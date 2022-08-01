ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Chef Season 20 Goes Global: International Chefs to Battle It Out in World All-Stars Competition

By Nick Caruso
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago

Top Chef is cooking up something special for its 20th season : For the first time ever, the international franchise’s best chefs will go head-to-head in an all-star culinary battle like never before.

Filming abroad in London later this month, Season 20 — which will premiere on Bravo in 2023 — will combine 16 of the most creative contestants from its 29 international iterations for the ultimate cook-off. While in England, the chefs will slice and dice the country’s best ingredients to produce its globally influenced foods, from traditional pub food to modern Indian cuisine. According to the official description, “The stakes will be bigger than ever as the cheftestants cook their way through globally inspired quickfire and elimination challenges.”

Padma Lakshmi will once again serve as host, alongside head judge Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. They’ll be joined throughout the competition by “distinguished judges from the international versions, as well as esteemed global culinary experts.”

“We’ve always wanted to do a season of Top Chef with winners, finalists and frontrunners,” Senior Vice President, Current Production, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Ryan Flynn said in a statement, “but to take that concept for the 20th season one step further with cheftestants from localized versions across the world has been a dream come true. And what better place to host World All-Stars than London, a global stomping ground and renowned food city, offering our cheftestants access to the UK’s exceptional ingredients and international flavors.”

Top Chef ‘s international editions have included shows in France, Canada, the Middle East, Belgium, Mexico and more. Meanwhile, the American series was recently nominated for six Emmy Awards including Outstanding Competition Program, Outstanding Host, Casting, Directing and Picture Editing.

Excited to see this international throwdown? Let us know in the comments.

#Top Chef
TVLine

Industry Creators Tease a 'Delusional' Harper, Eric's Existential Crisis and the 'Hope of Connection' in Season 2

Click here to read the full article. If you watched Season 1 of HBO’s Industry and found it “cold” or “alienating,” creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay don’t disagree. But that’s also partly what made the series so damn compelling. “People said it was hard to empathize with the characters and that is very true,” Kay tells TVLine. “In Season 2, we tried to make everything slightly more subjective and deeper, bringing you closer to the characters. It’s less like you’re watching them in a fishbowl. Even if the characters have motivations you don’t quite empathize with, you still feel closer...
TV SERIES
TVLine

NBA Great Bill Russell Dead at 88

Click here to read the full article. Bill Russell, one of the NBA’s all-time greatest players and a 11-time champion with the Boston Celtics, has died at the age of 88, his family announced on Sunday. “It is with a very heavy heart we would like to pass along to all of Bill’s friend, fans, & followers: Bill Russell, the most prolific winner in American sports history, passed away peacefully today at age 88, with his wife, Jeannine, by his side,” his official Twitter feed said. “Arrangements for his memorial service will be announced soon.” A 6-foot-10 shot-blocker, Russell attended the University...
NBA
TVLine

R.I.P., Million Dollar Island; NBC's Answer to Survivor Cancelled Before Cameras Roll on Season 1

Click here to read the full article. NBC has deserted Million Dollar Island. A network spokesperson confirms to TVLine that it has scrapped the “high-stakes” competition series before cameras even began rolling on its inaugural season. No reason was given for Island‘s demise, although Deadline speculates that the series’ budget was to blame. Co-producer Studio Lambert is said to be shopping the series to other outlets. In announcing the pickup last March, NBC described the Survivor-esque project — which is based on a Dutch format — as “a social experiment in which 100 contestants must forge friendships and build alliances as they plot to...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Stranger Things Reclaims No. 1 on Nielsen Streaming Top 10 — The Bear, Terminal List Make Chart Debuts

Click here to read the full article. Stranger Things‘ “demotion” to No. 2 on Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals did not last long at all, as the release of Season 4’s final two episodes (totalling nearly four hours in running time!) propelled the Netflix hit back to the top spot. With all 34 produced episodes now eligible, Stranger Things amassed 5.9 billion minutes viewed for the week of June 27. Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy (aka last week’s champ) in turn slipped to No. 2, with 2.2 billion minutes viewed across 30 total episodes. Prime Video’s The Terminal List made its Nielsen...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy Recruits Glee Alum Harry Shum Jr. as New Resident

Click here to read the full article. Grey’s Anatomy has found in Glee vet Harry Shum Jr. its fifth and final new resident. Shum is boarding the ABC drama’s upcoming 19th season as Daniel “Blue” Kwan, a sharp-witted, impatient, and brilliant new surgical resident, TVLine has confirmed. “Blue is generous by nature but competitive to a fault, naturally gifted, and used to winning at everything,” per the official character description provided by ABC. “A family crisis interfered with his career plans and now he’s got a lot to prove.” Our sister pub Deadline first reported the news of Shum’s casting. Shum joins fellow...
TV SERIES
TVLine

HBO Shows Vinyl, Camping and More Removed From HBO Max

Click here to read the full article. HBO Max’s library of HBO shows is getting smaller: A number of the pay cabler’s past series, including the Martin Scorsese-produced rock and roll drama Vinyl and the Jennifer Garner comedy Camping, have been removed from the streaming service. Along with Vinyl and Camping, HBO Max no longer hosts the Kathryn Hahn miniseries Mrs. Fletcher, the Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson comedy thriller Run and the Tim Robbins and Holly Hunter family drama Here and Now. Additionally, At Home With Amy Sedaris, which ran for three seasons on fellow Warner Bros. Discovery outlet truTV, has...
TV SERIES
TVLine

American Idol: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie Returning as Judges, Along With Host Ryan Seacrest

Click here to read the full article. American Idol is handing another golden ticket to its judging panel: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will all return as judges for the upcoming season on ABC, TVLine has learned. Host Ryan Seacrest will also return for his 21st (!) season as emcee. Season 21 of the veteran singing competition — its sixth season on ABC, following a very successful run on Fox — will debut this spring; no premiere date has been set. Auditions will kick off next Wednesday, Aug. 3, with events in all 50 states searching for America’s next...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Partner Track Trailer: Teen Wolf Alum Arden Cho Lawyers Up in Netflix Series — Plus, Find Out When It Will Premiere

Click here to read the full article. There’s a glass ceiling in need of shattering on Netflix’s Partner Track, and Arden Cho is adding a few cracks. The Teen Wolf vet leads the upcoming series adaptation — based on Helen Wan’s 2013 novel of the same name — for which the streamer unveiled a new trailer on Friday. Partner Track stars Cho as Ingrid Yun, a first-generation Korean American, and the first lawyer in her family, who experiences the trials (heh) and tribulations of excelling at the prestigious-but-old-school Parsons Valentine law firm. “With the support of her friends, she battles through workplace challenges...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

