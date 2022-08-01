Study compares two methods for distance measurement in motile proteins

phys.org
Phys.org
Novel tech converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen for high-value fuels and chemicals
Scientists have created a novel technology that can help to tackle climate change and address the global energy crisis. Northumbria University's Dr. Shafeer Kalathil is among a team of academics behind the project, which uses a chemical process that converts sunlight, water and carbon dioxide into acetate and oxygen to produce high-value fuels and chemicals powered by renewable energy.
Phys.org
In DNA, scientists find solution to building superconductor that could transform technology
Scientists at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and their collaborators have used DNA to overcome a nearly insurmountable obstacle to engineer materials that would revolutionize electronics. One possible outcome of such engineered materials could be superconductors, which have zero electrical resistance, allowing electrons to flow unimpeded. That means...
Phys.org
How highly resistant strains of fungi emerge
An international research team has deciphered the mechanism by which the fungus Cryptococcus neoformans is resistant to fungus-specific drugs. It is a yeast-like fungus that can infect humans. Specific drugs, named antifungals, are available for treatment, but they don't always work—a phenomenon similar to antibiotic resistance. A team from Duke University in the U.S. and Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB) has used genetic, bioinformatic and microbiological techniques to decipher the mechanism underlying this resistance. They describe it in the journal Nature Microbiology, published online on 2 August 2022.
Phys.org
Researchers identify the high-efficiency hacks cannabis cells use to make cannabinoids
For the first time, plant biologists have defined the high-efficiency "hacks" that cannabis cells use to make cannabinoids (THC/CBD). Although many biotechnology companies are currently trying to engineer THC/CBD outside the plant in yeast or cell cultures, it is largely unknown how the plant does it naturally. "This really helps...
Phys.org
Smart lighting system based on quantum dots more accurately reproduces daylight
Researchers have designed smart, color-controllable white light devices from quantum dots—tiny semiconductors just a few billionths of a meter in size—which are more efficient and have better color saturation than standard LEDs, and can dynamically reproduce daylight conditions in a single light. The researchers, from the University of...
Phys.org
International researchers confirm museum shrunken head as human remains
Researchers from Western University have verified the authenticity of a South American tsantsa (shrunken head) as human remains, an important step in the global effort toward decolonization and preserving and understanding Indigenous history. The findings were published today in the high impact journal PLOS One. Using clinical computed tomography (CT)...
Phys.org
Researchers discover hundreds of new ant species in Northern Australia's tropics
Charles Darwin University (CDU) researchers have discovered thousands of new ant species in the monsoonal tropics, showing ant populations in Northern Australia are some of the world's most diverse. CDU ecologist Professor Alan Andersen and his collaborators have assembled the world's largest collection of Australian ants, containing more than 8,000...
A breakthrough technology shoots laser beams at trees from ISS
The GEDI system aboard the ISS shoots laser beams down at Earth to fight deforestation. It helps to provide valuable information on the world's forests. Space technology is critical to the fight against climate change. The Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) of the United Nations is building new digital tools...
Phys.org
Nano-sponges with potential for rapid wastewater treatment
Efficient adsorbents for industrial wastewater treatment are important to minimize potential environmental damage. In particular, organic dyes, as a significant group of industrial pollutants, are usually highly water soluble, non-degradable and many are toxic to carcinogenic. Changxia Li and Freddy Kleitz from the Faculty of Chemistry of the University of Vienna together with colleagues now presented a new approach to design an innovative composite material, consisting of a nanoporous, ultrathin covalent organic framework (COF) anchored on graphene, that is highly efficient at filtering organic pollutants from water. The study was published in Angewandte Chemie.
Phys.org
Researcher is studying materials whose traits resemble those of the human brain
In its heyday, UIUC's Blue Waters was one of the world's top supercomputers. Anyone who was curious could drop by its 30,000-square-foot machine room for a tour, and spend half an hour strolling among the 288 huge black cabinets, supported by a 24-megawatt power supply, that housed its hundreds of thousands of computational cores.
Phys.org
Researchers create biosensor by turning spider silk into optical fiber
Researchers have harnessed the light-guiding properties of spider silk to develop a sensor that can detect and measure small changes in the refractive index of a biological solution, including glucose and other types of sugar solutions. The new light-based sensor might one day be useful for measuring blood sugar and other biochemical analytes.
Phys.org
New study: Nitrogen forms extremely unusual structures under high pressure
Researchers at the Universities of Bayreuth and Linköping have produced two surprising compounds of nitrogen and the rare earth metal yttrium under very high pressure. The new polynitrides contain ring- and spiral-shaped crystal structures of nitrogen that have never before been observed in experiments or predicted in theoretical calculations. They look similar to widespread structures of carbon compounds. The high-pressure syntheses described in the journal Angewandte Chemie show that the diversity of possible nitrogen compounds and their structures is far greater than the behavior of nitrogen atoms under normal conditions would suggest.
Phys.org
Troubling new research shows warm waters rushing towards the world's biggest ice sheet in Antarctica
Warmer waters are flowing towards the East Antarctic ice sheet, according to our alarming new research which reveals a potential new driver of global sea-level rise. The research, published today in Nature Climate Change, shows changing water circulation in the Southern Ocean may be compromising the stability of the East Antarctic ice sheet. The ice sheet, about the size of the United States, is the largest in the world.
Phys.org
The final frontier? Just a slice of Spanish sausage
A red ball of spicy fire with luminous patches glowing menacingly against a black background. This, prominent French scientist Etienne Klein declared, was the latest astonishing picture taken by the James Webb Space Telescope of Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our Sun. Fellow Twitter users marveled at the details...
Phys.org
Scientist studies how torrential rainfall will change our rivers
Beneath the surface of rivers lurks a hazard that isn't well understood—but could wreak havoc on people and communities near the water. Changes in weather patterns may be unsettling river channels that have been historically sturdy, driving them toward two extremes: accelerated erosion or supercharged flooding. Now a scientist...
Nature.com
Design and analysis of multi-layer silicon nanoparticle solar cells
We investigate the concept of nanoparticle-based solar cells composed of a silicon nanoparticle stack as a light trapping absorber for ultrathin photovoltaics. We study the potential of using these inherently nanotextured structures in enhancing the light absorption. For this, a detailed optical analysis is performed on dependency of the cell response to parameters such as the number of particle layers, lattice structure and angle of incidence; Optical response of these cells are then compared with the results in conventional silicon solar cells. Moreover, we propose various configurations to apply these submicron particles as a p"“n junction solar cell. We also compute the electrical performance of selected configurations. In doing so, key issues including the effect of contact points between nanoparticles and impact of loss are addressed. In the end, we show how \(\mathrm{SiO}_2\) nanoparticles on top of the cell structure can enhance the photocurrent. The appropriate range of \(\mathrm{SiO}_2\) particle size is also obtained for the typical cell structures.
Phys.org
Do international treaties actually work? Study says they mostly don't
International treaties are often used by countries to address concerns that cross national boundaries, including the environment, human rights, humanitarian crises, maritime issues, security and trade. But while over 250,000 international treaties exist, no study has ever compiled and analyzed the decades' worth of research that assesses such treaties' effectiveness.
Phys.org
It's raining PFAS: Even in Antarctica and on the Tibetan Plateau, rainwater is unsafe to drink
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are man-made hazardous chemicals that are spread globally in the atmosphere and as a result they can be found in the rainwater and snow in even the most remote locations on Earth. During the last 20 years, guideline values for PFAS in drinking water, surface waters and soils have decreased dramatically due to new insights into their toxicity. As a result, the levels in environmental media are now ubiquitously above guideline levels. A perspective article by researchers from Stockholm University and ETH Zurich published in Environmental Science & Technology suggests that PFAS define a new planetary boundary for novel entities that has been exceeded.
Nature.com
Reply to "Inconsistencies in the specific nucleobase pairing motif prone to photodimerization in a MOF nanoreactor"
Replying to Clivio et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27196-6 (2021) In response to Dr. Clivio's comments. Dr. Clivio's comments correctly point out that the choice of a particular stereoisomer shown as an illustration in Fig. 4c in our original manuscript1 was unfortunate, as we selected an isomer that turns out to be inconsistent with what the experimental data suggested. We had carried out some preliminary density functional theory (DFT) calculations to investigate the formation of the four different stereoisomers within the MOF pores (see Fig.Â 1 below). These calculations showed that the trans-syn (A) has the lowest energy (âˆ’24.5"‰kcal/mol), while the other isomers have energy in the range âˆ’10 to 13"‰kcal/mol, suggesting that experimentally one might preferentially form the trans-syn (A). These DFT calculations were performed at 0"‰K, while the experiments were done at room temperature. The minimum energy conformation of adenine-thymine bonding at 0"‰K would provide us with limited information about the behavior of thymine in the pores of the MOF at room temperature, which is why we turned to molecular dynamic simulations (MD) at room temperature. The results shown in Fig. 3c,d in our original manuscript1 are from MD simulations. These MD simulations were not restricted to one particular isomer. We agree with Dr. Clivio that if we would have limited our calculations to only the structure shown in Fig. 4c in the original manuscript1 would have introduced a bias, but in our MD simulations, we did not.
Phys.org
Complex coacervate droplets as a model material for studying the electrodynamic response of biological materials
Manipulating solid particles of a few micrometers in size using an electric field has been of great interest to physicists. These controllable particles can be assembled into dynamic chains that can effectively control the flow of liquids in thin tubes like capillaries. Replacing these solid particles with liquid droplets would allow for previously unachievable electrorheology applications in biotechnology, as liquid droplets can store and utilize various biomolecules such as enzymes. Until now, it was not possible to use liquid droplets for electrorheology, as they tend to coalesce or deform, rendering them ineffective as electrorheological fluids.
