Scientists uncover mechanism that shapes centromere distribution in plants

Researchers discover hundreds of new ant species in Northern Australia's tropics
Charles Darwin University (CDU) researchers have discovered thousands of new ant species in the monsoonal tropics, showing ant populations in Northern Australia are some of the world's most diverse. CDU ecologist Professor Alan Andersen and his collaborators have assembled the world's largest collection of Australian ants, containing more than 8,000...
International researchers confirm museum shrunken head as human remains
Researchers from Western University have verified the authenticity of a South American tsantsa (shrunken head) as human remains, an important step in the global effort toward decolonization and preserving and understanding Indigenous history. The findings were published today in the high impact journal PLOS One. Using clinical computed tomography (CT)...
Novel tech converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen for high-value fuels and chemicals
Scientists have created a novel technology that can help to tackle climate change and address the global energy crisis. Northumbria University's Dr. Shafeer Kalathil is among a team of academics behind the project, which uses a chemical process that converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen to produce high-value fuels and chemicals powered by renewable energy.
How highly resistant strains of fungi emerge
An international research team has deciphered the mechanism by which the fungus Cryptococcus neoformans is resistant to fungus-specific drugs. It is a yeast-like fungus that can infect humans. Specific drugs, named antifungals, are available for treatment, but they don't always work—a phenomenon similar to antibiotic resistance. A team from Duke University in the U.S. and Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB) has used genetic, bioinformatic and microbiological techniques to decipher the mechanism underlying this resistance. They describe it in the journal Nature Microbiology, published online on 2 August 2022.
In DNA, scientists find solution to building superconductor that could transform technology
Scientists at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and their collaborators have used DNA to overcome a nearly insurmountable obstacle to engineer materials that would revolutionize electronics. One possible outcome of such engineered materials could be superconductors, which have zero electrical resistance, allowing electrons to flow unimpeded. That means...
Mysterious bundle of string on Mars' surface found by Perseverance rover
NASA's newest Mars rover stumbled across a small bundle of string while exploring an ancient delta in a search for signs of ancient microscopic life.
The longest-living animals on Earth
The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
Earth is suddenly rotating faster and the shortest day just recorded
Scientists have noticed that the Earth's spin is accelerating. But why, and what, if any, implications could there be?
Two of the Largest Freshwater Fish in the World Declared Extinct
The Yangtze sturgeon lived in its namesake river for 140 million years. Now it doesn’t. Nor does another behemoth it shared China’s longest waterway with for ages, the Chinese paddlefish. Updating its Red List of Threatened Species on Thursday for the first time in 13 years, the International Union for Conservation of Nature declared the two species, known as “the last giants of the Yangtze,” extinct.
Forty million-year-old crocodile fossil goes under the hammer
A fossil of a 40 million-year-old crocodile is set to be auctioned in Glasgow. It is in a collection of 200 fossils and natural history specimens from a retired geologist in the Highlands. The crocodile, Plalaysuchus Petroleum, comes from the Eocene period and was found perfectly preserved. The 92cm long...
Researchers identify the high-efficiency hacks cannabis cells use to make cannabinoids
For the first time, plant biologists have defined the high-efficiency "hacks" that cannabis cells use to make cannabinoids (THC/CBD). Although many biotechnology companies are currently trying to engineer THC/CBD outside the plant in yeast or cell cultures, it is largely unknown how the plant does it naturally. "This really helps...
The final frontier? Just a slice of Spanish sausage
A red ball of spicy fire with luminous patches glowing menacingly against a black background. This, prominent French scientist Etienne Klein declared, was the latest astonishing picture taken by the James Webb Space Telescope of Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our Sun. Fellow Twitter users marveled at the details...
The real Loch Ness monster? Researchers make unusual freshwater fossil find.
Contrary to previous beliefs, the plesiosaur spent time in freshwater. Still, scientists doubt the reptile was the Loch Ness monster.
Dark matter from 12 billion years ago detected for the 1st time
Using a cosmic relic from the universe's earliest moments researchers have made the earliest detection of a mysterious form of matter that makes up 85% of the universe's mass.
Space debris is coming down more frequently. What are the chances it could hit someone or damage property?
In the past week alone, we've seen two separate incidents of space debris hurtling back to Earth in unexpected places. On Saturday there was the uncontrolled re-entry of a Chinese Long March 5B rocket over Malaysia. Yesterday outlets reported on some spacecraft parts that turned up in regional New South Wales—now confirmed to be from a SpaceX Crew-1 mission.
Scientist studies how torrential rainfall will change our rivers
Beneath the surface of rivers lurks a hazard that isn't well understood—but could wreak havoc on people and communities near the water. Changes in weather patterns may be unsettling river channels that have been historically sturdy, driving them toward two extremes: accelerated erosion or supercharged flooding. Now a scientist...
An interstellar meteor struck Earth in 2014, and now scientists want to search for it at the bottom of the ocean
In 2014, an object crashed into the ocean just off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Data collected at the time indicated that the meteorite just might be an interstellar object, and if that's true, then it's only the third such object known (after 'Oumuamua and Borisov), and the first known to exist on Earth. Launching an undersea expedition to find it would be a long shot, but the scientific payoff could be enormous.
Troubling new research shows warm waters rushing towards the world's biggest ice sheet in Antarctica
Warmer waters are flowing towards the East Antarctic ice sheet, according to our alarming new research which reveals a potential new driver of global sea-level rise. The research, published today in Nature Climate Change, shows changing water circulation in the Southern Ocean may be compromising the stability of the East Antarctic ice sheet. The ice sheet, about the size of the United States, is the largest in the world.
Nano-sponges with potential for rapid wastewater treatment
Efficient adsorbents for industrial wastewater treatment are important to minimize potential environmental damage. In particular, organic dyes, as a significant group of industrial pollutants, are usually highly water soluble, non-degradable and many are toxic to carcinogenic. Changxia Li and Freddy Kleitz from the Faculty of Chemistry of the University of Vienna together with colleagues now presented a new approach to design an innovative composite material, consisting of a nanoporous, ultrathin covalent organic framework (COF) anchored on graphene, that is highly efficient at filtering organic pollutants from water. The study was published in Angewandte Chemie.
Two skyscraper-size asteroids are barreling toward Earth this weekend
Two asteroids, 2016 CZ31 and 2013 CU83, are headed toward Earth for back-to-back flybys this weekend.
