings as the food on the plate, and transforming a meal into an experience.
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Everybody knew Billy Bates, Part 2
In a previous column, I described Billy Bates’ experiences as a sailor during World War II. The story continues today about his passion for life as expressed through his wide-ranging interests and through some of the people who played important roles in his life. Billy had many hobbies. He...
CBS 46
Savoy Automobile Museum announces two new exhibitions
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cartersville’s Savoy Automobile Museum opened two new exhibits Aug. 2. BIG BLOCKS! focuses on the American muscle cars of the 1960s and 1970s. The exhibit will showcase cars as varied as Mustangs, Corvettes, Chargers and a Mercury Cyclone. 11 cars in total are on display, brought together from both the Savoy’s collection, other museums and private collectors.
