UCLA Agrees to $67.5M Settlement with Under Armour

College football recruiting: USC 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson's Texas A&M interest 'is real' after visit
Los Alamitos (Calif.) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson took a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend, despite being committed to USC since Nov. 30. The 6-foot-3, 182-pound quarterback was originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but decommitted when the head coach departed for Los Angeles and pledged to the Trojans just days later. Could he decommit for a second time? What ultimately happens remains to be seen, but Nelson’s interest in Texas A&M “is real,” according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
Maliki Crawford, 2023 Oxnard Pacifica cornerback, commits to USC
Crawford made 63 tackles in his junior season and had one interception.
New USC commit Maliki Crawford breaks down his decision
Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica defensive back Maliki Crawford announced moments ago he’ll play his college ball at USC. It has been an interesting recruitment for Crawford. He originally committed to UCLA way back in July of 2021 but backed off his pledge and re-opened his recruitment in January. In late...
foxla.com
Homeless teen earns spot on HBCU basketball team
LOS ANGELES - When you think of the homeless, a six-foot-five-inch teenage basketball player doesn't necessarily come to mind. But Jeremiah Armstead is just that, and he's trying to get into college. Jeremiah is at ease on the basketball court in Watts. What's more challenging is that the 18-year-old, his...
David Rasor, 'one of Orange County's top quarterbacks', will lead No. 29 Corona del Mar
Rasor threw 34 touchdown passes last season. He's committed to UC Davis.
MaxPreps
High school football: Top 10 toughest schedules for 2022 season
Seven of the 10 teams featured begin the season ranked in the MaxPreps Top 25. The top four teams in the rankings — No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) and No. 4 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) — own the top-four spots on our list.
Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas
The North American monsoon will fuel thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the coming days with the potential that coastal areas from the Mexico border to the mountains north of Los Angeles get their first shower or thunderstorm since May or June, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
nypressnews.com
Geico closes all California locations, lays off more than 100
Geico is no longer offering in-person locations to purchase car and homeowners insurance in California, the company’s website shows. The American insurance giant, which until recently had locations across Los Angeles, including a branch that opened in Burbank just last year, now lists zero available agents in California. The...
Whittier business honors life of Vin Scully with 'Vin' donuts
This Whittier donut shop started selling donuts in honor of iconic Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, who passed away on Tuesday.
Take a guess which big city has the highest rents
Rents have been surging nationwide as high property values have pushed more would-be home buyers into the rental market. In the first half of this year, average rents nationwide approached $2,500, up 13.4% from a year before, according to a new report from brokerage HouseCanary. And where are rents highest? If you live in Southern […]
Eater
Meet the Cambodian Cowboy, a Texas Barbecue Pitmaster in Long Beach
Long Beach chef Chad Phuong’s life sometimes feels like a triptych, three independent panels in time that collectively portray a full scene. There is Cambodia, the place of his birth, where he bore witness to genocide before escaping with his mother. There is Long Beach, where he arrived as a refugee and found a whole new life. And there are the grazing fields of Hereford, Texas, considered one of the nation’s centers of beef production. Phuong has channeled all three into his current life as the community-dubbed Cambodian Cowboy, a meat-slinging American Cambodian character who smokes and grills from a mobile setup that he attaches to his Toyota Tundra, selling food under the name Battambong BBQ.
NBC Los Angeles
Renting an Apartment in LA? Here's How Much You Need to Make Per Hour: Report
Californians are well aware of the high price of housing — but a new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows how deep the divide truly is between the minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental. The housing coalition, a nonprofit based in Washington,...
Headlines: Bengal Tiger Charges Into Taquería In Mexico; LAPD Footage Shows Cop Shooting Less-Than-Lethal Round at Downtown Punk Show
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A study of over 36,000 adults finds that having just one alcoholic drink a day is linked with reductions...
randomlengthsnews.com
OC Men Sentenced To Prison For Conning Investors Out of $1.9 Million Through Cryptocurrency
Two Orange County men each were sentenced Aug. 1, to federal prison terms for conning more than 2,000 investors into purchasing a cryptocurrency that purportedly provided exclusive access to a profitable trading program, and then using most of the $1.9 million raised to line their own pockets. Jeremy David McAlpine,...
These Are The Best Places To Order Oysters In Los Angeles
Here's where you can find them.
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in California
LOS ANGELES - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
5 New L.A. Restaurants to Add to Your Summer Dining List
Sun's out, Angelenos out! After a few pandemic summers passed us by, we're happy to see a slew of new restaurants making their debut. As the season changes, crowds of tourists, business owners, chefs, and more are making their way to Los Angeles. From take-out and patio to food trucks and immersive experiences, our dining scene has transformed dramatically within two years. Now that many restrictions have officially been lifted, there are fresh new bites, sips, and spaces for foodies to experience. And we've rounded up the best ones serving up delicious grub and feel-good summer vibes. Scroll down for more details on the five hottest new L.A. restaurants you must try.
lagunabeachindy.com
Lead chef will exit Larsen restaurant at Hotel Laguna
The executive chef at the Hotel Laguna restaurant Larsen said he will depart on Friday, less than a year after reopening the oceanfront eatery. Chef Craig Strong said he’s accepted a job offer with Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach after a 13-year run in the local restaurant scene. Strong earned a Michelin star in 2008 and 2009 while he was chef de cuisine at what is now The Langham Huntington, Pasadena before bringing his modern French cuisine to Studio at the Montage Laguna Beach.
Eater
19 Classic Los Angeles Greasy Spoons Every Angeleno Should Try
Los Angeles has a wealth of great diners offering everything from breakfast staples like scrambled eggs and toast to lunchtime patty melts, salads, and evening staples like smothered sandwiches and chicken pot pies. Most every neighborhood has one or more diners that locals love, so here are just a few of the many, many options spread from Santa Monica and the San Fernando Valley to San Pedro and Pasadena, sorted geographically.
What Is The Flying Dutchman At In-N-Out?
In-N-Out Burger is a West Coast staple that has become ingrained in California culture. Founded in 1948 in the Los Angeles suburb of Baldwin Park by husband-wife team Harry and Esther Snyder, the iconic eatery is well known for its indulgent food, speedy service, and notable innovations. In fact, according to the company, the name "In-N-Out" comes from its introduction of two-way speaker boxes in drive-thru lanes, a now quintessential factor of fast food service.
