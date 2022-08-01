NYC’s Hottest New Club Is a Midtown Cava

ny.eater.com
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Eater
Discount Grocery Chain Lidl Is Opening Its First Brooklyn Outpost
Lidl has been on an expansion tear this past year, announcing plans to expand on its two dozen New York grocery stores with new locations in Manhattan and Queens. This week, Brooklyn gets its turn. The popular German grocery store, known for its discounted prices and generous employee benefits, announced plans to open a 25,000-square-foot supermarket in a Park Slope property formerly occupied by Key Foods, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reports. The store at 120 Fifth Avenue, at Baltic Street, is expected to open in 2024 in tandem with a residential development planned for the same address.
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Best Restaurants In SoHo NYC | (Updated for 2022)
In addition to SoHo’s beautiful boutiques and architecture, the area is home to a plethora of wonderful restaurants. It was difficult to narrow my list down to 5 as I have tried so many wonderful places throughout my time living here. However, the restaurants mentioned below are definitely the ones you should check out first before exploring any others.
cititour.com
Exciting Fall Restaurant Openings in New York City for 2022
From a hidden sushi den at One Vanderbilt to a new cocktail room at the Civilian, sprawling Mermaid Inn in Times Square and a new offering from a 20-something wunderkind, there is no shortage of exciting new restaurants opening this fall in New York City. Here are some of the spots you need to know about.
Have you heard of NYC’s Funny Face Bakery?
August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. And that means finding bakeries where we can get delicious cookies. So that brings us to New York City’s Funny Face Bakery. But have you heard of this particular bakery before? If you are a fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, then you likely are familiar with this particular bakery, after all Funny Face Bakery created the most realistic looking face cookies that were shown on the series.
rew-online.com
96+Broadway, Striking Gateway to the Upper West Side, Launches Sales of Residences
Sales have launched at 96+Broadway, the much-anticipated Upper West Side luxury condominium building situated on 250 West 96th Street, between Riverside Park and Central Park. Developed by JVP Management, a private real estate development and investment firm, and designed by NYC-based Danish designer Thomas Juul-Hansen, 96+Broadway delivers chic sophistication and timeless design—combined with a suite of premium amenities designed for modern living—to an iconic city intersection that is being redefined for generations of New Yorkers, both new and established. The 23-story building features a diverse mix of 131 skillfully-crafted residences ranging from one- to five-bedroom layouts with pricing starting at $1.395 million for a one bedroom.
This bakery by the Flatiron serves the best chocolate chip cookie in all of New York
Happy National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, New York!. To celebrate the (very important!) occasion, Yelp has rounded up the very best versions of the treat in every state. From soft and buttery cookies to crunchier ones drenched in sea salt, a whole variety of desserts is mentioned on the nationwide list, which you can find right here. Sure, everyone has their own taste (the softer, the better for this cookie-loving writer), but there are some cookies that stand the test of individuality and cater to all types of sweet tooths.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
New Yorkers go out of their way to avoid these NYC streets
Live in NYC long enough and you’ll soon learn which streets to avoid. That’s the takeaway from a viral tweet by one New Yorker, @alex_abads on Twitter, who simply wrote this week that there are certain streets we all go out of our way to not walk down. His is 23rd Street in Manhattan.
NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
Thrillist
Take a Tour of This $45 Million NYC Penthouse on Billionaire's Row
New York City is no stranger to luxury properties, but few are as exclusive as the needle-thin towers of Billionaire's Row on the southern edge of Central Park. One such building is One57, a supertall condo tower at 157 W 57th Street. One of the building's penthouses recently came on the market for a whopping $45 million, and the listing agents at Serhant gave the public an exclusive look inside the five-bedroom, five-bathroom, full-floor property.
biteofthebest.com
Food Tour of Arthur Avenue, The Bronx with Susan Birnbaum
The first stop on our tour was for Albanian spinach burek (byrek, burek, börek), the classic Albanian stuffed fillo at Tony & Tina’s Pizzeria, 2483 Arthur Ave, 718.733.8094. We spent lots of time with Dave at Mike’s Deli inside the Arthur Avenue Retail Market, 2344 Arthur Ave, 718.295.5033,...
