Study compares two methods for distance measurement in motile proteins

Replying to Clivio et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27196-6 (2021) In response to Dr. Clivio's comments. Dr. Clivio's comments correctly point out that the choice of a particular stereoisomer shown as an illustration in Fig. 4c in our original manuscript1 was unfortunate, as we selected an isomer that turns out to be inconsistent with what the experimental data suggested. We had carried out some preliminary density functional theory (DFT) calculations to investigate the formation of the four different stereoisomers within the MOF pores (see Fig.Â 1 below). These calculations showed that the trans-syn (A) has the lowest energy (âˆ’24.5"‰kcal/mol), while the other isomers have energy in the range âˆ’10 to 13"‰kcal/mol, suggesting that experimentally one might preferentially form the trans-syn (A). These DFT calculations were performed at 0"‰K, while the experiments were done at room temperature. The minimum energy conformation of adenine-thymine bonding at 0"‰K would provide us with limited information about the behavior of thymine in the pores of the MOF at room temperature, which is why we turned to molecular dynamic simulations (MD) at room temperature. The results shown in Fig. 3c,d in our original manuscript1 are from MD simulations. These MD simulations were not restricted to one particular isomer. We agree with Dr. Clivio that if we would have limited our calculations to only the structure shown in Fig. 4c in the original manuscript1 would have introduced a bias, but in our MD simulations, we did not.

CHEMISTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO