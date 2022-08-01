Directors to vote on library plan Tuesday

A digital rendering of a new library at 1041 Main St., the recommended location for an upgraded facility. (Town of Manchester)

MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors will vote Tuesday night on whether to send a $39 million bond question for construction of a new main Manchester Public Library in the Webster Bank building area on Main Street to referendum.

If approved, the town would hold a referendum vote on Election Day, Nov. 8, for voters to decide on the borrowing of the necessary funds. The $39 million includes costs associated with renovations to Mary Cheney Library on the corner of Main and Center streets to “accommodate its reuse,” as well as site acquisition and improvements, demolition, design, and construction for the new location on the corner of Main and Maple streets.