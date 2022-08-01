Top Chef Season 20 Goes Global: International Chefs to Battle It Out in World All-Stars Competition

Click here to read the full article.

Top Chef is cooking up something special for its 20th season : For the first time ever, the international franchise’s best chefs will go head-to-head in an all-star culinary battle like never before.

Filming abroad in London later this month, Season 20 — which will premiere on Bravo in 2023 — will combine 16 of the most creative contestants from its 29 international iterations for the ultimate cook-off. While in England, the chefs will slice and dice the country’s best ingredients to produce its globally influenced foods, from traditional pub food to modern Indian cuisine. According to the official description, “The stakes will be bigger than ever as the cheftestants cook their way through globally inspired quickfire and elimination challenges.”

Padma Lakshmi will once again serve as host, alongside head judge Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. They’ll be joined throughout the competition by “distinguished judges from the international versions, as well as esteemed global culinary experts.”

“We’ve always wanted to do a season of Top Chef with winners, finalists and frontrunners,” Senior Vice President, Current Production, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Ryan Flynn said in a statement, “but to take that concept for the 20th season one step further with cheftestants from localized versions across the world has been a dream come true. And what better place to host World All-Stars than London, a global stomping ground and renowned food city, offering our cheftestants access to the UK’s exceptional ingredients and international flavors.”

Top Chef ‘s international editions have included shows in France, Canada, the Middle East, Belgium, Mexico and more. Meanwhile, the American series was recently nominated for six Emmy Awards including Outstanding Competition Program, Outstanding Host, Casting, Directing and Picture Editing.

