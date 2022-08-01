ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ski Mask-Wearing, Barefoot Boston Teen Nabbed For Carrying Loaded Gun: Police

By Josh Lanier
 3 days ago

Police say they found a loaded stolen handgun when they arrested a 19-year-old Boston man following a street fight early Sunday morning, July 31.

Corey Robinson of Dorchester was running away from the brawl barefoot and wearing a ski mask when police spotted him on Dakota Street near Greenbrier Street, Boston police said. Officers patrolling the area stopped him and found the Taurus G3 loaded with a round in the chamber and seven more bullets in the clip, authorities said.

Robinson got very angry when police surrounded him and refused to go peacefully, police said. They were eventually able to calm him down and arrest him.

Robinson faces several firearms charges and a count of receiving stolen property, officials said.

Someone in North Charleston, S.C., reported the gun stolen, Boston police said, but they didn't say when it was taken.