Tourists love Brooklyn more than they love Manhattan
Brooklyn has been extremely popular among New Yorkers, both as a residential destination and as the best neighborhood where to find top-notch food and drinks. Alas, according to a new study by location analytics company Placer.ai, Brooklyn is slowly but surely becoming even more popular than Manhattan among tourists. The...
lonelyplanet.com
This new eco-friendly spot gives New Yorkers front row seats to spectacular sunsets
New Yorkers have a beautiful new space to stretch their legs as the Hudson River Park unveiled a new eco-friendly public pier in Tribeca last week. In a city where green spaces are in short supply, people will be able to enjoy this little oasis in a multitude of ways with lounge chairs to watch the sunset, a sports field for games, guided ecological tours for all ages, and a science-themed playground for children.
Historic Little Italy cheese shop Alleva Dairy is on the verge of closing its doors
The owner of Alleva Dairy in Little Italy has set up a GoFundMe to help raise money to keep the cheese shop open.
Commercial Observer
Wholesale Retailer Boxed to Open 15K-SF Grocery Store in Downtown Brooklyn
Wholesale retailer Boxed packaged up a deal to open a 14,795-square-foot grocery store and fulfillment center at 470 Vanderbilt Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Boxed signed a 10-year lease for the entire ground floor of the 10-story building, which brings the property to fully leased, according to...
Eater
Greenpoint’s Beloved Peter Pan Bakery Teams Up With a Jewish Deli on Tahini-Coffee Doughnuts
Greenpoint stalwart Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop has teamed up with 2021 Williamsburg newcomer and purveyor of Jewish classics, Edith’s on a new doughnut: sour cream cake doughnut topped with creamy tahini and drizzled with a Turkish and Greek coffee glaze, reports Greenpointers. Per Instagram, the doughnuts are available at both Williamsburg locations of Edith’s — Sandwich Counter as well as Eatery & Grocery — though they run in limited quantities over the weekend. Find them on weekends only at Peter Pan on Manhattan Avenue.
NY1
Bagels and blintzes are back on the Lower East Side
It’s called the Lower Sunny Side, and that’s the menu item Tami Katzoff was enjoying on a recent visit to Russ & Daughters Cafe on the Lower East Side. It features an egg, with latkes, lox and a chocolate egg cream to wash it down. Katzoff was in town for a few days, and knew where she would eat her first meal.
Thrillist
Here's a Preview of NYC's Soon-to-Be-Finished Grand Central Madison LIRR Station
By the end of this year, Long Island Railroad commuters will finally have a new option besides the famously dingy Penn Station thanks to the new Grand Central Madison LIRR Station. Located just beneath Grand Central Terminal and Madison Avenue from 43rd to 48th Street, the new LIRR station will...
ArchDaily
ODA Unveils Residential Tower on New York City’s Billionaire Row
Construction has begun at 126 East 57th street, a project designed by architecture office ODA, with interiors designed by Gambellini Sheppard. On 57th street, a copper mirrored gateway leads residents through the 6-story atrium and toward the 28-story residential tower. The site spans the width of a city block from 56th to 57th street and the proposed tower measures 175,000 square feet, complete with private outdoor terraces for every unit, as the pixelated cast-in-place concrete façade recesses at irregular intervals.
Italianissimo is back open with a brighter, sleeker look
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In June, chef Franco Ortega announced his South Beach restaurant would be closing for renovations. True to his word, Italianissimo officially reopened this week. He threw a grand opening party to mark the event with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. “It was nothing big or crazy....
You Can Now Go Glamping In Renovated Shipping Containers On The East River
There’s a new glamping experience in NYC! Sure it’s not on a beach or in the woods, but you do get to enjoy NYC’s bit of nature as it’s right on the East River waterfront. A new company called NYC Glamping has up-cycled rustic, industrial shipping containers info comfortable rooms with A/C, WiFi, a shower, and bathrooms in each. Located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, the containers offer incredible views of the river and skyline (including the Empire State Building and Chrysler Building), and are the perfect spot to watch the dazzling NYC sunset. Plus, they are within walking distance to Transmitter Park, and lots of local restaurants and other Greenpoint attractions. And an amazing perk? It’s right next to Greenpoint’s drive-in and walk-up outdoor movie venue, the Skyline Drive-In, and your stay comes with completely free admission!
