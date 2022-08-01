Community Missions' 'Gratitude Campaign' thanks Niagara Falls Department of Public Works & Parks

www.wnypapers.com
Niagara County announces 'Hope Links' campaign
The Niagara County Opioid (OASIS) Task Force will be launching its “Hope Links” campaign at the 2022 Niagara County Fair, according to Myrla Gibbons-Doxey, Niagara County Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services (NCDMH) deputy director and co-chair of the OASIS task force public awareness/involvement subcommittee. The campaign asks fairgoers to complete one paper link by writing on that link something that has posed a significant life challenge to them, and something that gave them hope that they could triumph over that challenge. These links will be collected and utilized to create a visual representation that “Hope Links” the community together in the face of adversity.
$1.5M will help remove another part of former Robert Moses Parkway
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A committee on Wednesday approved $1.5 million that will go toward removing another part of the former Robert Moses Parkway. They want to remove the part from Whirlpool State Park all the way up to the Town of Lewiston. This step helps the project move forward.
Erie County Parks Department warns of Fall Fest vendors to be aware of vendor scams
LANCASTER, N.Y. — As people start to look forward to fall, the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry is putting out a reminder for vendors planning on attending the 2022 Fall Fest. On Thursday the parks department is again reminding vendors to make sure they are registering...
One Person Has Died At Cattaraugus County Fair
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb confirmed that someone passed away at the Cattaraugus County Fair on Tuesday, August 2. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. Midway rides open at 1 p.m. The exact cause has not been disclosed at this time. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a...
WGRZ TV
Black licensed therapist opens up new office in Depew focusing on the Black community
DEPEW, N.Y. — One of the first Black-owned private mental health practices in Western New York just opened its doors in July. It's been an important resource, especially during the pandemic and after the Tops mass shooting. The new space is for people to focus on their mental health...
One Niagara Falls Neighborhood Has A Massive Rat Problem
A neighborhood in Niagara Falls has a big rat problem according to residents. People who live on 56th Street in the Falls told WKBK that the rodents are a huge problem in the area. Edward Mayberry, who lives in the neighborhood told Channel 7,. You see them walking across the...
wnypapers.com
Walk for Kidney Health supports patient programs and education
Aug. 21 event brings together local kidney community. The Walk for Kidney Health will return to the Buffalo Outer Harbor on Sunday, Aug. 21. The annual event is an opportunity for the community to show support for people with kidney disease, share health information and honor organ donors. The walk is this year’s main fundraiser for the Kidney Foundation of Western New York.
wnypapers.com
City of Buffalo DPW provides update on Bird Island pier repairs
City of Buffalo Commissioner of Public Works, Parks & Streets Michael J. Finn, P.E., announced work to repair a section of the Bird Island pier, south of the Peace Bridge, is in full swing. The $690,000 repair effort will reposition 29 massive concrete blocks that were slammed by the “Halloween...
buffalorising.com
City of Buffalo’s Community Meeting for LaSalle Station Redevelopment
The City of Buffalo and the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) are inviting University Heights residents to attend a public meeting for the LaSalle Station Redevelopment Project on Thursday, August 4, at 6pm at the Gloria J. Parks Community Center (3242 Main Street). The LaSalle Equitable Transit-Oriented Development (ETOD) kick-off...
chautauquatoday.com
UPDATE: Fredonia Pub Fire Sparked by Torch Used by Village DPW Employee
Chautauqua County fire investigators have determined the cause of the fire that damaged a bar in downtown Fredonia on Monday. Sheriff Jim Quattrone confirms that the fire at a building that houses Heenan's Irish Pub on East Main Street was due to work being performed by a Village of Fredonia employee. Quattrone, who spoke with WDOE News Tuesday afternoon, said that the village DPW worker was using a torch to burn weeds along the sidewalk...
wnypapers.com
$5.2 million restoration of Frontier House aided by National Grid economic development grant
Project at 198-year-old building on Center Street approved for $100,000 revitalization grant. A $100,000 National Grid economic development grant will be used by developers as part of a $5.2 million conversion of the historic Frontier House in Lewiston into a mixed-use building. The grant was made through National Grid’s Main...
wnypapers.com
Local leaders support Lewiston Council on the Arts
LCA stated, “Regardless of political affiliation, our elected officials at all levels of local government have consistently invested in the arts by supporting LCA. Village and Town of Lewiston boards, as well as the Niagara County Legislature, have recognized that a strong arts sector is an economic driver that stimulates business activity, attracts tourism and expands the tax base – while also creating a vibrant, welcoming community where people want to live. We are grateful for this sustained support.”
BPS sends survey to parents asking if they'd consider opting out of bus services for 2022-2023 school year
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last year a bus driver shortage only created headaches for BPS students and parents. "Often the times the bus was 20 or 30 minutes late for pickup or drop-off. There were sometimes when the bus wouldn't come at all," said Duncan Kirkwood, a Buffalo Public Schools parent.
wbfo.org
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown faces public criticism during heated redistricting hearing
City activists and residents have been speaking out for weeks about the Buffalo Common Council’s new district lines, but at a public hearing Wednesday many residents not only voiced concern over the proposed map, but how the redistricting process has been handled by Mayor Byron Brown. The heated hearing...
Tonawanda man gets answers from National Fuel on lawn damage repair
A gas line was replaced underground at a Town of Tonawanda man's home in January, and he's still trying to get the ground fixed.
wnypapers.com
Niagara County announces upcoming closing of section of Porter Center Road in Lewiston
Niagara County Department of Public Works Commissioner Garret Meal on Tuesday announced a section of Porter Center Road in the Town of Lewiston will be closed to all motorists, except local traffic, beginning Monday, Aug. 8. Electronic message boards are already in place warning motorists of the pending closure. The...
National Night Out events happening Tuesday across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Neighborhoods and municipalities across Western New York are holding community events for National Night Out on Tuesday. “National Night Out is a time to celebrate the partnership between the Buffalo Police Department and all of the members of the community who help to make us safer and stronger," Mayor Byron Brown said.
Narcity
A White Arctic Wolf Escaped Near Niagara Falls & Police Are Looking For It
A white Arctic wolf is running loose in a city near Niagara Falls after it escaped from its home, and police are currently looking for it. In a news release issued on August 3, the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) shared that the female wolf dug out of its enclosure on August 2 at around 9 a.m. in Port Colborne.
