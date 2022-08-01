ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri American Water Announces 2022 Firefighter Grant Program

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022--

Missouri American Water is accepting applications through August 31, 2022 for its Annual Firefighter Grant Program, which provides financial assistance to fire protection and emergency response organizations within its service areas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005589/en/

Missouri American Water presents a firefighter grant to Fire Chief Nikolas Fahs and the Affton Fire Protection District. (Photo: Business Wire)

Grants of up to $1,200 will be considered to cover the costs of firefighting tools, personal protective gear, and training. Last year more than $43,000 was awarded to 37 organizations across the state.

“As the water provider for 1.5 million Missourians, we continually invest in upgrading our water system to enhance service and reliability so water is available when our customers and fire fighters need it,” said Rich Svindland, president of Missouri American Water. “The Firefighter Grant Program is one more way we can strengthen the partnerships we have with local fire districts and support their important work protecting our community.”

Only uniformed professional and volunteer fire organizations serving Missouri American Water’s service territory are eligible to receive funding. Fire departments and protection districts are eligible for one grant per calendar year.

Grants will be considered to cover costs associated with the following:

  • Firefighting tools
  • Water handling equipment
  • Personal protective gear
  • Communications equipment
  • Training activities and materials

“Thanks to Missouri American Water’s grant we were able to purchase an automatic hose roller, which was a big help to our firefighters when we responded to the three-alarm trash fire in Lemay,” said Fire Chief Nikolas Fahs of the Affton Fire Protection District. “The automatic hose roller allows our firefighters to more safely perform their duty in the 100-degree weather. We’re very grateful for the grant program and the partnership we have with Missouri American Water.”

Fire departments and protection districts can apply online at missouriamwater.com by clicking “News & Community” > “Community Involvement” > “Firefighter Grant Application.”

Questions regarding the grant can be sent to Megan Watson, external affairs specialist, at megan.watson@amwater.com.

Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005589/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Samantha E. Williams

External Affairs Manager

314-437-8738

Samantha.williams@amwater.com

KEYWORD: MISSOURI UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY LABOR ENGINEERING URBAN PLANNING UTILITIES PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT PHILANTHROPY MANUFACTURING ENERGY OTHER PHILANTHROPY

SOURCE: Missouri American Water

PUB: 08/01/2022 10:59 AM/DISC: 08/01/2022 10:59 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005589/en

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado

Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Lemay, MO
State
Missouri State
The Associated Press

California crews make fire gains; Washington town evacuated

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters made gains against the state’s deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that homes in Lind had burned. “At this time all residents of the town of Lind need to evacuate immediately,” the sheriff’s office said in the post. Later Thursday, Sheriff Dale Wagner said six homes had burned as well as eight other structures. With the help of state and local resources, Wagner said the fire was starting to calm down and all evacuations were lifted as of 8 p.m.
LIND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Water Services#Water Utility#Water Systems#Missouri American Water
mymoinfo.com

Ameren Missouri Wants to Increase Electric Bill Rates

(Farmington) Ameren Missouri has filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to increase rates in it’s fuel adjustment charge for electric customers’ bills. A residential customer using 1,036 killowatt hours of electricity a month would see their bill increase from approximately 42-cents a month to approximately...
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Del Webb Announces New Active Adult Community in Michigan

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, today announced its newest community in southeast Michigan, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb. Grand opening in spring 2023, this age-restricted community will offer resort-style amenities and new ranch home designs from Del Webb’s GenYou™ collection in Milford Township. At buildout, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb will include over 600 homes and a 15,000 sq. ft. clubhouse. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005211/en/ Grand opening in spring 2023, this age-restricted community will offer resort-style amenities and new ranch home designs from Del Webb’s GenYou™ collection in Milford Township. (Photo: Business Wire)
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri health system makes national list of best hospitals

Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No.11 on a national list of top 20 hospitals last week. The St. Louis hospital was the only Missouri health care system represented on the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No. 17 on the list last year. U.S....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOLR10 News

When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Thousands without power as storms move through area

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – There are thousands of power outages reported in the area as storms move through Wednesday afternoon. The number of outages started to go down as the evening moved on. As of 4:30 p.m., Ameren had reported 10,000 outages in the Metro East and 9,000 in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

University of Missouri Extension on using corn silage as a forage.

An emergency feeding situation is shaping up for Missouri’s beef producers because of the drought. The University of Missouri Extension recently hosted University of Wisconsin agronomist Joe Lauer on the MU Extension Forage and Livestock Hour to discuss his research on corn silage as a forage. Lauer talked about...
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy