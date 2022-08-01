ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Directors to vote on library plan Tuesday

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B1P2M_0h0Uin2400
A digital rendering of a new library at 1041 Main St., the recommended location for an upgraded facility. (Town of Manchester)

MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors will vote Tuesday night on whether to send a $39 million bond question for construction of a new main Manchester Public Library in the Webster Bank building area on Main Street to referendum.

If approved, the town would hold a referendum vote on Election Day, Nov. 8, for voters to decide on the borrowing of the necessary funds. The $39 million includes costs associated with renovations to Mary Cheney Library on the corner of Main and Center streets to “accommodate its reuse,” as well as site acquisition and improvements, demolition, design, and construction for the new location on the corner of Main and Maple streets.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

$39M library will be on ballot

MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors voted unanimously Tuesday night to send to a referendum vote the bonding of $39 million to build a new 75,000-square-foot library downtown. The adopted resolution states that, if approved by voters on Election Day in November, the funds would fully cover construction of...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Tolland Pride sign cut down

TOLLAND — The Tolland Democrats’ Pride sign has been vandalized again, and this time, it was cut down. The sign, located on private land near Exit 68 off Interstate 84, was damaged sometime overnight Wednesday, according to Democratic Town Committee Chairman Ryan McCann.
TOLLAND, CT
Journal Inquirer

Proposed Glastonbury Land Acquisitions

Two parcels of land that Glastonbury is proposing to acquire for open space are outlined in red on this map. The precise boundaries of the acre that would be sold to the Kongscut Land Trust haven't been determined, but it would be in the northwest corner of the Baldwin parcel. To view, click "Download PDF."
GLASTONBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manchester, CT
Government
City
Manchester, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Journal Inquirer

Enfield Rotary Club emphasizes its fundraising projects

ENFIELD — The COVID-19 pandemic has made the Rotary Club refocus its priorities of providing service to the community through fundraising projects. After COVID-19 required months of sheltering in place and Rotary Club members had to meet via Zoom, the club decided to adjust its meeting requirements. President Julie...
Journal Inquirer

East Windsor wants Tesla to come to town

EAST WINDSOR — After the South Windsor Planning and Zoning Commission rejected a plan to bring a Tesla dealership to town, East Windsor officials say they would welcome such an establishment. East Windsor First Selectman Jason Bowsza sent a letter on July 29, making it known that the town...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Cheney
Bristol Press

Library hosting presentation on Flood of 1955, which caused extensive damage in Bristol

BRISTOL – Bristol Public Library will host a presentation Aug. 19 on the Flood of 1955 which caused extensive damage to Bristol and Forestville. The program, presented by History Librarian Meaghan Cairns, will be held Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at Bristol Public Library at 5 High St. It will feature new footage, taken the day of the flood, and recently donated to the library.
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Cannabis cultivator looks to open facility in Norwich

NORWICH — A Rhode Island-based, multi-state cannabis cultivation operation is poised to become the city’s first cannabis cultivation company with plans to locate in the former Mr. Big’s department store on Eighth Street in Greeneville. CT Plant Based Compassionate Care LLC in partnership with Sweetspot Brands LLC,...
NORWICH, CT
Journal Inquirer

Sewer rates to increase 68%

SOMERS — The Somers Water Pollution Control Authority will be raising sewer rates in the Oct. 1 bill to cover unexpected increases in operations and maintenance costs. The new rate is $490 per year for those customers in the WPCA district, $200 over the former rate of $290, which is a 68% increase.
SOMERS, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webster Bank#Design#The Board Of Directors#Manchester Public Library#Main And Center
Journal Inquirer

Andover fund gives grants

ANDOVER — The Andover Greater Together Community Fund has awarded its second round of financial grants to local nonprofit organizations. The First Congregational Church of Andover’s food pantry was given $10,000 for a generator; $1,000 was awarded to the 175th Anniversary Committee for events and supplies; and the Andover Friends of the Library received $520 for backpacks.
ANDOVER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Public Schools Prepare for Start of School Year

It won't be long until students start setting their alarm clocks and boarding the bus to school. For Waterbury Public Schools, class resumes Tuesday, Aug. 30. "We're in much better shape this year than we were even at the end of last year," said Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin. A challenge...
WATERBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Silver Lane projects inch closer to construction

EAST HARTFORD — Major developments within the Silver Lane corridor inched closer to construction after the Inland and Wetlands Commission approved the plans on July 26. A 439-unit apartment complex at the former Showcase Cinemas site and four buildings on around 300 acres of Rentschler Field will be built if the Planning and Zoning Commission signs off on the projects at its meeting on Aug. 10.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Yagaloff vs. Deneen in Democratic probate judge primary

The Democrats’ primary for the Greater Windsor probate judge pits Keith Yagaloff, a staple in East Windsor politics for years, against Windsor resident Mary Deneen in Tuesday’s race. Party delegates endorsed Deneen, saying she carries the larger portion of the district.
EAST WINDSOR, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Journal Inquirer

Coventry seeks STEAP grant for new softball field

COVENTRY — The Coventry Town Council gave Town Manager John Elsesser the go-ahead to submit and accept a $500,000 grant to fund a second softball field in town. The Small Town Economic Assistance Program (STEAP) grant allows smaller municipalities in Connecticut, ineligible for Urban Action bonds, to receive funding for capital projects.
COVENTRY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Johnson gets nailed with a $394,000 fine

STAFFORD — Johnson Memorial Hospital has been issued a fine of nearly $400,000 by the state Office of Health Strategy for continuing to keep its birthing unit closed without proper state approval for more than two years. The penalty comes as the hospital, owned by Trinity Health of New...
STAFFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Politicians distribute goodies but ignore education disaster

While Governor Lamont and Connecticut's members of Congress seek re-election by touring the state distributing money for supposedly wonderful new projects and programs, what was already a catastrophe is getting worse and hardly being noticed. It's the failure of education in the cities and especially New Haven, whose Board of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

97th annual Enfield Italian Festival returns Friday

ENFIELD — It would appear that nothing can deter members of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Society from celebrating the values of their Italian ancestors who came as immigrants to this country to work in Thompsonville’s Bigelow Mills. Although the society’s traditional annual festival with food and entertainment...
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
6K+
Followers
293
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy