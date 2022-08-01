ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Pro-impeachment House Republican facing Trump-endorsed challenger says she's 'never been in this position' because usually 'elections take care of themselves'

By Bryan Metzger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E4NpD_0h0UiHyw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mkcFO_0h0UiHyw00
Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington outside the Capitol on May 20, 2021.

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

  • Jaime Herrera Beutler faces a Trump-backed primary challenger after she voted to impeach him over Jan 6.
  • She says she's "never been in this position" and is used to winning elections by focusing on local issues.
  • She hopes her "independent" approach will "continue to be the thing that's most important to voters."

Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington, who voted to impeach President Donald Trump following the January 6 assault on the Capitol, will face challengers from the right flank of her party in a primary next week.

She says it's a relatively new experience for her.

"I've never been in this position, in this way," she recently told NPR . "I have no metrics — no experience to say, 'This is how everything is going to work. And this is how I should be running this race.'"

Herrera Beutler told the outlet that she's used to winning elections by focusing on local issues.

"This isn't going to make a lot of social media feeds," she told NPR while touring a wastewater treatment plant in her home state. "Whereas I've always felt like if you do the work of the hometown congressperson, elections take care of themselves. And that has proven true now several times."

Washington state uses a top-two primary system to select candidates for the general election, a system in which candidates compete among a primary field that includes not just Republicans, but also Democrats and independents. This month, Herrera Beutler hopes to make it into that top two.

"Yes, I'm a Republican," she told NPR. "But I'm also very independent in my approach. And that's what people want to see here. So I'm betting that's going to continue to be the thing that's most important to voters."

On her right, Herrera Beutler faces Trump-endorsed challenger Joe Kent, who attended a rally in Washington, DC in support of the January 6 rioters , as well as conservative candidate Heidi St. John. On her left, she faces Democratic candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

Herrera Beutler was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for incitement of an insurrection in the waning days of his presidency.

"The President of the United States incited a riot aiming to halt the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next," she said in a statement at the time, calling the rioters "terrorists" while criticizing Trump for his "pathetic denouncement of the violence that also served as a wink and a nod to those who perpetrated it."

Herrera Beutler's now one of the remaining four who face primary voters this month.

Of the other six, just one — Rep. David Valadao of California — has survived a primary. Rep. Tom Rice became the first of the group to lose his primary to a Trump-backed challenger in June, while the other four, including Rep. Adam Kinzinger, have opted to retire.

Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Peter Meijer of Michigan, and Dan Newhouse of Washington also face voters this month.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 34

POPEYE
1d ago

We The People are smarter than you think … come on trial that not a trial, hearsay, no cross examination, hand pick panel and witnesses, sounds like a banana republic inquisition.

Reply
13
Charlie Rose
2d ago

This is what happens when all of the media lies. The media is the worst enemy of the people these days.

Reply(15)
38
Kempka
3d ago

A guest on NPR? And there you have it. RINO!!!

Reply(4)
46
Related
Daily Mail

GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley says a DOJ whistleblower has approached him to blow the lid on 'scheme' among FBI officials to bury negative information about Hunter Biden

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley is holding the FBI and Justice Department's feet to the fire on Hunter Biden, demanding the agencies answer claims from a whistleblower they downplayed negative information on Hunter Biden in the lead up to the 2020 election. Grassley revealed on Monday that 'highly credible' whistleblowers have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Local
Washington Government
Deadline

Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”

UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
NFL
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Newhouse
Person
David Valadao
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions

MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill attacked Republicans supporting "extreme" bans on abortion while appearing on "Chris Jansing Reports" on Tuesday. The former Missouri senator rebuked recent efforts from the GOP in certain states enacting abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. With her state enacting strict abortion laws and several states' primary elections underway, McCaskill suggested that this could be a turning point for voting.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Election Local#House Republicans#Npr
Salon

Republicans inch closer to forcing convention to rewrite the Constitution with their fringe ideas

The next step for the right-wing is a plot to change the U.S. Constitution to make it significantly more conservative by creating a Constitutional Convention among red states. Article V in the US Constitution allows for two methods of amending the document. They can gather a two-thirds majority of Congress to propose an amendment and have it ratified by three-fourths of the states. The other option is having two-thirds of U.S. states call a constitutional convention and passing and ratifying amendments.
CONGRESS & COURTS
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Business Insider

Business Insider

565K+
Followers
36K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy