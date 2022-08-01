Community Missions' 'Gratitude Campaign' thanks Niagara Falls Department of Public Works & Parks

The Niagara County Opioid (OASIS) Task Force will be launching its “Hope Links” campaign at the 2022 Niagara County Fair, according to Myrla Gibbons-Doxey, Niagara County Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services (NCDMH) deputy director and co-chair of the OASIS task force public awareness/involvement subcommittee. The campaign asks fairgoers to complete one paper link by writing on that link something that has posed a significant life challenge to them, and something that gave them hope that they could triumph over that challenge. These links will be collected and utilized to create a visual representation that “Hope Links” the community together in the face of adversity.

