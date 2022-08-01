'Below Deck Mediterranean's Kyle Viljoen on Raygan's Possible Firing, Natasha-David Romance (Exclusive)

Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" Below Deck Mediterranean stars Natasha Webb and Dave White seem to really float each other's boats. The July 25 episode was quite the rollercoaster for the bunkmates, who were revealed to have hooked up on their previous charter. Dave also admitted to still having feelings for the chief steward, and while Natasha appeared to reciprocate those feelings a few times this season, she made it clear that whatever happens between them, stays between them.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO