Scientists uncover mechanism that shapes centromere distribution in plants

By University of Tokyo
Phys.org
 3 days ago
phys.org

Phys.org

Researchers discover hundreds of new ant species in Northern Australia's tropics

Charles Darwin University (CDU) researchers have discovered thousands of new ant species in the monsoonal tropics, showing ant populations in Northern Australia are some of the world's most diverse. CDU ecologist Professor Alan Andersen and his collaborators have assembled the world's largest collection of Australian ants, containing more than 8,000...
Phys.org

International researchers confirm museum shrunken head as human remains

Researchers from Western University have verified the authenticity of a South American tsantsa (shrunken head) as human remains, an important step in the global effort toward decolonization and preserving and understanding Indigenous history. The findings were published today in the high impact journal PLOS One. Using clinical computed tomography (CT)...
Phys.org

Novel tech converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen for high-value fuels and chemicals

Scientists have created a novel technology that can help to tackle climate change and address the global energy crisis. Northumbria University's Dr. Shafeer Kalathil is among a team of academics behind the project, which uses a chemical process that converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen to produce high-value fuels and chemicals powered by renewable energy.
Phys.org

How highly resistant strains of fungi emerge

An international research team has deciphered the mechanism by which the fungus Cryptococcus neoformans is resistant to fungus-specific drugs. It is a yeast-like fungus that can infect humans. Specific drugs, named antifungals, are available for treatment, but they don't always work—a phenomenon similar to antibiotic resistance. A team from Duke University in the U.S. and Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB) has used genetic, bioinformatic and microbiological techniques to decipher the mechanism underlying this resistance. They describe it in the journal Nature Microbiology, published online on 2 August 2022.
#Nature Plants#Spatial Distribution#Centromere#Dna#Plant#The University Of Tokyo
LiveScience

The longest-living animals on Earth

The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
Field & Stream

Two of the Largest Freshwater Fish in the World Declared Extinct

The Yangtze sturgeon lived in its namesake river for 140 million years. Now it doesn’t. Nor does another behemoth it shared China’s longest waterway with for ages, the Chinese paddlefish. Updating its Red List of Threatened Species on Thursday for the first time in 13 years, the International Union for Conservation of Nature declared the two species, known as “the last giants of the Yangtze,” extinct.
BBC

Forty million-year-old crocodile fossil goes under the hammer

A fossil of a 40 million-year-old crocodile is set to be auctioned in Glasgow. It is in a collection of 200 fossils and natural history specimens from a retired geologist in the Highlands. The crocodile, Plalaysuchus Petroleum, comes from the Eocene period and was found perfectly preserved. The 92cm long...
Phys.org

The final frontier? Just a slice of Spanish sausage

A red ball of spicy fire with luminous patches glowing menacingly against a black background. This, prominent French scientist Etienne Klein declared, was the latest astonishing picture taken by the James Webb Space Telescope of Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our Sun. Fellow Twitter users marveled at the details...
Phys.org

Space debris is coming down more frequently. What are the chances it could hit someone or damage property?

In the past week alone, we've seen two separate incidents of space debris hurtling back to Earth in unexpected places. On Saturday there was the uncontrolled re-entry of a Chinese Long March 5B rocket over Malaysia. Yesterday outlets reported on some spacecraft parts that turned up in regional New South Wales—now confirmed to be from a SpaceX Crew-1 mission.
Phys.org

Scientist studies how torrential rainfall will change our rivers

Beneath the surface of rivers lurks a hazard that isn't well understood—but could wreak havoc on people and communities near the water. Changes in weather patterns may be unsettling river channels that have been historically sturdy, driving them toward two extremes: accelerated erosion or supercharged flooding. Now a scientist...
Phys.org

An interstellar meteor struck Earth in 2014, and now scientists want to search for it at the bottom of the ocean

In 2014, an object crashed into the ocean just off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Data collected at the time indicated that the meteorite just might be an interstellar object, and if that's true, then it's only the third such object known (after 'Oumuamua and Borisov), and the first known to exist on Earth. Launching an undersea expedition to find it would be a long shot, but the scientific payoff could be enormous.
Phys.org

Troubling new research shows warm waters rushing towards the world's biggest ice sheet in Antarctica

Warmer waters are flowing towards the East Antarctic ice sheet, according to our alarming new research which reveals a potential new driver of global sea-level rise. The research, published today in Nature Climate Change, shows changing water circulation in the Southern Ocean may be compromising the stability of the East Antarctic ice sheet. The ice sheet, about the size of the United States, is the largest in the world.
Phys.org

Nano-sponges with potential for rapid wastewater treatment

Efficient adsorbents for industrial wastewater treatment are important to minimize potential environmental damage. In particular, organic dyes, as a significant group of industrial pollutants, are usually highly water soluble, non-degradable and many are toxic to carcinogenic. Changxia Li and Freddy Kleitz from the Faculty of Chemistry of the University of Vienna together with colleagues now presented a new approach to design an innovative composite material, consisting of a nanoporous, ultrathin covalent organic framework (COF) anchored on graphene, that is highly efficient at filtering organic pollutants from water. The study was published in Angewandte Chemie.
